Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

2 charged after Wichita toddler shoots mom in foot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two weeks after a Wichita toddler got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot his mother in the foot, two people arrested in connection with the shooting heard formal charges against them Thursday, Jan. 26, in Sedgwick County District Court. The injured mother, 22-year-old Kianna Nweji,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died after dog steps on rifle

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle have identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, according to the Sumner County Sheriff. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police launch homicide investigation after man found dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they're investigating the death of a 63-year-old man as a homicide. Officers initially responded at around 1:45 p.m. Monday to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of North New York Avenue, near Central and I-135. A 53-year-old woman reported finding Lloyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested for robbery of two Hutchinson businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - William Webster, a 28-year-old Hutchinson man, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop. Webster is also suspected of robbing a Kwik Shop on the night of Jan. 16. Hutchinson police were called to the Jimmy John’s just before 9 p.m. Tuesday...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Jimmy Johns robbed Tuesday night in Hutch, suspect arrested

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B was robbed Tuesday night. Officers were called to the restaurant at 8:53 p.m. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity, entered the store and demanded currency out of the register.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Man arrested for mom’s death near McPherson

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother at a home near McPherson. Canton police were called to a home Monday afternoon, where they found 52-year-old Briana Lance dead in the back yard. The KBI, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the investigation. They were able to locate the suspect, who has been arrested for second-degree murder. Formal charges are pending.
MCPHERSON, KS

