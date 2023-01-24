The Nets have bigger dreams for this season, but they will be well-represented at the NBA All-Star Game. If health allows, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be All-Star starters together for the first time since they joined forces in Brooklyn. Voting revealed Thursday night showed Durant, who is currently out with a sprained right MCL, received the second-most votes in the Eastern Conference and Irving was the first East guard voted in. The Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters. Durant, who had been leading the conference in votes prior to his injury this month, lost his top spot...

