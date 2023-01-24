ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Whitmer visits Brighton ahead of State of the State address

By Jennifer Eberbach, Livingston Daily
 2 days ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Brighton Tuesday morning to preview some topics she is planning to discuss at her upcoming State of the State address on Wednesday and hear from constituents.

Whitmer's office selected the Brighton Light House as one of two venues for a roundtable discussion with area residents. Seven residents were invited to participate and share concerns on several topics, telling the second-term governor what they think about inflation, her support of a bill to repeal the retirement tax, education, medical care and other challenges they face.

Whitmer said her State of the State address will focus on people, in particular workers, recent graduates and children. She also indicated her address will cover gun safety measures and investing more in law enforcement, mental health and education.

"We know that with inflation, and with the pandemic, it's been tough for a lot of people to simply just do the fundamentals, ... to put food on the table, to fill up that gas tank, to get the groceries," Whitmer said.

She spoke about how earlier this month, she and Michigan legislators announced the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and expand the Working Families Tax Credit.

She said tax credits for working families are "a way to help pull families out of poverty."

"A million kids live in these households that will be impacted by this policy," she said.

She also called for relief for retirees living on fixed incomes by repealing the retirement tax.

"I will then focus on these new graduates," from high school, trade schools and college, she said. "They are going to be making decisions about where to build their lives, so they need good paying jobs. They need a path to skills that won't put them into debt for decades, and they also need to know that their fundamental rights are protected. And so, creating those paths by making more people eligible for free skills opportunities, to codifying individual rights."

In her remarks, she also prioritize the "littlest Michiganders" and make sure children get they support they need in school to be lifelong learners to get great paying jobs and be safe.

She said her State of the State address will also touch on "common sense gun safety measures, investing more into law enforcement and mental health supports and investing into our schools."

The roundtable discussion was moderated by Debbie Mikula, the executive director of the Michigan Library Association, who introduced topics for participants discussed. Topics included inflation, public schools, medical care, law enforcement and the pension tax.

Cynthia Pearson-Matthews, a teacher in Detroit Public Schools, said inflation is an issue.

"I think if people understand what inflation means. They don't understand that if you keep buying everything is going to keep going up," she said. "Inflation will come down if they stop buying so much."

She supported teaching finances in high school to combat inflation.

"It is affecting a lot of teachers who have to take on a second job," Pearson-Matthews said. "They are tired."

Shane Dennis, a retired police officer, said he is impacted by inflation and supports repealing the pension tax. He said he works as a private security guard to make income, coupled with his pension.

He said repealing the pension tax would "put money back in my pocket" and help with recruiting new law enforcement officers.

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

Comments / 12

Danny Smiddy
2d ago

she killed thousands of senior citizens with her executive orders

Reply(8)
13
 

