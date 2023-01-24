Read full article on original website
KSDK
City Foundry STL Week: Alamo Drafthouse is reimagining the movies
ST. LOUIS — Going to the movies, it’s a pastime that seems to be becoming something of the past. In the age of streaming, we have endless entertainment options at our fingertips vying for our attention. Yet, still there it something magical about experiencing a film at the theater.
KSDK
St. Louis RV Show hosts it's 45th event this weekend
ST. LOUIS — Friday, January 27, through Sunday, January 29, you can get a preview on site at the STL RV Travel Show. Over 300 RVs will be on display and for sale from eight of St. Louis’ Most trusted family-owned dealers. This show also features RV Parks, Campgrounds and other products & services that support the RV lifestyle.
KSDK
Mardi Gras Morpho: Butterfly House to reopen with indoor, carnival season fun amid cooler temps
ST. LOUIS - The cold can't stop the Butterfly House from 'letting the good times roll' this carnival season!. 'Morpho Mardi Gras' will kickoff the garden's grand re-opening on January 30th after a month full of maintenance and upkeep. Guests can submerge their senses with views of beautiful butterflies fluttering...
KSDK
Wellness Wednesday: Citra Fitness & Movement
ST. LOUIS — Citra Fitness & Movement partners with local non-profits and businesses to host a range of outdoor yoga and fitness classes at St Louis destinations. You can find the studio at Laumeier Sculpture Park, Kiener Plaza, Urban Harvest STL, Endangered Wolf Center, World Bird Sanctuary, and 9 Mile Garden with new locations being added to their schedule regularly. Citra's brick-and-mortar studio, located in the Shaw neighborhood, offers in-studio private Pilates sessions as well as Reformer Pilates group classes, designed to challenge your body and mind. Learn more about Citra and check out their schedule at citrafitness.com and follow us on IG @citra_fitness_and_movement.
KSDK
The College Prep Orchestra from Gateway Science Academy performs on Television Plaza
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, the College Prep Orchestra from Gateway Science Academy HS joined us on television plaza for a special performance. The school is a charter school with emphasis on science, technology, engineering, arts and math. They focus on preparing students for college. This week, the students are also celebrating National Charter School Week.
KSDK
City Foundry Week: Exploring the Food Hall
ST. LOUIS — It’s crazy to think that not long ago, City Foundry was this mega building with a lot of aspiration, but now it’s home to fun, entertainment, and a go to staple for restaurants, like Surreste. Surreste is a showcase of regional cuisine from the...
KSDK
Plant Care Tips with Missouri Botanical Garden
ST. LOUIS — Plants serve a multitude of benefits in our everyday life, but keeping them thriving can be difficult at times, especially during the winter months. Malik Wilson recently visited Missouri Botanical Garden where they have a few tips for you. To learn more about Missouri Botanical Garden,...
KSDK
Transformation Tuesday with Charles D'Angelo
ST. LOUIS — After the scale hit over 200 pounds, Jenifer Boul knew it was time for a change. "I'm a very athletic person, so as I gained my weight, it was frustrating. I would try different things, different diets from doctors and just nothing really worked," Boul said.
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Tips on selling your home as-is
ST. LOUIS — In this week's Listing the Lou segment, Owner of Nations Network, Dave Nations, shares tips for those interested in selling their home as-is. "When we buy homes as-is we allow homeowners to move what they want and leave what they don’t want," the relator explains."In some cases we will close on the home and allow the seller to lease the home back if they haven’t moved into their new home so we can be very flexible based on the needs of the seller."
KSDK
St. Louis Neurotherapy Institute offers a new treatment for seniors struggling with memory loss
ST. LOUIS — According to the CDC, of those at least 65 years of age, there is projected to be nearly 14 million suffering from dementia by 2060. The numbers are alarming, but the medical field continues to take action. Now, a new treatment is available for seniors with memory problems.
KSDK
City of St. Louis shares plans for January winter storm
The City of St. Louis described the specifics of the winter storm and the plan to plow snow. The morning rush hour was expected to be messy.
KSDK
Weather First Forecast: Cold, clear skies Thursday overnight in St. Louis region
Expect a light winter mix Saturday into Sunday. Temperature will be 53 degrees Saturday during a dry day.
KSDK
Crowds attend Florissant town hall forum addressing recreational marijuana
In just a couple of weeks, people 21 and older will be able to use recreational marijuana. Our Brent Solomon went to a town hall forum addressing questions.
KSDK
Insurance issues for Kia, Hyundai owners in St. Louis
Progressive and State Farm are declining to open new policies on Kias and Hyundais. It's all based on where they live and the make and model of their vehicle.
KSDK
Caught on camera: A St. Louis man protects his property, chases away would-be thieves
The thieves were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter. This automotive piece holds precious metals worth thousands of dollars.
KSDK
10 inches of snow falls in Farmington County Wednesday
Counties across the state saw some heavy snowfall Wednesday. Farmington received up to 10 inches of snow.
KSDK
String of carjackings in south St. Louis 'possibly connected,' police say
Three carjackings happened last night in south St. Louis. Police are looking for the suspects after saying they are all "possibly connected."
KSDK
'That's when it all came down': Trees, power lines fall after Wednesday snowfall in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Farmington received up to 10 inches of snow Wednesday. Some other parts of St. Francois County also got nearly 10 inches of snow. Those were the highest totals in our area from the storm. According to the Farmington Fire Department, they received at least two dozen...
