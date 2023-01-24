ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

B106

Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America

Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
TEXAS STATE
B106

Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas

Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
TEXAS STATE
B106

17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023

We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
LUFKIN, TX
B106

Does Making Your Movie In Texas Help Its Oscar Chances?

With the Oscar nominations now out, is filming in Texas a good luck charm? Maybe simply making a movie set in Texas can be beneficial even if it isn't actually filmed there? Would you be more likely to watch a movie made in, or set in Killeen-Temple, Texas?. What are...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?

Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot

(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
BELTON, TX
B106

Killeen ISD Wins ‘Best of Bunch’ Award for Fresh Foods Initiative

(Killeen, Texas) - After hearing some of the most disturbing things going on in our KISD district this weekend, it is always so refreshing to hear some positive accomplishments that are going on. CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR KISD. The Killeen Independent School District Nutrition Department was named the winner...
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Texas’ First Waterless Slide Park Opening This Fall

Who said you need "water" to slide and have a good time? Pack the kids up and prepare for a fun road trip. There's a lot of stuff out there that's fun for kids to do but after checking this place out, it looks like its fun for the ENTIRE fan and you don't have to worry about getting "wet" as Texas's first indoor WATERLESS slide park is set to open up later on this year.
TEXAS STATE
B106

5 Heinous Valentine’s Day Murders and Missing People in Texas

"Love is a Many Splendored Thing" according to the song and movie, but it is also the time that people get murdered or go missing too, so be aware this Valentine's Day. This double homicide has still never been solved 33 years later. Co-Owner James Monta Tolen, 52, and secretary Karey Irene Bowdoin, 33, were found dead inside City Software in Waco on Valentine's Day 1989. Between the bodies, investigators found two .22-caliber long rifle shell casings and both died from a single close-range gunshot wound to the head. The case is still open.
TEXAS STATE
B106

See How Local Teen And Temple HS Graduate Is Warming Hearts This Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Often it feels like all of life is fast approaching. We roll right from one month to the next, and holiday to holiday. It's good to be forward focused, but sometimes it prevents us from seeing what's going on around us in Killeen-Temple, Texas. We all have blind spots, so it is especially great to have people like Aniyah Smith remind us we're not alone.
TEMPLE, TX
B106

Oh YUCK: Remember To Check Expiration Dates On Products In Texas!

We've all been at the point in our lives where one certain food item will just hit that spot. Whether it be a food or a drink, all of us have that one item that is sure to either make us feel better or able to hold us over until we get a proper meal. And we always have a way to get our favorite food item don't we?
TEXAS STATE
B106

Coyotes are Displaying Some Alarming Behavior in Texas Lately

One thing about Texas is we are probably one of the most unpredictable states that I’ve ever lived in. You just never know what this huge, wonderful state is going to throw at you - good or bad. According to Fox26 Houston, another wild occurrence has happened. Furry friends are beginning to show their faces all over the city of Houston, Texas. When I say furry friends, I’m not talking about cute little puppies, I’m talking about wild coyotes. That’s right - rip your face off like bubblegum coyotes.
HOUSTON, TX
