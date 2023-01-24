ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

The Hollywood Reporter

Madonna Biopic Dead at Universal

The Madonna biopic that was to be directed by Madonna is no longer in development at Universal Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The news comes after the singer announced a massive world tour, though multiple sources say the movie actually was put in turnaround late last year, before the announcement of the tour. Universal had no comment.More from The Hollywood ReporterMadonna Announces North American and European Dates for 2023 Celebration TourWomen and Hollywood Panel Sets Kathlyn Horan, Sanaa Lathan, Maria Schrader and Domee ShiWyatt Russell, Kerry Condon to Star in 'Night Swim' Horror Pic The project, which was first announced in...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
extratv

Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
buzzfeednews.com

Kaia Gerber Is Being Called Out For Suggesting That Filmmakers And TV Executives Making “Art” Would Never “Sacrifice Their Vision” By Casting A “Nepo Baby” Who Isn’t Talented

In the past year or so, the internet has been rife with discussions about the role that nepotism plays across fashion and showbiz industries. And being that Kaia Gerber followed in the footsteps of her famous mother, her name is among those now firmly intertwined in the ongoing discourse. In...
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
ComicBook

Richard Gere Says One of His Movies Deserves More Praise Than It Got

Richard Gere starred in a number of acclaimed films and projects over the course of his career, roles that have earned him numerous awards nominations and wins as well. But of all the films in the actor's repertoire, there is one that he feels deserves more praise than it received. Speaking with ComicBook.com about his new romantic comedy, Maybe I Do, Gere said that there a few of his films that he feels deserved to break through more than they did, but that The Hoax was "a really good film" that just didn't quite break through.
wegotthiscovered.com

A throwback action thriller left to burn at the box office scopes out a top spot on streaming

As the architect of the Yellowstone universe, Taylor Sheridan can do no wrong on the small screen, and his feature-length track record isn’t too shabby, either. That being second, third second film from behind the camera was left to burn at the box office, even if Those Who Wish Me Dead is a decidedly old school throwback thriller that packs a mean punch.
SheKnows

Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Steamy Acrobatic Moves With Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you are looking for hot and heavy Valentine’s Day weekend plans, look no further than Salma Hayek’s upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. From the looks of the trailer alone, she and Channing Tatum will be heating up movie theaters all across the U.S.  The 56-year-old actress shared the trailer on her Instagram page that teased the couple’s bedroom scene. Wearing a silky, hot-pink jumpsuit, Hayek gets into a little Fifty Shades of Grey action by blindfolding her 42-year-old co-star...
HollywoodLife

Ron Howard’s Wife Cheryl: Everything To Know About Their Longstanding Marriage

Ron Howard is a famous actor, director, and producer. He married writer Cheryl Alley in 1975. Ron and Cheryl have four children. Ron Howard, 68, is an icon in Hollywood. As an actor, Ron is probably best known for his role in the sitcom Happy Days. He’s directed several Academy Award winning films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind. Ron’s had support throughout his storied career from his wife Cheryl Alley, 69, who now uses her husband’s surname. The couple met when they were only teenagers in high school. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” Ron told People in 2019.
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio's editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

