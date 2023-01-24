Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Plumas Bank announces photo contest winners
After receiving more than 200 entries, Plumas Bank announced the winners of its Community Pride photo contest. The winners who took home cash prizes are:. Plumas Bank received entries from counties across California and Nevada including Plumas, Lassen, Modoc, Washoe, Shasta, Placer, Nevada and Carson City. “When you see the...
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: The Wildfire of 1924
One thing that we all know about in Lassen County is wildfire. Fire, of course, is a handy thing, but when out of human control it becomes devastating. Our area has a long history of fires threatening our lives and property. Susanville’s businesses have been destroyed and rebuilt many times...
Plumas County News
Public Notice – Plumas County Code Right To Farm Ordinance
PUBLIC NOTICE – PLUMAS COUNTY CODE RIGHT TO FARM ORDINANCE,. ARTICLE 12.5 Nuisance Claims Against Agricultural and Timber Operations. Plumas County Code Sec. 9-2.1254 states the County Planning Director shall publish annually a notice advising “neighboring land owners” that agricultural and/or timber operations have rights under California Civil Code Section 3482.5 and Plumas County Code Article 12.5 (Nuisance Claims Against Agricultural and Timber Operations) or what is known as the “right to farm ordinance.” Pursuant to Plumas County Code Sec. 9-2.1252 “neighboring land owners” shall mean an owner of real property in Plumas County, which property is located adjacent to, or near to, or in the neighborhood of an agricultural or timber operation. In addition to the protection afforded by California Civil Code Section 3482.5, the purpose of the County’s “right to farm ordinance” is to protect agricultural and/or timber operations, as defined in California Civil Code Section 3482.5(e), from nuisance claims.
Plumas County News
Shop & Save with Chester-area Merchants
Sierra Hospice is now selling 2023 Shop & Save cards which offer discounts and deals with merchants in the Lake Almanor area throughout the year. The cards are available for purchase at Sierra Hospice’s Thrift Store (Forget-Me-Not) located at 604 Main Street in Chester and participating merchants for only $15.
Plumas County News
Greenville schools on 2-hour delay, safety threat
Plumas Unified School District announced that Greenville schools will be on a two-hour delayed start this morning, Jan. 25, due to a safety threat. Law enforcement has been contacted to investigate. Students arriving to school on the bus are being held away from campus. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 24-25: County residents are ready for a little sunshine
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 24-25 January 24. Good morning!
mynspr.org
Berry Creek storm recovery | North State scholarships | Mental health needs
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Jan. 25. Residents in Berry Creek burn scar recover from winter storms. Berry Creek residents living in the burn scar of the 2020 North Complex, or Bear Fire, are repairing damages from the recent winter storms. The nonprofit Northern Valley Catholic Social Service is helping those in the area recover by providing resources and aid.
Plumas County News
Calpine Elks Lodge in Portola to hold crab feed in February
The Calpine Elks Lodge is hosting a crab feed on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 beginning at 5 p.m. with a no host bar and dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and the dinner includes salad, rolls, and full no host bar, as well as a 50/50 raffle. The event is being held at Calpine Elks Lodge #2432 located at 72192 Hwy. 70. For more information or to buy tickets, call 530-828-6633.
Lassen County News
Celebration of Life March held in Susanville yesterday
Dozens of pro-life marchers paraded down Main Street during the annual March for Life and Celebration of Life held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. The annual event began at the Lassen Shopping Center on Main Street.
Plumas County News
PUSD issues statement on school safety threat
Plumas Unified School District released the following statement this morning following the school safety threat that sparked a two-hour delayed start this morning at its Greenville campuses:. At approximately 7:40 am on Wednesday morning, January 25th, Greenville Jr/Sr High School staff was alerted to a possible school safety threat. Upon...
Plumas County News
Pile burning continues on the Plumas
Fire Crews on the Feather River Ranger District successfully treated 10 acres of pile burning yesterday to prepare for tree planting later this winter. Plans are to continue ignitions on the remaining 35 acres through Thursday, conditions permitting. Fire managers on the Mount Hough Ranger District are planning to treat...
Plumas County News
Lorena Sue Powell
The entire Quincy community mourns the loss of Lorena Sue Powell who died on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of eighty-seven. Sue lived in Quincy since 1957 and taught in the Plumas County School district for over thirty years, first as a home schoolteacher and then as a Pioneer Elementary School teacher. She impacted hundreds of children’s lives with her warm demeanor, her encouragement, her enthusiasm and her loving disposition.
krcrtv.com
City of Chico continues enforcement at Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. — The battle for homeless enforcement in Chico continues at Teichert Ponds. Nestled behind the 99 bikeway and freeway, Teichert Ponds was once a quiet wetland oasis for all residents to enjoy. But now, some residents say homeless encampments are destroying the environment and creating dangerous living conditions.
Plumas County News
PCS teens experience Broadway musical with important message
On Jan. 21, Plumas Charter School students and staff traveled to the Pioneer Center in Reno to attend the matinee performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” – a first-time Broadway musical experience for most of the teens. “Dear Evan Hansen” is described as a deeply personal and profoundly...
Plumas County News
Situation at Evergreen Trailer Park in holding pattern, but believed no threat to the public
Plumas County Undersheriff Chad Hermann provided an update on the situation at the Evergreen Trailer Park this afternoon, Jan. 25, that resulted in a Highway 70 detour for a short period of time. Hermann reported that when a man at the trailer park was served with an eviction notification this...
actionnewsnow.com
Longtime Chico bakery bounces back
CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now visited the bakery that makes bread three days a week once again. Manager Todd Suitter says Tin Roof was bought by West Coast Sourdough- but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes. He hopes to open the café back...
Plumas County News
Evergreen Trailer Park incident update: Man remains in trailer
Plumas County Undersheriff Chad Hermann provided an update on the situation at the Evergreen Trailer Park this afternoon, Jan. 26, following yesterday’s incident with a man who was making threats. Hermann said that the man remains in his trailer and has exchanged a text with sheriff’s personnel, but is still refusing to leave his home to talk with anyone. It’s the Sheriff’s Office’s hope that he will exit and they can connect him with services.
Plumas County News
Terrell Swofford “Bubba”
Terrell Swofford “Bubba” – November 23, 1946 – January 21, 2023. Terry Swofford passed away suddenly Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home in Portola. He was 76 years old. Terry was born on November 23, 1946, to Harry and Betty Swofford in Redding California. Terry...
susanvillestuff.com
Rose Mary Poteet – January 24, 2023
Rose Mary Poteet a long time Susanville resident, passed away at the age of 89 years. She was born August 6, 1933 to John and Vera Avila and passed January 24, 2023. She was a loving wife in the arms of her beloved husband, Robert Poteet for 67 years!. She...
Plumas County News
Thelma Katherine Dyrr
On January 20th, 2023, Thelma Katherine Dyrr of Quincy, California, gracefully passed on from this life at the age of 85 in the peace and beauty of her own home surrounded by loving family. Thelma joined her husband of 50 years, Clayton E. Dyrr, whom she loved and missed dearly, in eternal peace in heaven.
