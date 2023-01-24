The Imperial County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation regarding the status of El Centro Regional Medical Center and the future of its services. At the meeting, it was the consensus by the Board of Supervisors, Pioneers Memorial Hospital, and El Centro Regional Center that the best way to serve the population was to have both hospitals work closer and consolidate services. In addition, County Board Chairman Ryan Kelley called for a meeting with all medical stakeholders to discuss health issues at a regional level.

