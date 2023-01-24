Read full article on original website
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
KRON4
San Mateo County woman can’t get daughter’s memorial fund donations to Nagorno-Karabagh due to humanitarian crisis
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Anush Harutyunova’s life was claimed by cancer five years ago. The Cupertino High graduate was a dedicated dancer, so her mother, Anahit Tarkhanyan, established a memorial fund in her honor to help other students learn the art form halfway around the world.
KRON4
Half Moon Bay farm targeted in mass shooting had history of violence
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — One of the two Half Moon Bay farms targeted in Monday’s mass shooting has a history of violence flaring between workers. Just six months before the worst mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history, another shooting happened at California Terra Gardens, according to the District Attorney’s Office. One of the farm’s managers, 49-year-old Martin Medina, is currently behind bars in lieu of $5 million bail and facing attempted murder charges.
SFist
SF Attorney Harmeet Dhillon Might Be Elected Chair of the Republican National Committee This Week
“San Francisco Values,” hmmm? Local attorney and longtime Republican gadfly Harmeet K. Dhillon is running against Ronna McDaniel in Friday’s race for RNC chair, but her reported “unity ticket” with the MyPillow Guy might doze her odds off. The Republican party’s 2022 midterm election whiff, combined...
SFist
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Admits to Murders In Jailhouse Interview, Suggests He Might Have Mental Illness
Zhao Chunli, the suspect now charged with killing seven people on Monday at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, admitted to the murders in a jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area reporter Janelle Wang on Thursday. Wang says she spoke with Zhao in Mandarin earlier today, a day after...
KTVU FOX 2
How two elderly Asian men became mass shooters
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the three suspects in California’s latest mass shootings were older Asian men who targeted other Asians during a time of celebration. Now some mental health experts are trying to figure out if there’s a correlation. Mental health professionals say there are usually...
sfstandard.com
White Supremacists Infiltrated Last Weekend’s Giant Anti-Abortion March
The Walk for Life is one of San Francisco’s largest annual public demonstrations in favor of a conservative cause. Every January, on or around the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, anti-abortion protesters arrive by bus from across Northern California. Largely Catholic, the participants gather at Civic Center before marching down Market Street toward the Embarcadero.
KCRA.com
7 killed in separate Half Moon Bay shootings, officials say; suspected gunman arrested
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — The suspected gunman in the Half Moon Bay shootings at two locations was a farm employee and workplace violence is being investigated as the motive, officials said on Tuesday.Click here for the latest updates on Jan. 24. See below for previous coverage. Here is...
KRON4
Bomb threat at Jewish high school in Palo Alto causes evacuation
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A high school in Palo Alto was evacuated after a bomb threat was received via phone Thursday, the Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD) announced in a press release. Staff at Kehillah Jewish High School called police around 2:54 p.m. to report the bomb threat.
Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking
SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them. She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
Half Moon Bay shooting: New witness accounts, word from family of 1 of 7 killed
"I heard everything, the gunshots": We're getting new witness accounts from the Half Moon Bay mass shooting, and a word from the family of one farmworker lost in the tragedy.
Half Moon Bay Review
School officials scrambled to respond to shooting
Many Coastside parents have been studying the timeline of Monday’s fatal shootings in Half Moon Bay and now they are seeking answers to a few core questions.
Half Moon Bay Review
Memorial events planned in Half Moon Bay
Plans are coming together for community gatherings to pay respect for the lives lost in Monday's mass shooting. The first events are set for Friday afternoon. At 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, the city of Half Moon Bay plans a community candlelight vigil at Mac Dutra Plaza, 504 Main St. It will be preceded by a prayer and blessing by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco, who plans to conduct the blessings at each of the shooting sites.
Half Moon Bay Review
We are the values we hold dear
I wish I could cheer all of us up. It’s OK to be somber. In fact, it’s necessary to be somber and, as a writer, to be circumspect in making any comments. I never write about Coastsiders without their consent, but I can write about Half Moon Bay.
Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite
Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
Half Moon Bay Review
Coastside Hope helps keep seniors independent, healthy
Coastside Hope’s mission is to provide necessities to enhance the quality of life for all our neighbors. Our guiding principle is “Necessities for today, opportunities for tomorrow.”. Coastside Hope is the designated San Mateo County core agency for the Midcoast area and includes Half Moon Bay, El Granada,...
ksro.com
7 killed in mass shooting in San Mateo County, California: Report
(SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif.) — Seven people were killed Monday in a shooting at two locations in San Mateo County, California, ABC station KGO reported. There is also one person reportedly in critical condition, according to KGO, citing a source. A suspect is in custody, the San Mateo County...
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
Half Moon Bay Review
People in Bay Area need help even on sunny days
Whenever disaster strikes, we are likely to get lost in the troubles of the moment. For nearly three weeks we were consumed by water. Perhaps not literally, but water has been on all of our minds. Sinkholes have sunk our morning commute. Our drowning trees have splashed across power poles. Wild waves have been crashing on roads and into houses.
UPDATE: Domingo Candelas is San Jose’s newest councilmember
From five down to one: After a nine-hour marathon council meeting, San Jose has a new councilmember in District 8: Domingo Candelas. “I am feeling very emotional,” Candelas told San José Spotlight moments after winning the appointment. “Meeting with the community, setting up an office and making sure that we’re diverse, that we’re engaging, we’re... The post UPDATE: Domingo Candelas is San Jose’s newest councilmember appeared first on San José Spotlight.
