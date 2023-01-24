Read full article on original website
Related
Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 Coming to White Bear Lake Thursday
WHITE BEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- An annual celebration of the rich history of the sport in Minnesota is returning to the “state of hockey” this week. The 16th annual Hockey Day Minnesota kicks off at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Lake on Thursday. The now multi-day showcase runs through Sunday and features a variety of high school, collegiate, and professional-level hockey games.
Alex Ovechkin scores 32nd, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in SO
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season, Nicklas Backstrom had the shootout winner and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night. The
Comments / 0