Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Fun things to do in Charleston, South CarolinaGenni FranklinCharleston, SC
Related
Charleston City Paper
Healthy Thyme delivers restaurant-quality meals
Meal prepping requires a level of planning that can be tough to execute with everything else on your to-do list. Fortunately, local meal delivery service Healthy Thyme Meals does all the work for you. Bonus: It’s healthy, too. Healthy Thyme is a weekly meal delivery business with a menu...
Charleston City Paper
Ridenour shares a year of daily drawings
Charleston artist Lauren Ridenour documented her thoughts and emotions every day in 2022 through a series of 365 drawings. Ridenour has garnered a large following on social media for her daily posts of original artwork, which often capture vulnerable feelings, especially anxiety and insecurity. “My goal when creating this series...
Charleston City Paper
PULSE: What’s happening in Charleston music
Book your sweetheart an Ohm Radio Singing Valentine. It’s that romantic time of year when you can send your special someone an Ohm Radio Singing Valentine. Give the gift of live music by delivering a song performed by a local musician for $65. You can also play a tune for your crush on the radio for $25, choose your own song to be performed live for $80 or send a video for $40. Visit CityPaperTickets.com for info.
Charleston City Paper
What to do for the week of Jan. 25
Don’t miss a chance to raise funds for local charities while shucking and eating as many oysters as you can handle at the Lowcountry Oyster Festival. Live music from local supergroup Radio Bomb with members of the Blue Dogs, Uncle Mingo and the East Coast Party Band will keep the good vibes going as guests enjoy beer, wine and cocktails, and kids enjoy the Pluff-a-Palooza children’s areas with a climbing wall, egg toss game and cookie decorating.
Charleston City Paper
CP Hot List: Additions to the local food scene that are worth taking note of
Fresh to our quarterly Dish is the CP Hotlist, which shines a spotlight on notable, relatively new hot restaurants that impress our cuisine team. We encourage you to check them out and let us know whether you think they should be added to our Top 50 list. On the CP...
Charleston City Paper
Berkeley’s owners reflect on the F&B community
When we first came to Charleston 10 years ago, we knew immediately that it was home. There was so much that made it special. The architecture. The beaches. The incredible restaurants. But what truly stood out was an unbelievable sense of community and hospitality, particularly within the restaurant industry. We...
Charleston City Paper
Our View: International African America Museum should say when it’s going to open
We’re tremendously excited about the still unscheduled 2023 opening of the International African American Museum. Long a dream in the making, it’s going to spark all kinds of opportunities to tell fuller stories of the journeys of enslaved Africans to America — and what happened after they got here.
Charleston City Paper
Fresh Future Farms will expand to new 20-acre site
North Charleston nonprofit food justice organization Fresh Future Farm (FFF) will scale up its current food production operation with a new 20-acre rural site at a yet-to-be-announced location. The nationally recognized organization currently operates as a neighborhood grocery store and cooperative farm. It leases its current location at 2008 Success...
Charleston City Paper
Fire safety aimed at preventing blazes that leave some homeless
Residential fires in the tri-county have displaced on average 820 people in each of the last three years, including two fires since July 2021 at a North Charleston apartment community that temporarily left slightly more than two dozen people without a place to live. The most recent fire at Fairwind-Oakfield...
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Short temper
The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 14-17. A shirtless male described as “small” threw vases into a roadway Jan. 15 at Meeting and Spring streets downtown, covering four lanes of traffic with debris, according to a Charleston police report. Officers patrolled the area for the suspect with “futile luck” and couldn’t find the owner of the vases.
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
Comments / 0