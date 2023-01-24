UF Health bringing new urgent care center to Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UF Health Jacksonville is cutting the ribbon on the first of three, 24/7 hybrid emergency and critical care centers in Northeast Florida.

The unique centers are a collaboration between UF Health and Intuitive Health. The centers will house a full-service emergency room and urgent care center under one roof, giving patients multiple options in choosing their health care needs while also reducing costs.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. at 11251 Lamb Tail Ln. on Friday. The facility is located near the intersection of Baymeadows Road and I-295.

Speakers at the event include the following:

Jay Woody, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Founder, Intuitive Health

Greg Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, UF Health Jacksonville

Andy Godwin, M.D., FACEP, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine, UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville

Edward J. Roe III, M.D., Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Assistant Chair, Program Development and Community Operations

