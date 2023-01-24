Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Dave Matthews Band announces two-night stops in two Carolina cities
(Video above is the Wednesday morning headlines.) Carolina music fans got a special treat this week with word of four show dates in two area cities as one of the region's favorite jam bands goes on tour. The Dave Matthews Band announced Tuesday it will kick off its U.S. stadium...
Santee bracing for hundreds of visitors this week for King Kat Fishing Tournament, other events
SANTEE, S.C. — Crowds are expected to come by the hundreds to the Orangeburg County town of Santee this week. That's because several big events are here: the King Kat Sweet 16 fishing tournament, The South Carolina Peanut Growers Association meeting, and a golf tournament. This means an influx...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Pizza Spot Makes Yelp’s Top Ten Pizzas In The Country
I love pizza. Ok, I said it. It’s the ultimate indulgence whether hot and cheesy for late-night or leftover cold for breakfast. And, one South Carolina pizza spot cracked the top ten best pizzas in the country according to Yelp. The online food review source searched all over the United States and Canada and ranked the best, according to total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp respondents. Then, they compiled the top 100. And Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina landed at number 9. It’s a family-run pizzeria with three Detroit natives at the helm. In true Detroit style, they bake each pie in an authentic blue steel pizza pan. The pan is the key to achieving the signature crispy crust that makes this style so special.
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
kiss951.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Namesake of The Marshall Tucker Band dies at 99
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The namesake of a legendary southern rock band from the Upstate is being remembered. Marshall Tucker died at the age of 99. “He was just an incredible guy, very humble, very godly. Very studious person, he believed in continuing to learn something new every day,” said Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Jeff Scott.
gsabusiness.com
Virginia-based beer, burger joint opens in Greenville’s West End
Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint was born from the dream of two childhood best friends, Aaron Ludwig and Mike Sabin. When Ludwig and Sabin were growing up, they often talked about opening their own bar one day. Fast forward, Ludwig had spent 15 years operating a ski and...
live5news.com
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to help businesses that operate late into the evenings prepare for the start of a new ordinance that takes effect just before Valentine’s Day. City leaders will hold an open house for business owners on Thursday ahead of the deadline...
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. South Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
myclintonnews.com
The Hollywild Animal Park
Guest Column — Hollywild. The Love of Zoos and circuses are a part of the Childhood experience and happiness. The love of animals and Living Things have always Forever fascinated the Young and kid at heart. Riding horses, walking your dog, hearing a Pet Parakeet bird, and playing with a Pet hamster have brought out the Child in all of us. Families who take their children to zoos makes the children appreciate all of God’s creation.
gsabusiness.com
Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin
Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County’s 2022 projects attracted $3.2 bil in investments
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In 2022, OneSpartanburg, Inc. landed 36 economic development projects on behalf of Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg resulting in $3.2 billion in capital investment and creation of 1,742 new jobs. “That’s roughly $8.8 million every single day of the year circulating throughout our...
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
WYFF4.com
Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
Man recalls near tragic summer on Lake Moultrie, warns of dangers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men who had been fishing on Lake Moultrie were pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon after they were found floating on Lake Moultrie. But accidents on that lake in Berkeley County are not too uncommon. One man recalled just how dangerous the water on Lake Moultrie can be. “It […]
