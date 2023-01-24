ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Oscar Nominee Selma Vilhunen Puts Open Relationship at the Heart of ‘Four Little Adults,’ First Clip Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agency LevelK has unveiled the first clip (below) for Selma Vilhunen’s “Four Little Adults,” set to bow at Intl. Film Festival Rotterdam and then Goteborg. The film sees a happily married couple faced with an affair and then trying to embrace it, welcoming the husband’s lover into their daily routine. And that’s just the beginning. The film was produced by Tuffi Films and Aurora Films, with Hobab and Manny Films also on board. It stars Eero Milonoff (“Border”) and Alma Pöysti (“Tove”). “All my life I have been wondering about monogamy. I guess I have been questioning my own choices, what...
People

Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café

Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
extratv

Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
HAWAII STATE
TMZ.com

Hannah Ann Sluss Engaged To NFL Player, Spotted With Massive Ring

'Bachelor' alum, Hannah Ann Sluss won't have to stress about getting roses anymore ... 'cause the former contestant is engaged to NFL player Jake Funk -- and was spotted at a Cabo airport sporting the massive ring!!!. HAS shared the big news to her 900k+ TikTok followers on Wednesday ......
TheDailyBeast

After One Episode, ‘The Bachelor’ Already Has a Racism Scandal

Bachelor Nation will never know peace. We’re just one episode into The Bachelor Season 27, and Zach Shallcross’ frontrunner—24-year-old Texas native Greer Blitzer—is already apologizing for the franchise’s latest racism scandal. She posted her apology Tuesday via Instagram Stories, writing that she “used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween.”Like most Bachelor-related scandals, this one’s apparently been brewing online for a while. Months ago, a Reddit user posted screenshots that appeared to display the future contestant defending another student who’d worn blackface, as well an image in which she wore a...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham, ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Moulin Rouge’ Casts Support London Theater Workers’ Wage Campaign – Global Bulletin

CAMPAIGN “Ted Lasso” and “Game of Thrones” actor, performer in shows at London’s iconic West End theater district, and forthcoming host of theater’s Olivier Awards, Hannah Waddingham, is one of several influential voices supporting U.K. performing arts and entertainment trade union Equity’s Stand Up For 17% campaign. The campaign, which launched last week, champions West End performers and stage management’s demand for a 17% pay rise, alongside other improvements to their working life. Equity have requested a 17% pay rise to the West End minimums to the Society of London Theatre, representing producers and engagers in the West End. Equity general secretary...
The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Cooke Starring in eOne Horror Thriller ‘Visitation’

Olivia Cooke, one of the stars of HBO’s House of the Dragon, will lead the cast of Visitation, a horror thriller from eOne, Rumble Films, and Blinder Films. Isla Johnston, who played a young Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit, Game of Thrones mainstay Alfie Allen, with Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton, and screen vet Stephen Rea are also on the roll call for the production, which began shooting last week in Ireland.More from The Hollywood Reporter'House of the Dragon' Star Olivia Cooke Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles While Filming 'Bates Motel''House of the Dragon' Review: HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy