Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Source Of Caffeine
Most of us are always on the go, heading to work, taking kids to and from school, grocery shopping, and who knows what else?! We live busy lives and many of us use this one thing to help give us a little kick in the butt (motivation). Shaneco did a...
UPDATE: North Dakota Cigar Smokers Rejoice ( For Now )
A long-fought battle THIS time does NOT "Go Up In Smoke" * ( of a plan ) come to nothing. "more than one dream is about to go up in smoke" That's the definition of that phrase to perfection - thanks to OxfordLanguages. This has been a battle for years...
Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?
I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
Can You Guess North Dakota’s Favorite Pasta Dish?
I'm pretty sure everyone on the planet loves pasta. If you don't like at least one pasta dish, I'm concerned; how is that possible?. A company called Chicco USA did a study over the course of FIVE YEARS, looking at Google search trends to find each state's favorite dish. They found that North Dakotans do have a favorite, and it might not be what you think it is.
How To Embrace & Enjoy Winter In North Dakota & Minnesota
Wrapping up months of a white background can be hard for some. At times may even feel as thou there is no end in sight. But fear not, there will be a change before you know it. Looking at the white, cold, sometimes frosty scenery, we challenge you to find the beauty. Instead, do not complain about the weather. Okay, let's be real we are ALL allowed to complain though when it's subzero temperatures with windchills that could kill you. That is allowed. And you are allowed to complain too when stuck shoveling, snow blowing in it, dressed as though you're living on the Planet of Hoth, and since your truck, tractor, or any other motorized method of transportation will not start. Leaving you to dream of a herd of Tauntauns; yes - YOU CAN THAN COMPLAIN.
North Dakota Reacts To Fargo Woman’s Bachelor Meltdown
Madison Johnson from Fargo, North Dakota was the first woman from North Dakota to ever appear on ABC's The Bachelor last night. I'm just guessing after last night's performance, it will be a while before a NoDak gets back on the show again. How bad did it go? Every new...
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
Here Is The Most Popular Language To Learn In North Dakota
Researchers at Writing Tips looked at the average number of Google searches in each state for learning a language. After analyzing data over several months, they found that North Dakotans are very interested in learning several languages. That said, there is one people are searching for the most. The Most...
ORDER NOW! Before The Next Snow Day In North Dakota Or MInnesota
Bound to happen, there is a lot of winter left up in these northern parts. The latest forecasts do not help when they are predicting a sub-zero to kick off February. Thinking back on the past snow days, we have put the pencil to the paper. Come up with fun activities, games, or ideas. Order these now, and you will be looking forward to a day home. A day home from school, work or an evening together with family & friends, where being "snowbound" would not be the worst thing in the world. Besides, sometimes a "snow day" and a "game night" is just what the doctor prescribed. We may have not taken the good doctor's advice, but when living where we do, Mother Nature has a way of forcing that prescription on us all from time to time. Hence take advantage. Be prepared. Have a few tricks up your sleeves. Hide them away from the kids. Take that "Me Time" you have been needing the first opportunity you get. Embrace that time "Stuck At Home". There are lots of ways, but some of these more fun ones we felt were worth having ready for the next time "Old Man Winter" comes knocking and says, "No Travel Advised." There is no getting around that fact when you live in the northern part of the country. Blessed with sunrises and sunsets like no other and the Sun Dogs to go along with them.
Have You Heard Of North Dakota’s Favorite TV Show??
Here's the truth about most of our days. We wake up, go to work, run errands on our lunch breaks, pick up our kids from school, make dinner, and if we're lucky enough to have any energy left, we sit down and watch an hour or two of TV. Since...
Is North Dakota The Coldest State & Which Is 2023’s Coldest City??
The worst is still to come! -- Sorry, that's not very optimistic. Winter is blowing by, but January and February tend to be the coldest months, so bundle up. North Dakotans are a bunch of very warm and friendly folks, but our winters are brutal. World Population Review looked at the temperatures and ranked each state.
