Richard Gere starred in a number of acclaimed films and projects over the course of his career, roles that have earned him numerous awards nominations and wins as well. But of all the films in the actor's repertoire, there is one that he feels deserves more praise than it received. Speaking with ComicBook.com about his new romantic comedy, Maybe I Do, Gere said that there a few of his films that he feels deserved to break through more than they did, but that The Hoax was "a really good film" that just didn't quite break through.

2 DAYS AGO