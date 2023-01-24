Sun Health names Couture new COO in Surprise

Surprise-based Sun Health announced that John Couture has been named its chief optimization officer.

He brings more than 20 years in operations and technology leadership – many of those years in senior living and nonprofit sectors.

In his role, Couture is charged with ensuring systems, processes and structures are all aligned with and optimized for the needs of the entire organization. Within his purview will be organizational development and learning, human resources, technology, legal, joint ventures and acquisitions, and the project development office.

Couture’s previous roles include chief operating officer for La Posada at Park Center in Tucson; chief operating officer for Lutheran Life Communities in Arlington Heights, Illinois; chief information officer for Lifespace Communities; and vice president at Athene USA – the latter two based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

“Mr. Couture embodies exactly what we are looking for in an executive leader — strategic, collaborative, flexible, and empathetic — exhibiting bottom-up and top-down leadership,” said President Joe La Rue. “His service-first philosophy is evident in all aspects, including leading by example and according to the situation. He is committed to serving and caring for the people in our Sun Health Communities, and listening with an open, empathetic heart to residents to understand their needs, wishes, fears, concerns, and hopes.”

Education and certifications include a master of science in business management and organizational development from the University of Louisville and certification in the Larry Minnix LeadingAge National Leadership Program.