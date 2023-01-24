ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers LB Quay Walker named to PFWA's 2022 All-Rookie Team

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V15U9_0kPmA0Vn00

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was named to the PFWA’s All-Rookie Team in 2022.

Walker joined Devin Lloyd of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Malcolm Rodriquez of the Detroit Lions as the three linebackers on the team.

Receiver Christian Watson was not selected. Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints and Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets were the two receivers on the 2022 All-Rookie Team.

The Packers selected Walker at No. 22 overall in the first round. He finished his rookie season with 121 tackles, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups over 17 games and 846 total defensive snaps.

Walker is the first Packers rookie on the All-Rookie team since 2019 when both Elgton Jenkins and Darnell Savage made the team. He’s the first Packers rookie linebacker on the All-Rookie Team since A.J. Hawk in 2006.

