WLWT 5

Video shows inmate escape from Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI — An inmate is back in custody after escaping from the Hamilton County Justice Center. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the inmate – 43-year-old Tyrone Edwards – was serving as a kitchen detail worker tasked with taking the trash out and walked out the open delivery loading dock door around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
wvxu.org

Hamilton County's relief bus is now permanent and set to visit 10 communities next month

The 513 Relief Bus was launched at Corinthian Baptist Church on January 26, 2023. Hamilton County’s 513 Relief Bus is back on the road for the first time in over a year. Officials unveiled the permanent Equity and Resources Mobile Tech Bus Thursday after piloting the idea in 2021. The first iteration used a vehicle borrowed from UC Health; the county's purchase of a permanent vehicle faced many delays.
WLWT 5

Police close stretch of Colerain Avenue following crash in Northside

CINCINNATI — Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Northside, Thursday evening. According to police, Colerain Avenue is closed between Leeper Street and Raeburn Drive due to a crash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. No...
WKRC

Judge finds woman not guilty of fatally shooting man

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge found a woman accused of murdering a man in Mt. Airy last year not guilty. Laquieta Reese was arrested for the murder of Gregory Jeffries, 38, in March. Police said at the time she shot Jeffries in the back twice during an argument on Hawaiian Terrace.
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for runaway Northside teen

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District Five investigators are asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Illany Jackson, 14, left her home on the 1620 block of Powers Street on Jan. 25. She...
University of Cincinnati News Record

New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street

New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
WLWT 5

86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood

On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
WKRC

Oxford Police ask for public's help in identifying theft suspect

Oxford Police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect. Police said the man walked into Walmart (with no dog), selected an item and then "returned" it for cash without ever leaving the store or buying the product. He left the store and came back to try the same thing...
WLWT 5

Driver arrested after car crashes into house in Mt. Lookout

CINCINNATI — A driver was arrested Tuesday morning after police found a car crashed into a Mount Lookout home. It happened on Herschel Woods Lane around 2 a.m. No one inside the home was injured, but a building inspector was called to see if the home is still stable.
