Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
Update: Driver dies after going off Kellogg
A driver has died after going off Kellogg Sunday morning.
Wichita man sentenced in 2021 crash that killed local music influencer Kenny Ballinger
Kenny Ballinger, 37, was a key figure in the Wichita music scene, booking well-known music acts at local bars and running local music venues over the years including Barleycorn’s, The Elbow Room and Lizard’s Lounge, according to The Eagle’s news archives.
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
MISSING ADULT: Daniel Bobet Jr.
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are searching for a man who has gone missing in Arkansas City, Kansas. Daniel Bobet Jr. was last seen Friday at 10 a.m. wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots and carrying a backpack. Bobet is 38-years-old, roughly 165 pounds standing at five...
Wichita woman, 22, killed when car goes over Kellogg barrier and onto Washington
The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.
If you call 911, it may be a while before Wichita police show up. Here’s why.
Response times have more than doubled in 13 years, an Eagle analysis found. Police – from rank-and-file officers to the chief – offer several reasons for the increase.
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
Worker clearing jam dies after machine pulls him in, feds say. Kansas company cited
Duct tape prevented the machine from shutting down, authorities said.
Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Updated: 17 hours ago. A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Group continues effort for...
Records ID Wichita man killed in crash after police chase; car linked to larcenies
Kennedy Jewel Edmond collapsed near where he rolled a 2005 Toyota Corolla, according to Wichita police and the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.
Kansas driver’s license practice exam: How well do you know the rules of the road?
Test your knowledge with these sample questions for Kansas driver’s license written exams.
Updated with video: Man dies in rollover crash after chase with Wichita police
Police said the chase was called off shortly after it started but the driver continued speeding. Police said they were looking for the vehicle in connection to multiple larcenies.
2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
Police identify Wichita couple in murder-suicide
Wichita police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in south Wichita.
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
Two dead after shooting in south Wichita
Two dead after shooting in south Wichita
