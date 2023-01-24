Read full article on original website
rochesterfirst.com
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in murder of 1-year-old in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police will announce charges Thursday afternoon in the arrest of the murder of a baby boy. This is a developing story. News10NBC will livestream the press conference live at 4 p.m. Watch below:
13 WHAM
Woman carjacked, threatened with item described as a machete at School #54
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: RPD Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit starting in the area of Cameron Street around 6:30 p.m. The pursuit was initiated after officers spotted a stolen vehicle that was taken in a knife-point robbery two hours prior from the parking lot of School 54. The vehicle...
rochesterfirst.com
13 WHAM
City of Rochester's impound lot filled with stolen Kias, Hyundais
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say more than half of the vehicles in the city's impound lot on Colfax Street are Kias and Hyundais, victims of a viral TikTok challenge. All of the stolen Kias and Hyundais in the lot have had the panels under the steering wheels ripped off and at least one window broken.
Rochester home containing child struck multiple times by gunfire
This is the fifth time in January where gunshots have struck a house in Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester mother accused of brutally assaulting two children, killing one
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester woman is accused of killing her 1-year-old son and brutally assaulting her daughter. The Rochester Police Department say on Thursday, Jan. 19 they responded to a report of an unresponsive child at an apartment at the Wilson Commencement Apartment Complex on Joseph Avenue. Officers...
Five juveniles arrested after carjacking robbery at School No. 54
Upon their arrival, police found a 49-year-old female city resident, who told police she was leaving work from School No. 54 when she was approached by a group of male teens while she was in the seat of her car.
iheart.com
WHEC TV-10
Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
13 WHAM
13 WHAM
RCSD receives retired bomb squad robot from RPD
Rochester, N.Y. — A very cool donation to robotics students in the Rochester City School District. The Rochester Police Department is giving those students a retired robot from the bomb squad. The district-wide robotics team includes students from East High, School Without Walls, the School of the Arts and...
Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
Uptick in car thefts: ‘I’ve never seen a January like this’
ROCHESTER; BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Car thefts have been on the rise for a while now. But with the new year underway, law enforcement agencies are already expressing frustration with record-breaking numbers. In Rochester, there’s been 217 motor vehicle thefts for 2023 so far. In surrounding suburbs, like Brighton, officers say their number is significantly less […]
13 WHAM
The Great Rochester Boat Show returns for 2023
Rochester, N.Y. — The Boat Show has sailed back into Rochester. The latest models are anchored at the Riverside Convention Center. It's the first time the boats have returned since COVID, and organizers say there's a good reason to buy right at the show. "To get your boat order...
rochesterfirst.com
Friend for Life: Meet Linda!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Make way for Linda!. Linda is a hamster looking to find her forever home! Although she may be tiny, you all know what they say about big things and small packages!. Whenever Linda has downtime from eating snacks, she’s usually caught taking power naps.
First refuse district in Irondequoit could be coming in 2024
Irondequoit, Pittsford, and Brighton all say refuse districts save residents money.
13 WHAM
Registration opens for 2023 Rochester River Run
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Rochester River Run/Walk 5K. This will be the first in-person race since 2019. The last few years were virtual races due to the pandemic. The event is happening on Sunday, April 2 at Genesee Valley Park. The goal is...