Proposed North Dakota Bill To Ban Cabaret Exposure To Minors
"What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. Life is a cabaret, old chum. Come to the Cabaret" But only if you're 18 or over...old chum. Lyrics by Liza Minnelli and legislation proposed by Bismarck Representative Brandon Prichard R-Dis. 8. Just when you thought it...
Will ND Ever Relax On The “Thanksgiving No Alcohol?”
This has always perplexed me since I first moved to North Dakota almost 9 years ago. Coming out from San Diego, California back in 2014, I moved to Fargo, North Dakota. Obviously, I knew I was going to be in for a culture shock - of course, the weather was going to throw me a HUGE curve ball, and one of the, I guess you call it a myth, was that North Dakotans loved their alcohol. I mean, after all, Mother Nature sometimes forces you to stay at home, to STAY indoors - and to pass the time away ( what seems like an eternity ) there usually is some drinking involved. So when Thanksgiving rolled around, I was surprised to hear about one of North Dakota's laws: This is straight from ndlegis.gov "5-02-05. Dispensing prohibited on certain days - Penalty. A person may not dispense or permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages on a licensed premises between two a.m. and eight a.m., on Christmas Day, or after six p.m. on Christmas Eve. In addition, a person may not provide off sale after two a.m. on Thanksgiving Day or between two a.m. and eight a.m. on Sundays. A person that violates this section is guilty of a class A misdemeanor"
Does North Dakota Have More Shoplifters Than Minnesota & Other States?
For the most part, North Dakota is a very nice and safe place to live, hence the phrase "North Dakota Nice." Even with that being the case, there's still some crime to look out for. Shoplifting. Shoplifting is an issue in every state, but which states have the biggest problem...
Here’s How Much North Dakota’s Bad Roads Are Costing You Each Year
Driving is expensive for many reasons; rising gas prices, insurance -- the list goes on and on. Have you ever wondered how much North Dakota drivers are paying for road and bridge repairs each year? Analysts with Quote Wizard did a study to find out where drivers are paying the most, and ranked each state.
Hey Bismarck-How Would You Like To Make $385,000 With Netflix?
Gee, let me think about that for a bit...can I get back to you tomorrow?. Yeah right, for some reason ( the obvious one ) I saw this yesterday and it jumped right out at me. I had my quick questions right off the bat, "Why would Netflix pay someone that much money, and what the heck are they looking for?" Hey, maybe they need someone to go undercover and rat people out for sharing their passwords with everyone in their hometown, although I think they handled that issue by raising their monthly fees. I'm pretty sure that this move by Netflix is not just a publicity stunt, you be the judge:
Dru Sjodin’s Medical Examiner “Flaws” Lead To MN Prison Release
Minnesota officials have now vacated the murder conviction of Thomas Rhodes after he spent nearly 25 years in prison. In 1998, Thomas Rhodes was convicted of murder in the 1996 death of his wife Jane. He's free now due to the efforts of the newly formed Conviction Review Unit of the Minnesota Attorney General's office. AP News reports..
FREE! North Dakota & Minnesota Visit Here On These Dates
A road trip should be on everyone's "To Do" list in 2023. There is always something magical about getting away from the lights and hitting the road. Grabbing your favorite snacks, and planning to see a "new to you" location or revisiting a scenic closer area. Regardless, we encourage all to write down these dates, pencil them in as a great time to load up the car, grab the kids, or even take the grandparents along for a spin to one of the more than 400 national park sites across the country in 2023.
New 2023 Laws To Take Effect-North Dakota Left Out In The Cold
Ok, this is the part when the older generation usually chimes in... ..."I remember when I was YOUR age ( around 18 years old ) minimum wage was around $3.35" I'm not going to reveal exactly what ancient year that was, you can google that for yourself, but I feel your pain if you are making the bare minimum at your job. I'm guessing there were a ton of people here in North Dakota hoping and waiting for 2023 to kick in for hopes that new laws would bring them more money - sadly that won't happen, but in other states, they will be tap-dancing to the bank with some more money to show on their pay-checks, while North Dakotans will be left out in the cold.
