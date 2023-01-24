AlphaStruxure announced an agreement to design, construct and operate integrated microgrid infrastructure at the New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The microgrid will provide NTO with sustainable, resilient, locally generated and cost-predictable energy. The electricity generated by the microgrid is enough to power 3,570 average U.S. homes for one year. The project will feature the largest rooftop solar array in New York City, and on any airport terminal in the United States, with all available and viable rooftop areas being used for solar.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO