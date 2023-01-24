PUBLIC NOTICE – PLUMAS COUNTY CODE RIGHT TO FARM ORDINANCE,. ARTICLE 12.5 Nuisance Claims Against Agricultural and Timber Operations. Plumas County Code Sec. 9-2.1254 states the County Planning Director shall publish annually a notice advising “neighboring land owners” that agricultural and/or timber operations have rights under California Civil Code Section 3482.5 and Plumas County Code Article 12.5 (Nuisance Claims Against Agricultural and Timber Operations) or what is known as the “right to farm ordinance.” Pursuant to Plumas County Code Sec. 9-2.1252 “neighboring land owners” shall mean an owner of real property in Plumas County, which property is located adjacent to, or near to, or in the neighborhood of an agricultural or timber operation. In addition to the protection afforded by California Civil Code Section 3482.5, the purpose of the County’s “right to farm ordinance” is to protect agricultural and/or timber operations, as defined in California Civil Code Section 3482.5(e), from nuisance claims.

