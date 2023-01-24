Read full article on original website
Zone Of Opportunity: Tiny Home Developer Uses This Economic Development Tool For Tax Benefits
Developer Justin Draplin is scouting the Sun Belt for opportunity zones that are suitable locations for tiny home communities where he can build his Eclipse Cottages. Building in opportunity zones is a strategy that developers can use to defer or reduce taxes on capital gains. They were created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to provide a tax incentive for private, long-term investment in economically distressed communities.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar to power California hydrogen production facility
Element Resources plans to build and operate a renewable hydrogen production facility in the Lancaster, California, further expanding the duo’s relationship to build one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The project, located within Lancaster’s city limits, is less than 100 miles from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and will supply end-users throughout greater Los Angeles.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Idaho’s largest solar project is now connected to grid
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions has placed into commercial operation the 120-MW Jackpot Solar project in Twin Falls County, Idaho. This is the organization’s first utility-scale renewable energy project in the state and is the largest solar facility in operation in Idaho. It will provide energy to Idaho Power through a 20-year PPA.
solarpowerworldonline.com
The Solar Project Recovery Plan
Over the past year, the U.S. solar industry has experienced significant delays to construction efforts, inhibiting the industry’s ability to meet current goals for adoption of renewable and sustainable energies. Lingering effects of pandemic-related disruptions, new tariffs on products imported from Asia and laws addressing forced-labor concerns in China’s Xingjiang region have been wreaking havoc on the industry’s ability to execute solar energy projects according to plan.
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these families
The new year might be a little bit brighter for some families thanks to a recently announced guaranteed income program. The program has three primary goals: to provide cash assistance to low-income families, provide career and job training opportunities for young people, and expand access to health care.
How to start a cleaning business, from a millennial founder who booked $150,000 in revenue last year
Kaylie Hill has 1.1 million followers on TikTok who watch her clean homes and learning organizational tips.
Sheetz is reviewing its controversial 'smile policy' that prohibits employees from having 'missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth'
Sheetz is reviewing its so-called smile policy that bars its convenience stores and gas stations from hiring people with visible teeth problems.
signalcleveland.org
Tips for applying for utilities assistance
Programs offering utilities help often require lots of personal and financial information. Here’s some tips for what items to gather up and additional resources to help with the application process. What documents will I need?. Where else can I look for help?. What to know when applying for help.
Q&A: Michael Noble departs Fresh Energy with optimism for future of climate policy
Michael Noble, a leader in climate advocacy for more than 30 years, is stepping down as executive director of Fresh Energy, an organization that works to shape policy toward a cleaner energy grid. Noble and Fresh Energy played a significant role in the passing of the 2007 Next Generation Energy...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Burns & McDonnell get DOL approval for solar construction apprenticeship program
Solar EPC Burns & McDonnell has received approval from the U.S. Dept. of Labor for a new open-shop solar apprenticeship program with a national scope intended to help address chronic shortages of skilled labor in the construction industry. The approval allows Burns & McDonnell to immediately launch a program that will enable skilled labor needed on utility-scale solar sites to be provided under the apprenticeship program.
governing.com
States Reimagine Power Grids for Wind and Solar Energy
For years, many states have set ambitious goals and incentives to promote renewable electricity projects. Now, more of those states are turning their attention to the transmission lines, substations and transformers needed to get that electricity from wind farms and solar plants into homes and businesses. Congress has invested billions...
solarpowerworldonline.com
AlphaStruxure to build country’s largest airport terminal rooftop solar array
AlphaStruxure announced an agreement to design, construct and operate integrated microgrid infrastructure at the New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The microgrid will provide NTO with sustainable, resilient, locally generated and cost-predictable energy. The electricity generated by the microgrid is enough to power 3,570 average U.S. homes for one year. The project will feature the largest rooftop solar array in New York City, and on any airport terminal in the United States, with all available and viable rooftop areas being used for solar.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewables are likely to provide 25% of US electricity in 2023
Renewable energy sources accounted for nearly one-quarter of the nation’s electrical generation in the first 10 months of 2022, this according to a review of EIA data by the SUN DAY Campaign. The final issue of EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report series published in 2022 (with data through October...
tedmag.com
Department Of Energy Hosts Webinar Series On Electric Vehicle Transition
Switching to electricity as a vehicle fuel source offers exciting opportunities with numerous economic and environmental benefits, but will introduce an array of complex, interdependent challenges and will require increased coordination among stakeholders. The U.S. Department of Energy, through EVGrid Assist: Accelerating the Transition, will support decision makers as they plan for the future of electrification.
Suppli Raises $3.1M to Grow AR Platform for Construction Industry
Suppli has raised $3.1 million in seed funding to grow its platform for construction suppliers. The platform enables independent construction material suppliers and distributors to digitize their accounts receivable (AR) processes and offer their customers online payment and credit, Suppli said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Trade credit...
money.com
Highest Paying Retail Jobs
*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
Building Design & Construction
Corporations fall short on climate pledges by failing to embed net-zero actions into operations
Many corporations are failing to implement simple, practical steps needed for them to hit their stated decarbonization goals, according to a survey of more than 300 operations managers across key industrial sectors including construction, energy, and chemicals in the U.S., U.K., and Germany. The key findings in the survey by...
solarpowerworldonline.com
OYA Renewables community solar projects benefit underserved New Yorkers
Toronto-based solar developer OYA Renewables is planning two community solar projects totaling 13 MW that will be enrolled in New York State’s Expanded Solar for All (E-SFA) program. E-SFA is a community solar initiative that delivers clean energy credits to underserved New Yorkers. The projects will be subscribed with...
Gizmodo
Wood Banks Are Filling in America's Heating Gap This Winter
The cost of living throughout the U.S. is on the rise, including what households must pay to stay warm throughout the winter. This has pushed more Americans to rely on firewood from wood banks to heat their homes, a new report from the Guardian outlines. The average gas bill has...
New California Ag Laws and Combine Sales Healthy in 2022
**New California laws, which went into effect New Year’s Day, are expected to impact farm operations and exports. Key legislation passed last year includes Assembly Bill 2406 intended to keep international ocean carriers from imposing onerous cargo detention and demurrage charges on farm goods delayed at California ports. Another...
