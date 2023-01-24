ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license

With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma lawmaker wants to ban banks from sharing gun purchase data

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, said he wants to stop financial institutions from sharing information about gun purchases. Senate Bill 814 aims at stopping what Bergstrom calls a “backdoor” attempt at gun control. Three of the largest credit card companies announced a special code for firearms purchases last year. Twenty-eight members of Congress sent a letter to the financial institutions encouraging the companies to track the purchases.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KELOLAND TV

County-seat relocation bill cruises thru SD Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More voters in a county would have to sign a petition in order to hold an election about moving the county seat to a different community under legislation that cleared the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 31-4 along party lines for SB-56 from...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
NBCMontana

Bill to increase per diem rates moves through the Legislature

HELENA, Mont. — The House gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to a bill that would increase per diem rates for the lodging and meals of legislators during the session, a biennial hot potato that often sees lawmakers voting against their interest in order to avoid the thorny optics of supporting a greater payout for their time in Helena.
MONTANA STATE
POLITICO

Republicans on both ends of the Capitol are training their fire on a familiar punching bag: All aspects of Washington D.C.'s local governance decisions.

What's happening: With the House now under Republican control, GOP lawmakers from both sides of the Capitol are turning to one of their favorite targets: deep-blue Washington D.C. and its local lawmaking. Some examples in the first weeks of the new Congress:. Changes to its criminal code: Lawmakers, led by...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTRF- 7News

Man scams West Virginia, pretending to be U.S. Army general

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general. Fola Alabi, who is also known as Folayemi Alabi, 52, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in […]
RICHMOND, TX

