St. Johns County teachers protesting salaries, calling it ‘Work to Contract Day’
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A group of teachers in St. Johns County plans to protest their salaries on Wednesday, calling it “Work to Contract Day.”. This comes after pay negotiations between the union and school district stalled. Teachers will be working only the 7.5 hours they’re paid...
At least some teachers at every St. Johns County school participate in protest over pay, union says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County teachers protested on Wednesday over pay. Dozens of teachers gathered before and after school and pledged to only work the hours they were paid for, nothing more. The protest stems from a contract dispute. Contract talks between the district and the...
DeSantis holds news conference in Miami
MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday afternoon in Miami. The livestream has ended.
This group works to find affordable housing for St. Johns County’s homeless population, a mission that’s getting harder
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County is in the middle of what some are calling an affordable housing crisis. Rents and home prices have skyrocketed in recent years, pushing some people to homelessness. As of this week, there are 351 homeless students in St. Johns County, according to...
Florida lawmakers look to pass measure on hate crimes, increased penalties after antisemitic incidents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After incidents such as antisemitic messages reportedly being projected on buildings in Jacksonville, lawmakers Thursday called for passing a measure that would define certain acts as hate crimes and increase criminal penalties. Under the bill (HB 269), people who take actions such as defacing or damaging...
Tesla will invest $3.6B in Nevada truck factory expansion
SPARKS, Nev. – Tesla said it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The company confirmed it...
Consumer Reports: Can you catch a cold from not dressing warm enough?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – How many times have you heard this: “Put a jacket on or you’ll catch a cold!”. It happens to be one of those rare days in Florida where it’s pretty cold outside. So how true is that advice?. The experts at Consumer Reports...
Major honor: St. Johns CD’s Taliah Scott named McDonald’s All-American
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taliah Scott has joined an ultra-exclusive club. The St. Johns Country Day girls basketball star guard was named a McDonald’s All-American selection on Tuesday afternoon. Scott, who has signed with the University of Arkansas, becomes just the fourth area girls star to earn what is regarded as the platinum standard in high school hoops.
Investigation spanning 2+ years nets arrest of suspected drug dealer in St. Johns County, deputies say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An investigation into illegal narcotics has led to the arrest of a woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine, setting up drug deals and using her home as a drug house, according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. Kristyan Marie Stevens, 42,...
Old City Pirate Fest returns to St. Augustine
Old City Pirate Fest (OCPF) began it’s origins in 2016 with the idea that a pirate fest in the Oldest City in the Nation should have some family fun, games, entertainment and education and thus the first OCPF opened the gates to children of all ages on Jan 27th 2017, on the grounds of the Colonial Quarter Experience.
