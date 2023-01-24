ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4

Half Moon Bay farm targeted in mass shooting had history of violence

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — One of the two Half Moon Bay farms targeted in Monday’s mass shooting has a history of violence flaring between workers. Just six months before the worst mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history, another shooting happened at California Terra Gardens, according to the District Attorney’s Office. One of the farm’s managers, 49-year-old Martin Medina, is currently behind bars in lieu of $5 million bail and facing attempted murder charges.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

How two elderly Asian men became mass shooters

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the three suspects in California’s latest mass shootings were older Asian men who targeted other Asians during a time of celebration. Now some mental health experts are trying to figure out if there’s a correlation. Mental health professionals say there are usually...
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfstandard.com

White Supremacists Infiltrated Last Weekend’s Giant Anti-Abortion March

The Walk for Life is one of San Francisco’s largest annual public demonstrations in favor of a conservative cause. Every January, on or around the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, anti-abortion protesters arrive by bus from across Northern California. Largely Catholic, the participants gather at Civic Center before marching down Market Street toward the Embarcadero.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Bomb threat at Jewish high school in Palo Alto causes evacuation

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A high school in Palo Alto was evacuated after a bomb threat was received via phone Thursday, the Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD) announced in a press release. Staff at Kehillah Jewish High School called police around 2:54 p.m. to report the bomb threat.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking

SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them.  She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

Memorial events planned in Half Moon Bay

Plans are coming together for community gatherings to pay respect for the lives lost in Monday's mass shooting. The first events are set for Friday afternoon. At 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, the city of Half Moon Bay plans a community candlelight vigil at Mac Dutra Plaza, 504 Main St. It will be preceded by a prayer and blessing by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco, who plans to conduct the blessings at each of the shooting sites.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

We are the values we hold dear

I wish I could cheer all of us up. It’s OK to be somber. In fact, it’s necessary to be somber and, as a writer, to be circumspect in making any comments. I never write about Coastsiders without their consent, but I can write about Half Moon Bay.
San Francisco Examiner

Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite

Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

Coastside Hope helps keep seniors independent, healthy

Coastside Hope’s mission is to provide necessities to enhance the quality of life for all our neighbors. Our guiding principle is “Necessities for today, opportunities for tomorrow.”. Coastside Hope is the designated San Mateo County core agency for the Midcoast area and includes Half Moon Bay, El Granada,...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

People in Bay Area need help even on sunny days

Whenever disaster strikes, we are likely to get lost in the troubles of the moment. For nearly three weeks we were consumed by water. Perhaps not literally, but water has been on all of our minds. Sinkholes have sunk our morning commute. Our drowning trees have splashed across power poles. Wild waves have been crashing on roads and into houses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Domingo Candelas is San Jose’s newest councilmember

From five down to one: After a nine-hour marathon council meeting, San Jose has a new councilmember in District 8: Domingo Candelas. “I am feeling very emotional,” Candelas told San José Spotlight moments after winning the appointment. “Meeting with the community, setting up an office and making sure that we’re diverse, that we’re engaging, we’re... The post UPDATE: Domingo Candelas is San Jose’s newest councilmember appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA

