Jacksonville, FL

UF Health bringing new urgent care center to Baymeadows

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UF Health Jacksonville is cutting the ribbon on the first of three, 24/7 hybrid emergency and critical care centers in Northeast Florida.

The unique centers are a collaboration between UF Health and Intuitive Health. The centers will house a full-service emergency room and urgent care center under one roof, giving patients multiple options in choosing their health care needs while also reducing costs.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. at 11251 Lamb Tail Ln. on Friday. The facility is located near the intersection of Baymeadows Road and I-295.

Speakers at the event include the following:

  • Jay Woody, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Founder, Intuitive Health
  • Greg Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, UF Health Jacksonville
  • Andy Godwin, M.D., FACEP, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine, UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville
  • Edward J. Roe III, M.D., Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Assistant Chair, Program Development and Community Operations

