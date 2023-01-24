ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement

Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond.  His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month.  "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...
NHL

Wish Upon an Ice Rink

Right down to notching a 6-1 win over a division rival, the Kraken and Make-a-Wish Alaska & Washington skated a nine-year-old Jackson Boboth's hockey dream into reality. When Everett Boboth looked across the family dinner table one November night in 2020, his eyes focused on the complexions of sons Owen and Jackson. The boys are identical twins but at this meal, Owen's face was "pink and healthy while Jackson looked like a ghost next to him."
The Hockey Writers

6 Players to Watch at the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game is a chance for the best and brightest draft-eligible players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to show scouts and fans what they bring to the table. This year’s group, headlined by Connor Bedard, features plenty of talent and prospects that have the potential to be franchise-changing. Here is a look at six players to watch during the event.
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings open Fathers and Mentors Trip in Montreal on Thursday

MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings players, coaches and training staff will welcome their respective fathers and mentors on the club's upcoming back-to-back road set, which starts on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Puck drop between Detroit (20-18-8; 48 points) and Original Six-rival Montreal (20-25-3; 43...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME

Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
Detroit News

'That was a goalie win': Fabbri, Husso star in OT as Wings edge Montreal, 4-3

Montreal − The Red Wings have been talking much recently about stringing some victories together. To get into the playoffs, to stay within distance of the playoffs, they're going to have to pile victories together post-All-Star break. No better way to begin a streak like that this week, on the Fathers' Trip, and go into a lengthy break on a positive note.
DETROIT, MI
The Longmont Leader

Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist...
DENVER, CO
NHL

2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events

Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
WTOP

PHOTOS: Capitals unveil new uniform for NHL Stadium Series Game

The Washington Capitals are showing off their style with new uniforms in time for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game. The uniforms are a partnership between the Caps, the National Hockey League and Adidas. “We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front-and-center,” said...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 1/26/23

With their 5-3 defeat at the hands of former-Blues great Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres, the St. Louis Blues wrapped up their season-longest, seven-game homestand with a record of 3-4-0. The Blues have been fairly disappointing on home ice, as that record now slips to 10-12-2. They surrendered three goals in the first and another less than two minutes into the second period before Ivan Barbashev (8) and Brayden Schenn (12) found the net to make it 4-2. A power-play goal by Jordan Kyrou (23) just 47 seconds into the third period made it a 4-3 game until an empty-net goal by Dylan Cozens sealed the game with one minute remaining.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Gameday Preview: Minnesota Wild – 1/26/23

The Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) will visit the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, tonight to take on the Minnesota Wild (25-17-7). They are coming off a difficult loss, 4-3, in overtime, on Jan. 24 to the Los Angeles Kings, a contest in which they never trailed until their opponent tallied the winning goal during the extra frame.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy