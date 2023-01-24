ST. LOUIS — In this week's Listing the Lou segment, Owner of Nations Network, Dave Nations, shares tips for those interested in selling their home as-is. "When we buy homes as-is we allow homeowners to move what they want and leave what they don’t want," the relator explains."In some cases we will close on the home and allow the seller to lease the home back if they haven’t moved into their new home so we can be very flexible based on the needs of the seller."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO