FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5 on any event, win $150 guaranteed
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on the NFL Championship Round this weekend or an NBA contest tonight, look no further than...
BetMGM bonus code Ohio: Claim $1,000 first bet offer in bonus bets today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s a great time to be a sports fan in Ohio. With the NFL playoffs in full swing and the NBA season starting...
Nets superstars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving both voted as All-Stars
The Nets have bigger dreams for this season, but they will be well-represented at the NBA All-Star Game. If health allows, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be All-Star starters together for the first time since they joined forces in Brooklyn. Voting revealed Thursday night showed Durant, who is currently out with a sprained right MCL, received the second-most votes in the Eastern Conference and Irving was the first East guard voted in. The Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters. Durant, who had been leading the conference in votes prior to his injury this month, lost his top spot...
Charles Barkley takes issue with 1 NBA starter selection
The NBA’s All-Star starters were revealed on Thursday, and Charles Barkley took issue with one selection, for a good reason. Barkley disagreed with Zion Williamson being named a starter in the Western Conference. Williamson has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 60.8 percent shooting this season. His New Orleans Pelicans... The post Charles Barkley takes issue with 1 NBA starter selection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Prominent Sports Network Is Reportedly Going Bankrupt
The largest owner of local sports channels in the country is reportedly heading towards bankruptcy. According to a report from Bloomberg, Diamond Sports "is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming ...
Al Michaels Describes Calling Amazon Thursday Night Football Duds as Selling a ’20-Year-Old Mazda’
Al Michaels called a lot of duds on Thursday Night Football this season. But the veteran broadcaster alluded to the... The post Al Michaels Describes Calling Amazon Thursday Night Football Duds as Selling a ’20-Year-Old Mazda’ appeared first on Outsider.
ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL Draft positional rankings feature 2 Syracuse favorites
Syracuse, N.Y. — NFL draft season is upon the football world, and Syracuse is shaping up to have potentially its best draft class of Dino Babers’ tenure. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., one of the most respected draft analysts, released his first mock draft and Big Board since the end of the college football season on Wednesday. While no SU players featured in the first-round draft predictions, two ended up in Kiper’s Top 10 position lists.
NHL All-Star Game gear: Where to buy jerseys, T-shirts for Igor Shesterkin, Jack Hughs, more
The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is fast approaching on Saturday, February 4, hosted by the Florida Panthers, and a fresh collection of All-Star Game gear is available now for fans to add to their wardrobe. Fanatics.com has a complete line of 2023 NHL All-Star Game gear, all of which feature...
Australian Open Semifinals: Time, TV channel, live stream how to watch Djokovic, Tsitsipas, more
Are Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas destined to square off in the Australian Open Final? First, four men and four women will battle it out in the semifinal round starting Thursday, January 26 (1/26/2023). The Semifinal Round begins at 3:30 a.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN. It can...
