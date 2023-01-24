WHITE BEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- An annual celebration of the rich history of the sport in Minnesota is returning to the “state of hockey” this week. The 16th annual Hockey Day Minnesota kicks off at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Lake on Thursday. The now multi-day showcase runs through Sunday and features a variety of high school, collegiate, and professional-level hockey games.

