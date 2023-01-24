Missing Wichita man found dead near train tracks
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating after a missing man was found dead near railroad tracks.
It began around 2:30 p.m. Monday when police were called to the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd ., near Mt. Vernon. A railroad employee had discovered a man lying facedown near the tracks and called 911.
Police and Wichita Fire responded to the scene and found the body of 22-year-old Daniel Studebaker. He had been reported missing just a few hours previously.Man found dead at home Monday is Wichita’s latest homicide
His cause of death is under investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact 316-268-4407 or, if they want to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
