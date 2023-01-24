ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5 on any event, win $150 guaranteed

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on the NFL Championship Round this weekend or an NBA contest tonight, look no further than...
New York Post

Nets superstars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving both voted as All-Stars

The Nets have bigger dreams for this season, but they will be well-represented at the NBA All-Star Game. If health allows, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be All-Star starters together for the first time since they joined forces in Brooklyn. Voting revealed Thursday night showed Durant, who is currently out with a sprained right MCL, received the second-most votes in the Eastern Conference and Irving was the first East guard voted in. The Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters. Durant, who had been leading the conference in votes prior to his injury this month, lost his top spot...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley takes issue with 1 NBA starter selection

The NBA’s All-Star starters were revealed on Thursday, and Charles Barkley took issue with one selection, for a good reason. Barkley disagreed with Zion Williamson being named a starter in the Western Conference. Williamson has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 60.8 percent shooting this season. His New Orleans Pelicans... The post Charles Barkley takes issue with 1 NBA starter selection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
The Spun

Prominent Sports Network Is Reportedly Going Bankrupt

The largest owner of local sports channels in the country is reportedly heading towards bankruptcy. According to a report from Bloomberg, Diamond Sports "is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming ...
ARIZONA STATE
Syracuse.com

ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL Draft positional rankings feature 2 Syracuse favorites

Syracuse, N.Y. — NFL draft season is upon the football world, and Syracuse is shaping up to have potentially its best draft class of Dino Babers’ tenure. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., one of the most respected draft analysts, released his first mock draft and Big Board since the end of the college football season on Wednesday. While no SU players featured in the first-round draft predictions, two ended up in Kiper’s Top 10 position lists.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy