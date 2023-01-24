Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license
With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
South Dakota bill adding medical pot conditions clears committee
A bill to add eight conditions to the list of those which qualify a patient for the use of medical marijuana passed through the Senate Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday morning on a 6-1 vote.
Oklahoma lawmaker wants to ban banks from sharing gun purchase data
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, said he wants to stop financial institutions from sharing information about gun purchases. Senate Bill 814 aims at stopping what Bergstrom calls a “backdoor” attempt at gun control. Three of the largest credit card companies announced a special code for firearms purchases last year. Twenty-eight members of Congress sent a letter to the financial institutions encouraging the companies to track the purchases.
KELOLAND TV
County-seat relocation bill cruises thru SD Senate
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More voters in a county would have to sign a petition in order to hold an election about moving the county seat to a different community under legislation that cleared the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 31-4 along party lines for SB-56 from...
KXAN
Texas lawmaker proposes banning universities from teaching critical race theory
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas lawmakers are aiming to keep critical race theory out of schools, this time on college campuses. Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine, filed House Bill 1607 on Wednesday, which would take away state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. In the 2021 legislative session, Texas...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
Montana man who took his juvenile son on 3-day road trip to the US Capitol for Jan. 6 is arrested and charged
Patrick William O'Brien and his son spent nearly 30 minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, walking in hallways and waving a flag, prosecutors said.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
NBCMontana
Bill to increase per diem rates moves through the Legislature
HELENA, Mont. — The House gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to a bill that would increase per diem rates for the lodging and meals of legislators during the session, a biennial hot potato that often sees lawmakers voting against their interest in order to avoid the thorny optics of supporting a greater payout for their time in Helena.
POLITICO
Republicans on both ends of the Capitol are training their fire on a familiar punching bag: All aspects of Washington D.C.'s local governance decisions.
What's happening: With the House now under Republican control, GOP lawmakers from both sides of the Capitol are turning to one of their favorite targets: deep-blue Washington D.C. and its local lawmaking. Some examples in the first weeks of the new Congress:. Changes to its criminal code: Lawmakers, led by...
Montana Lawmakers Will Look to Ban Foreign-Owned Land
The New York Post is reporting this week that Texas lawmakers are eyeing a bill to outlaw foreign ownership of land in the Lone Star State. For those wanting to see something similar move forward here in Big Sky Country, I've got good news for you. This is a story...
Schatz: Nine Indian Affairs bills signed into law
News Release U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs On January 6, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, issued the following statement celebrating President Biden signing nine Indian Affairs bills into law: S. 989, the Native American ...
Meet Aruna Miller, the new Lieutenant Governor of Maryland
Aruna Miller took the oath of office yesterday, officially taking her place as the Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, the first Asian American to do so.
South Dakota’s Noem says cell phone number hacked
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday that her personal cell phone number has been hacked and blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year. The Republican governor, who is...
Man scams West Virginia, pretending to be U.S. Army general
A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general. Fola Alabi, who is also known as Folayemi Alabi, 52, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in […]
WOWT
Nebraska lawmakers submit bills on catalytic converters, drag shows, pheasant predators
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers continued introducing legislation on Thursday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 420. That number doesn’t include several more legislative proposals. Thursday alone, lawmakers submitted 84 more bills in addition to amendment proposals and resolutions. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly...
States with the most firearms traced to them by the federal government
Firearm traces by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives begin at the request of a law enforcement agency when a firearm is found at a crime scene. They are designed to help law enforcement agencies track the sale and possession of such firearms. A firearm is normally traced to the first retail seller.
