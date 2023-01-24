ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Missing Wichita man found dead near train tracks

By Wil Day
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating after a missing man was found dead near railroad tracks.

It began around 2:30 p.m. Monday when police were called to the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd ., near Mt. Vernon. A railroad employee had discovered a man lying facedown near the tracks and called 911.

Police and Wichita Fire responded to the scene and found the body of 22-year-old Daniel Studebaker. He had been reported missing just a few hours previously.

Man found dead at home Monday is Wichita’s latest homicide

His cause of death is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact 316-268-4407 or, if they want to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

KSN News

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

