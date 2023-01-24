ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Two shot at east Wichita nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
ABILENE, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING ADULT: Daniel Bobet Jr.

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are searching for a man who has gone missing in Arkansas City, Kansas. Daniel Bobet Jr. was last seen Friday at 10 a.m. wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots and carrying a backpack. Bobet is 38-years-old, roughly 165 pounds standing at five...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend

Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Updated: 17 hours ago. A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Group continues effort for...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS

