Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
wcbu.org
Peoria City Council agrees to share revenue from proposed North Peoria TIF with Dunlap school district
The Peoria City Council has approved sharing some of the revenues from the proposed Medina Plains-Allen Road Business Park TIF with Dunlap School District 323. TIF stands for Tax Increment Financing. A TIF district is defined as a designated area within a city that is deemed “blighted,” economically underdeveloped, and in dire need of governmental assistance and/or intervention. Once a TIF district is established, the city reallocates funds from property taxes to invest into the district in an effort to make it more attractive for potential investors and developers.
wmay.com
Wyndham building a big point of disagreement in Wednesday’s mayoral debate
The Springfield mayoral candidates showcased their diverging attitudes and perspectives concerning the future of the old Wyndham City Centre downtown. The current owner of the famous 30-story hotel, New York company Goodhomes, still wants to convert dozens of units to apartments, saying it needs those tenants to remain financially solvent in the venture.
25newsnow.com
McLean County Judge sides with Town of Normal in election dispute
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A McLean County judge on Wednesday dismissed the plaintiff’s claims the Clerk must certify election petitions for positions not elected in the Town of Normal. The jobs of supervisor and collector do not exist in Normal, and the town clerk is an appointed position.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Uber of snow removal’ launches in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who could use an extra hand or just want to sit back, getting your driveway shoveled is just a few clicks away. GreenPal, a website and app that offers landscaping and snow removal services in more than 250 cities, has launched in Peoria and surrounding areas just in time for the upcoming snowstorm.
wmay.com
Langfelder, Buscher Meet In First Forum Of Mayor’s Race, Heard Live On WMAY
Significant differences are on display between the candidates for Springfield mayor as they met in their first candidates forum, heard live on WMAY. Incumbent Mayor Jim Langfelder and city Treasurer Misty Buscher will meet in the April general election. Buscher says city government’s minority hiring record under Langfelder is “dismal,” while Langfelder said his administration has made great strides in building trust between the police department and minority communities. Langfelder left the door open for the return of paid metered parking downtown, with the adoption of smart parking meters… but Buscher says she would do away with the meters entirely.
25newsnow.com
’Giving Fence’ makes sure East Bluff neighbors aren’t left out in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A neighborhood community center is making sure people stay comfortable with warm winter coats. The ‘Giving Fence’ outside the East Bluff Community Center (EBCC) is making sure no one is unprepared in the cold. “It’s sort of a give and take. If you’ve...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Pekin Mayor resigning early
PEKIN, Ill. -Pekin Mayor Mark Luft is resigning. Luft will be stepping down at the start of Monday evening’s Pekin City Council meeting. He indicates he’s been offered a good opportunity, but didn’t say anything else. Luft opted not to see another term as mayor in the...
videtteonline.com
Winter weather advisory in effect for McLean County overnight, Bloomington, Normal enforce parking ban
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for McLean County beginning 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory estimates 2 to 4 inches of snowfall and slippery road conditions Wednesday morning. The City of Bloomington has also enacted a snow parking ban beginning...
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County graduates reach sobriety
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four participants graduated from Tazewell County’s drug court Wednesday morning. The four graduates - Ethan Fischer, Chris Sarnecke, Brett Engelbrecht and Robert Metcalf - say they exited the two-year course feeling accomplished and whole. “Just be open-minded. Be willing to change. There will be...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria announces winter weather plan ahead of possible snow storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of a potential winter storm, the City of Peoria published several storm preparation reminders to keep residents safe through the snowfall. A storm is expected to impact Central Illinois beginning Tuesday night, with anticipated snow accumulation between 2 and 4 inches. If the snow...
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria
UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
Central Illinois Proud
Snowy weather puts Peoria under a collision alert
UPDATE (2:51 p.m.)– The collision alert has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The snowy weather has caused the Peoria Sheriff’s Office to issue a collision alert Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured in Peoria should exchange...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner sentenced after accident conviction
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of Martini’s on Water in Peoria is going to jail in Tazewell County after being convicted back in October of an accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Martin Walgenbach has been sentenced to 30 days in the Tazewell County Jail, along...
starvedrock.media
Long-Time Hospital Employee: Closure Reflects Today's Healthcare Business
With the news that St. Margaret's Peru facility will be closing its doors this weekend, employees left in the lurch have not been shy about sharing their perspective on the development. One man called in to the Rod and Tom morning show on WLPO this (Wednesday) morning. He identified himself...
wcbu.org
Wraparound Center is providing services to thousands of Peoria Public Schools students
The Wraparound Center at Peoria Public Schools has been active, serving thousands of students since opening in 2018. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Dr. Derrick Booth, the outgoing Director of Social/Emotional Learning and the Wraparound Center, led a presentation from community partners who offer services from the Wraparound Center, including OSF HealthCare and FamilyCore.
wcbu.org
Imagine a world with no money, religion, or boundaries - one Peoria author did
Imagine a world where there’s no religion, no boundaries, no money, and everyone had everything they could ever want or need, thanks to artificial intelligence. That’s the idea that Peorian James Kemper explores in his new philosophical science fiction novel, Imagine There’s No. While Kemper admitted the inspiration for writing the book stemmed from needing to take a break from another book he’s currently working on, he’s been thinking about this idea of technology for quite a while now.
starvedrock.media
Apology Issued In New St. Margaret's Health Message
As time keeps on ticking closer to the hospital in Peru shutting down, administrators with St. Margaret's Health have issued an apology. In a message released on social media Thursday afternoon, hospital leaders say “We would like to apologize to our employees and the community for not delivering our announcement in the best way possible. It was never our intent to blindside any of our employees or the community with such a sensitive and life-impacting announcement.” The message goes on to say St. Margaret's administration is working to improve their communication to both employees and the community.
Central Illinois Proud
Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
WAND TV
Chillicothe, Illinois, man charged with setting fire to Planned Parenthood
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) — Chillicothe, Illinois, man, Tyler W. Massengill, 32, has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage, the Planned Parenthood building in Peoria, Illinois. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois,...
Comments / 0