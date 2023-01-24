Read full article on original website
One dead following brief police chase, rollover in south Wichita
One person is dead following a police pursuit that ended with a rollover crash in south Wichita.
Suspect dead after a police pursuit in SE Wichita
KWCH.com
2 charged after Wichita toddler shoots mom in foot
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two weeks after a Wichita toddler got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot his mother in the foot, two people arrested in connection with the shooting heard formal charges against them Thursday, Jan. 26, in Sedgwick County District Court. The injured mother, 22-year-old Kianna Nweji,...
Wichita couple charged after 2-year-old child shoots mom in foot
A man and a woman were charged on Thursday in connection to an incident where a mother was shot in the foot by her two-year-old child.
KWCH.com
Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
How The Eagle calculated response times of the Wichita Police Department
The data included several pieces of information about each call, including the call time, address, priority type, the time police were dispatched and the time an officer arrived on scene.
Updated with video: Man dies in rollover crash after chase with Wichita police
Police said the chase was called off shortly after it started but the driver continued speeding. Police said they were looking for the vehicle in connection to multiple larcenies.
2 Hutchinson businesses robbed, 1 suspect arrested
Police in Hutchinson have arrested a 28-year-old man after robberies at two businesses.
Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died after dog steps on rifle
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle have identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, according to the Sumner County Sheriff. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street...
Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
If you call 911, it may be a while before Wichita police show up. Here’s why.
Response times have more than doubled in 13 years, an Eagle analysis found. Police – from rank-and-file officers to the chief – offer several reasons for the increase.
KAKE TV
Wichita police launch homicide investigation after man found dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they're investigating the death of a 63-year-old man as a homicide. Officers initially responded at around 1:45 p.m. Monday to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of North New York Avenue, near Central and I-135. A 53-year-old woman reported finding Lloyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
Suspects tied up employee, stole medications from west Wichita long-term home, police say
Police are asking for the public’s help in the case.
KWCH.com
Man arrested for robbery of two Hutchinson businesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - William Webster, a 28-year-old Hutchinson man, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop. Webster is also suspected of robbing a Kwik Shop on the night of Jan. 16. Hutchinson police were called to the Jimmy John’s just before 9 p.m. Tuesday...
Jimmy Johns robbed Tuesday night in Hutch, suspect arrested
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B was robbed Tuesday night. Officers were called to the restaurant at 8:53 p.m. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity, entered the store and demanded currency out of the register.
Wichita woman sentenced after man found dead in car
Ariana Cook, 22, of Wichita, was sentenced to 184 months in prison Monday after she entered a plea of no contest to her part in the homicide of a man who was found inside a car in 2020.
Wichita mom accused of attempted murder in 8-car crash told hospital she wrecked on purpose
Paloma Adame was recorded speeding 116 mph with her daughter in the front seat before she slammed into cars at U.S. 54 and 143rd, an affidavit released by the court says.
Murder investigation east of downtown Wichita
kfdi.com
Man arrested for mom’s death near McPherson
An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother at a home near McPherson. Canton police were called to a home Monday afternoon, where they found 52-year-old Briana Lance dead in the back yard. The KBI, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the investigation. They were able to locate the suspect, who has been arrested for second-degree murder. Formal charges are pending.
