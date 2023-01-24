ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 3

Clifford Piatt
5d ago

I'm from Washington State so North dakotans to me have weird accents on certain words and weird names for their food other than that they're like cornfed big tall I've only been living here for two Winters which by the way winter suck here

Reply(1)
2
Related
KX News

North Dakota is the 10th best place to retire in the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When considering retirement, the question of where to do so is just as important as when. A study from WalletHub indicates that when it comes to finding a place to retire, many states have differences in healthcare, affordability, and quality of life that make some places objectively better locations to do […]
COLORADO STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

How Living Off the Grid in North Dakota Compares to Other States

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Mid-winter waterfowl survey results in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual midwinter waterfowl survey in North Dakota is conducted in early January. It is an index for waterfowl that winter in the Central Flyway states, providing insight to the overall abundance and general distribution on where birds are wintering. “We’re counting anything from ducks, geese...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakotans take long drives over flight delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the advent of large ships, smart cars, and airplanes, there have never been so many ways to get to where you want to go. But as staff shortages, weather conditions, and technical problems grow, many people seeking to travel have decided that they’d rather hit the road than take their […]
MONTANA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
Outsider.com

North Dakota Man Catches State Record Burbot

An angler in North Dakota recently reeled in a major catch when he caught a massive burbot, breaking a state record that lasted 38 years. However, it seemed to be a happy accident. According to Shane Johnson, he was jigging for walleye at Lake Sakakawea when he hooked the burbot. However, Johnson wasn’t sure what he had on his line.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
newscenter1.tv

This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
COLORADO STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakotans expenses keep climbing

(Bismarck, ND) -- The cost of living in North Dakota is rising. Inflation has caused prices of most everything households buy to go up. Meanwhile, the cost of rent has increased dramatically, but more people are looking to rent due to rising mortgage rates. While the Federal Reserve continues its...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

AARP: Walz Budget Proposal Doesn’t Go Far Enough for Minnesota Seniors

(KNSI) — Governor Tim Walz officially rolled out his 2023 One Minnesota budget, which includes tax cuts for many Minnesotans, including senior citizens, but one advocacy group says it doesn’t go far enough. In a statement to KNSI, AARP Minnesota says it commends Governor Walz on the proposed...
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy