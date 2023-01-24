Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Video shows inmate escape from Hamilton County Justice Center
CINCINNATI — An inmate is back in custody after escaping from the Hamilton County Justice Center. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the inmate – 43-year-old Tyrone Edwards – was serving as a kitchen detail worker tasked with taking the trash out and walked out the open delivery loading dock door around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
WLWT 5
Escaped Hamilton County inmate located, taken back into custody
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Tyrone Edwards was located around 9 a.m. in the 1500 West North Bend Road in College Hill and was taken back into custody. A search is underway for an escaped inmate from the Hamilton County Justice Center. According to the Hamilton...
wvxu.org
Hamilton County's relief bus is now permanent and set to visit 10 communities next month
The 513 Relief Bus was launched at Corinthian Baptist Church on January 26, 2023. Hamilton County’s 513 Relief Bus is back on the road for the first time in over a year. Officials unveiled the permanent Equity and Resources Mobile Tech Bus Thursday after piloting the idea in 2021. The first iteration used a vehicle borrowed from UC Health; the county's purchase of a permanent vehicle faced many delays.
WLWT 5
Police close stretch of Colerain Avenue following crash in Northside
CINCINNATI — Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Northside, Thursday evening. According to police, Colerain Avenue is closed between Leeper Street and Raeburn Drive due to a crash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. No...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported assault with injuries on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported assault with injuries on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WKRC
Judge finds woman not guilty of fatally shooting man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge found a woman accused of murdering a man in Mt. Airy last year not guilty. Laquieta Reese was arrested for the murder of Gregory Jeffries, 38, in March. Police said at the time she shot Jeffries in the back twice during an argument on Hawaiian Terrace.
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating reports of substitute teacher assaulting fifth grader
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a young student was injured at Roll Hill School Tuesday. Police are investigating allegations that a substitute teacher assaulted a fifth-grade boy. The boy's family said it happened around breakfast time at the school and that the student's homeroom teacher witnessed the incident and stepped in to help.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for runaway Northside teen
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District Five investigators are asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Illany Jackson, 14, left her home on the 1620 block of Powers Street on Jan. 25. She...
Semi full of Girl Scout cookies catches fire on US-27, delays school district
The semi caught fire around 4 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ambrose Wright Road and Woodland Acres Drive. Investigators said no one was hurt but it did take a while to clean up the mess.
WLWT 5
Man in critical condition after crash in Miami Township, police say
GRANDVIEW, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a crash in Miami Township on Wednesday. It happened just after 3 p.m. at the junction of East Miami River and Jordan roads, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Police say driver Adam Duncan was involved in a...
University of Cincinnati News Record
New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street
New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
WLWT 5
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood
On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
WKRC
Oxford Police ask for public's help in identifying theft suspect
Oxford Police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect. Police said the man walked into Walmart (with no dog), selected an item and then "returned" it for cash without ever leaving the store or buying the product. He left the store and came back to try the same thing...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sheriff search for missing man known to frequent Kenwood area
KENWOOD, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing person. According to the Sheriff's Office, James Flanagan was last seen on Jan. 12, 2023. Flanagan is known to frequent the Kenwood area and rides a yellow/green bicycle. Police say Flanagan's...
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
Police seek public’s help to ID’d man wanted in string of Springfield business thefts
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man suspected in recent thefts at an area business. The man pictured is a person of interest in recent thefts on Bechtle Avenue that happened on January 18 and January 23, a Springfield police spokesperson said in a social media post.
WLWT 5
New revelations in separate death cases involving young women near University of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Two separate death investigations at two different locations near the University of Cincinnati have students and those living in neighborhoods near campus asking what happened. "Definitely. I'm hoping for some answers soon, at least," Kaiti Kresky said. One of the cases unfolded inside University Park Apartments off...
WLWT 5
Driver arrested after car crashes into house in Mt. Lookout
CINCINNATI — A driver was arrested Tuesday morning after police found a car crashed into a Mount Lookout home. It happened on Herschel Woods Lane around 2 a.m. No one inside the home was injured, but a building inspector was called to see if the home is still stable.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
