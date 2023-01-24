Read full article on original website
T-Mobile Data Breach Exposed Personal Data of 37 Million Customers
Image source: Getty Images T-Mobile announced that a bad actor obtained personal data on approximately 37 million of its postpaid and prepaid customers in a recent SEC filing. The cybercriminal first retrieved data starting on or around Nov. 25, 2022. T-Mobile identified the data breach on Jan. 5, 2023. Stolen customer data includes:NamesBilling addressesEmail addressesDates of birthT-Mobile account numbersPlan information, such as number of lines on accounts and plan featuresMany of the exposed accounts didn't include full data sets. The data breach also didn't include any payment card information, Social Security numbers, tax IDs, passwords, or financial account information.T-Mobile said in...
T-Mobile Could Owe You Money from Their $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: The Deadline to Claim is Approaching
T-Mobile settled a class action lawsuit for $350 million back in July 2022 due to a 2021 data breach that leaked important personal information. As part of the settlement, T-Mobile has agreed to pay an additional $150 million to upgrade its data protection. If you feel like you are eligible, file a claim now.
The deadline to claim up to $25-$100 from T-Mobile's $350M class action lawsuit data breach settlement is January 2023
According to a recent news report, millions of T-Mobile customers are eligible to file a claim to receive payments from the class action lawsuit. Photo byCoolcaesar at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,
FBI Confirms North Korean Group 'Lazarus' Responsible For $100M Harmony Hack
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday confirmed that North Korean cybercrime group "Lazarus Group" is responsible for last year's massive $100 million breach of Harmony Protocol. What Happened: According to a press release by FBI, six months after the initial heist, over $60 million worth of stolen Ethereum ETH/USD...
This app helped police plan raids. Hackers just made the data public.
Controversial law enforcement apps are at the center of a new, massive data hack. Deposit PhotosThe trove reportedly includes thousands of audio recordings, photos, and reports.
Former FBI official accused of hiding a $225,000 cash payment from an ex-foreign officer while overseeing an agency counter-intelligence division
Charles McGonigal, the ex-FBI official, was also charged with violating US sanctions by allegedly agreeing to provide services to a Russian oligarch.
ABC Action News
Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme
A massive, coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree credentials has been brought down by a joint federal law enforcement operation, Justice Department officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the scheme involved peddling bogus, forged diplomas and transcripts from what had been accredited schools to aspiring nurses in order...
americanmilitarynews.com
Man responsible for laundering $3.5M in fraud ring gets prison time after KY prosecution
A money launderer tied to a Romanian fraud network that scammed money from Kentucky residents has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after he was held responsible for laundering more than $3.5 million for the scammers, the U.S. Department of Justice announced earlier this month. Ionut-Razvan...
Thieves targeting job seekers with false ads and websites
If you're in the market for a new job take extra precautions if you apply online. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning job hunters that thieves are hunting for them.
Hackers used legitimate remote help-desk tools to scam multiple US federal agencies
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. TL;DR: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), National Security Agency (NSA), and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) issued a joint warning that threat actors (TA) are ramping up a hacking/phishing campaign employing legitimate remote monitoring and management (RMM) software. The CISA notes that it has discovered multiple attacks within federal civilian executive branch (FCEB) networks.
denver7.com
US government estimates $60 billion in unemployment fraud claims during pandemic
More than $878 billion in unemployment insurance was paid out from March 2020 through September, but of that amount, up to $60 billion involved fraudulent claims, according to the Government Accountability Office. In a GAO report released this week, the government said that $4.3 billion of expanded unemployment has been...
FBI hacked hackers to bust $130m ransomware gang, Justice Department reveals
The FBI says it has hacked and disrupted the operations of a prolific hacking group called Hive, stopping the group from collecting $130m in ransom demands from more than 300 entities. Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the news at a triumphant press conference, with Ms Monaco telling reporters that the government “hacked the hackers.” Mr Garland has made cracking down on hacking groups and ransomware a priority for the Justice Department, with ransom attacks beginning to pose major problems to the country’s security. The hacking of Hive reportedly began...
Scandal Alert: How to Avoid the Massive Nursing Diploma Fraud Scheme Taking the US by Storm
As the healthcare industry continues to grow, so do the opportunities for fraud and deception. One such area that has recently come under scrutiny is the issue of fraudulent nursing diplomas.
FBI seizes website used by notorious ransomware gang
The FBI has seized the computer infrastructure used by a notorious ransomware gang which has extorted more than $100 million from hospitals, schools and other victims around the world, US officials announced Thursday.
hstoday.us
Former Homeland Security Investigations Agent Sentenced for Theft from Agency
Sean M. Nelson, 44, of Mesa, Arizona, was sentenced last week, by United States District Judge Susan R. Bolton to two years of federal probation and ordered to pay $133,999 in restitution to the Department of Homeland Security. Nelson pleaded guilty to Theft of Government Property in October 2022 and agreed to resign from the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) as part of his plea agreement with the government.
First AI-powered robot lawyer won't be used in court due to jail threats
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Bad news for those excited to see an AI-powered 'robot lawyer' advising defendants inside a courtroom: DoNotPay will not be using its artificial intelligence to argue a legal case in a court of law next month after the startup's CEO was threatened with jail.
LastPass security breach keeps getting worse, admits parent company
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Facepalm: After compromising LastPass, unknown hackers were able to breach the servers of other services offered by LastPass parent company GoTo. A new message from the CEO explains the true extent of the security incident but offers no actual remediation to its customers.
