Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Related
Harper's Bazaar
The 12 Best Thrift Stores in New York City for Vintage and Designer Finds
Thrift shopping is an endurance sport. You can't walk into the experience with a single piece in mind, but put in the time, and you may come away with a whole bag of unique items. New York City is a town particularly well suited to thrifting: Sprinkled throughout the boroughs are scores of shops to browse—both tightly curated and totally unedited. The best thrift shops channel the city's energy, whether that be uptown society or downtown trendsetters. Shopping in the city, you might be lucky enough to score vintage Alaïa or Chanel donated by a celebrity, fashion editor, or business executive. In addition, many thrift stores are nonprofits that rely on donations and donate proceeds to important causes like AIDS research or support for the homeless.
Staten Island hairdresser launches ‘one-of-a-kind’ permanent jewelry business, with pieces welded to to your neck, wrist or finger
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Do you own one piece of jewelry that you simply never remove? A chain, bracelet, ring or other meaningful golden trinket that never leaves your skin and has basically become an extended part of your body? If so, Courtney Coco says you’re a trendsetter. “Permanent...
These hand-painted chocolate party favors are a ‘recipe for success’ for 2 Staten Island sisters
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Sisters Frances Peluso, 57, and Angela Pennachio, 49, were stay-at-home moms who often were requested by friends and family members to create unique, hand-painted party favors made of chocolate and other sweet treats. From mini hockey sticks and pucks to party tea cups, they can make...
Think pink! Pier 15 goes completely pink ahead of Valentine’s Day | New in NYC
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Pink and you’ll miss it! Oh, sorry—blink and you’ll miss it. If you’re a pink enthusiast, looking for a cute Valentine’s Day date for your significant other, or simply looking for a “Palentines” drink with your besties, Pier 15′s Watermark’s Pink Pier is ready for you.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
bestofnj.com
Kirsenbaum Baking Co. Comes to Westfield
There’s a new cafe in Westfield where guests can sit with friends, take a break, or catch up on work. Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is a French patisserie-inspired bakery and cafe that serves coffee, sandwiches, pastries, and sweet treats. Plus, they make everything in-house. The 2,400 square-foot bakery greets patrons...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Irene Maiello’s fabulous 50th birthday party at Above Rooftop
Featured in this week’s Staten Island’s Best Dressed are photos from Irene Maiello’s 50th birthday bash, held at Above Rooftop at the Hilton Garden of Staten Island, Bloomfield. The elegant soiree, attended by Irene’s nearest and dearest, including her children Jake, 17, and Cecelia, 15, unfolded on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
A Gilded Age Mansion in New York City Just Listed for $80 Million
Large homes in New York City might seem like an oxymoron, but this wasn’t always true. Before nearly every inch of Manhattan was developed, a Gilded Age mansion in the Big Apple wasn’t uncommon. Back in the 1800s, with a booming economy and open space, crafting expansive properties wasn’t out of the question for the city’s most affluent residents. Reimagined in HBO’s The Gilded Age, many were clustered along Fifth Avenue—sometimes taking up a whole city block. While most of the palatial homes were demolished or remodeled into other uses, like high-end luxury stores or hotels, it is possible to find some in their original, residential fashion—and one just came to market.
I had dinner inside a ‘volcano’ at this new immersive restaurant and bar
On Monday, my dinner table began smoking and my dish emerged from a glass cover filled with even more smoke. The room glowed with the amber-red hue of lava and the sound of crackling fire filled the space. I was at Journey, a new restaurant, bar and lounge that is...
syossetjerichotribune.com
A Hotel For The Dogs: K9 Resorts opens new location in Syosset
On Saturday, Jan. 16, a new branch of K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel opened up in Syosset. The nearly freezing temperatures and light layer of snow did not stop the excited crew of K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel from cutting the ribbon with, of course, large scissors. The opening ceremony...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
One of the Most Famous Pizza Places in Italy Just Opened in New York City
L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele is slinging marinara and margherita pizzas in the West Village.
You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore
The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
Eater
What Are NYC’s Finest Noodle Soups?
Every season is soup season in New York; it’s not uncommon to encounter waits at the city’s top ramen spots even in the summer months. Since it’s chilly outside and we have nearly two months of winter ahead, what better time to discuss favorite spots for hot, nourishing noodle soups?
westviewnews.org
THE SECRET WEAPON OF URBAN LIVING
Sometimes our cities get the unwarranted reputation as being cold, dangerous and unfriendly places to live. Many of our European friends often remark how much they love New York, but that they could never live here.They remember the sky scrapers often obscuring the sun, bustling streets with honking horns, ambulance sirens and the ominous and ubiquitous steam rising from our streets. Do any of us really understand why that steam is there? I guess it is just one of those things we accept blindly as a fact of life of living in New York. Our friends’ opinions of the city often change, however, when they see where we live on Grove Street. They never expect to see a street lined with stately trees forming a sort of gothic canopy protecting our block. They are surprised to see the quaint birdhouses often hidden in plain sight giving the block some needed and welcome color in the wintery months when the Autumn leaves have fallen. They are amazed to see the beautiful flowers and selected greenery that abounds in the tree-wells around every tree, not only on Grove Street, but on the surrounding streets such as Bedford, Barrow and Commerce. They marvel at the lack of traffic and have even chuckled at the sight of a cat lying peacefully and undisturbed in the middle of Commerce street near The Cherry Lane Theatre. Our city, however, has another secret weapon that allows for many social interactions that often are not present in the suburbs. There, most things now seem to be oriented to the back of the house where often residents drive home from work directly into their garages never even seeing the neighbors. They enter the house from the garage to enjoy their back yard, pool or outside deck. What do we have that they often do not have? This secret weapon to which i refer is THE STOOP!
The number of New York weed dispensaries is growing: There’s now 66 licensed retailers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York’s Cannabis Control Board approved an additional 30 retail dispensary licenses, bringing the total number of licensed retailers across the state to 66. The Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses dictate that dispensaries must be owned by equity-entrepreneurs with a prior cannabis-related criminal...
5 things to do this weekend on Staten Island: Go on a winter hike, enjoy an art exhibit and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - End the first month of 2023 with dynamic events that celebrate the vibrance of Staten Island’s culture, art and its energetic people. Here are some activities to vivify your weekend. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0