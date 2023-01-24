Read full article on original website
Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America
Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
‘Bee’ A Part Of The Solution, Get A Tax Break In Texas
We've all had that moment, right? We see a bee and immediately go into 'flight' mode, scrambling to get away from that little stinger. Let's be real here for a moment: NO ONE likes getting stung by a bee. I mean, it hurts after all!. But as much as some...
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
Does Making Your Movie In Texas Help Its Oscar Chances?
With the Oscar nominations now out, is filming in Texas a good luck charm? Maybe simply making a movie set in Texas can be beneficial even if it isn't actually filmed there? Would you be more likely to watch a movie made in, or set in Killeen-Temple, Texas?. What are...
Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?
Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot
(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
Killeen ISD Wins ‘Best of Bunch’ Award for Fresh Foods Initiative
(Killeen, Texas) - After hearing some of the most disturbing things going on in our KISD district this weekend, it is always so refreshing to hear some positive accomplishments that are going on. CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR KISD. The Killeen Independent School District Nutrition Department was named the winner...
Texas’ First Waterless Slide Park Opening This Fall
Who said you need "water" to slide and have a good time? Pack the kids up and prepare for a fun road trip. There's a lot of stuff out there that's fun for kids to do but after checking this place out, it looks like its fun for the ENTIRE fan and you don't have to worry about getting "wet" as Texas's first indoor WATERLESS slide park is set to open up later on this year.
5 Heinous Valentine’s Day Murders and Missing People in Texas
"Love is a Many Splendored Thing" according to the song and movie, but it is also the time that people get murdered or go missing too, so be aware this Valentine's Day. This double homicide has still never been solved 33 years later. Co-Owner James Monta Tolen, 52, and secretary Karey Irene Bowdoin, 33, were found dead inside City Software in Waco on Valentine's Day 1989. Between the bodies, investigators found two .22-caliber long rifle shell casings and both died from a single close-range gunshot wound to the head. The case is still open.
Flash Mob At H-E-B In Harker Heights Is The Most Texas Thing Ever
Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.
Time To Dunk In Temple, Texas – New Dunkin’ Opening This Week
(Temple, Texas) - While driving around any town in Central Texas, there's always that one area or stretch of road that seems to always be under construction. The question we all ask ourselves is, "What in the world could possibly be coming, and why is it taking so long?" We've...
See How Local Teen And Temple HS Graduate Is Warming Hearts This Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Often it feels like all of life is fast approaching. We roll right from one month to the next, and holiday to holiday. It's good to be forward focused, but sometimes it prevents us from seeing what's going on around us in Killeen-Temple, Texas. We all have blind spots, so it is especially great to have people like Aniyah Smith remind us we're not alone.
Oh YUCK: Remember To Check Expiration Dates On Products In Texas!
We've all been at the point in our lives where one certain food item will just hit that spot. Whether it be a food or a drink, all of us have that one item that is sure to either make us feel better or able to hold us over until we get a proper meal. And we always have a way to get our favorite food item don't we?
Time To Get Cheesy: Texas Pizza Fest Coming To Salado, Texas
All of us at one point in our lives, we all tried pizza. There's no need to explain what pizza is, but we all have our favorites don't we? Personally, I love just a regular pepperoni pizza. There are many to choose from in terms of toppings, and yes even...
Say It, Don’t Spray It: How Illegal Is Spitting On Someone In Texas?
In Texas, there are just some things that others have done that will cause a change in laws. We've discussed in the past about something called "Mutual Combat" in Texas, where two individuals can agree to fight. But today we'll discuss something a little bit more disgusting. Anger sometimes makes...
Coyotes are Displaying Some Alarming Behavior in Texas Lately
One thing about Texas is we are probably one of the most unpredictable states that I’ve ever lived in. You just never know what this huge, wonderful state is going to throw at you - good or bad. According to Fox26 Houston, another wild occurrence has happened. Furry friends are beginning to show their faces all over the city of Houston, Texas. When I say furry friends, I’m not talking about cute little puppies, I’m talking about wild coyotes. That’s right - rip your face off like bubblegum coyotes.
Belton, Texas ISD To Hold Job Fair January 20th, 2023
All of us have to look for a job at a certain point in our lives. Yes, it's not fun sometimes, but we all have to have an income right? I mean how else will we afford the glory that is food?. But for some, where to start is the...
Road Annoyance: More I-35 Closures In Texas Due To Bridge Demolition
Traffic delays in Texas just aren't fun, let's be real here. With so many individuals in a concentrated area, there's bound to be a time where everyone is one area to slow down commutes. So to help alleviate the traffic that is continuously growing, roads are updated to help keep things moving.
