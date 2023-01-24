ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chris Freyler

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Amy Christie

Son on parents: "I'm 22, and they won't buy me anything, just no rent"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up and learning how to handle every expense by yourself isn't easy when you're used to having your parents get everything you need. And for those kids who haven't worked at all during high school, it can get even harder to handle.
EF Bomb Coach

5 Ways to Beat Procrastination

Procrastination is something most people have experienced. For some, it's a habit that negatively affects their life. Here are 5 ways to beat procrastination. Ah, procrastination, my old friend. People think that because I am a teacher and EF coach I would never procrastinate. In fact, I consider myself a master procrastinator. Procrastination is something that plagues many of us, not just those who struggle with executive functions. However, the likelihood of you being a procrastinator goes up exponentially if you also struggle with executive functioning.
Chris Freyler

One Rare Rule Single People Follow That Married People Don’t

After years of “settling” many learn the brutal truth of a miserable marriage or, relationship. This isn’t a negative article, it’s reality. We are trained at a very early age to find a husband/wife, that WILL bring happiness. We are told to stick through abuse and misery, that’s unconditional love! Stay by your man or, woman! Not only friends and family encourage it, but your church will too. They will suggest therapy to deal with the toxic situation you need to leave.
Demetrius Pearson

What Occurs When the Family's Scapegoat Pulls Away?

The scapegoat is the black sheep of their family. They're often treated poorly by the rest of the family and are often blamed for problems. The scapegoat is often lonely, depressed or angry because they feel like no one else can understand what it's like to be in their position.
Comfy, Safe Couch

My mother forged my signature and withdrew money from my account. A woman learns about emotionally immature parents

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My own mother forged my signature and withdrew money from the account saying, "You are too rich you keep boasting around as if the world revolves around you!" From a very young age, she always seemed threatened by my success and felt like I was getting attention from my dad more than her because I was smart in school.
Distractify

TikToker Says She's Tired of Her Fellow Remote Workers Ruining a Good Thing

According to a survey conducted by Texas Woman's University, the overall benefits of working from home far outweigh the drawbacks. "Some subjects reported benefitting from new job skills, career planning, positive feelings about their organization or work and quality-of-work output," they found. "Others reported experiencing physical and mental wellness, personal development, work-life balance and increased energy."
MindBodyGreen

The Emotion That's The Hardest To Control + How To Handle It, From A Psychologist

On any given day, we experience a range of emotions—some more out in the open than others. When it comes to deeply rooted and hidden emotions, though, they can simmer beneath the surface, obscured to even you. And according to clinical psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, there's one emotion...
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: The First Red Flag in Relationships

Photo byEstonian Saunas on UnsplashAfter a relationship ends, we either see all the red flags we missed or ignored along the way--or claim not to have seen any at all, in which case we’re usually still fully in denial. Sometimes, denial is a coping skill. It’s the state we stay in when we’re not ready to handle the truth. But the truth is still out there.

