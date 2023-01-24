ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

News4Jax.com

Tesla will invest $3.6B in Nevada truck factory expansion

SPARKS, Nev. – Tesla said it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The company confirmed it...
NEVADA STATE
News4Jax.com

Major honor: St. Johns CD’s Taliah Scott named McDonald’s All-American

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taliah Scott has joined an ultra-exclusive club. The St. Johns Country Day girls basketball star guard was named a McDonald’s All-American selection on Tuesday afternoon. Scott, who has signed with the University of Arkansas, becomes just the fourth area girls star to earn what is regarded as the platinum standard in high school hoops.
SAINT JOHNS, FL
News4Jax.com

Old City Pirate Fest returns to St. Augustine

Old City Pirate Fest (OCPF) began it’s origins in 2016 with the idea that a pirate fest in the Oldest City in the Nation should have some family fun, games, entertainment and education and thus the first OCPF opened the gates to children of all ages on Jan 27th 2017, on the grounds of the Colonial Quarter Experience.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

