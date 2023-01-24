ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel on If He'll Address Will Smith Slap as Oscars Host (Exclusive)

 2 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating 20 years of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and also returning to host the Oscars for the third time this year!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kimmel about the major milestone for his late-night show, as well as possibly addressing Will Smith’s slap at last year’s ceremony.

When asked if he would address the elephant in the room, Kimmel quipped, “What do you mean? There’s an elephant? I love elephants. I saw a lot of elephants on safari.”

As for the Golden Globes, Kimmel raved about its host, saying, “I really enjoyed Jerrod Carmichael. I happen to love him and I think he had the room captivated.”

Kimmel also dished on what to expect from his 20th-anniversary episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” saying, “Snoop Dogg, George Clooney and Coldplay.”

While he said he’s “exhausted” from his busy schedule, Kimmel emphasized, “Being able to do the show every night is a gift enough.”

Jimmy also played a game of “Guess the Guest.” Watch!

