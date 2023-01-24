Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The first bank in USAmaltaPhiladelphia, PA
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
Dave Matthews Band coming to NJ for 3 shows in 5 days
The space between Dave Matthews Band's summer shows in New Jersey this year will be pretty tight. The Grammy-winning rock group announced three Garden State dates as part of its upcoming 2023 summer tour — and all will occur over a five-day span in July. DMB on Tuesday announced...
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant Reopens for the Third Time
It's always the worst when your favorite restaurant closes down. The only thing worse is when that restaurant reopens - and closes again. We all have our favorite restaurant. Maybe it's a family grille, a popular chain, or a pub. When I eat out there are two tiers to consider....
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
Brick announces its Summerfest entertainment
Yes, it’s January, yes, it’s nasty out, so that makes it a perfect time to dream about summer fun. To that end, the Brick township council approved the contract for the 2023 Summerfest bands. Summerfest will again be four separate events, each held at Windward Beach Park, with...
They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery
Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Woman caught attending New Brunswick, NJ High as ‘fake’ student
NEW BRUNSWICK – It could be a remake of the 80s teen comedy "Hiding Out" gone bad. In the 1987 movie, Jon Cryer plays a stockbroker-turned-government witness who enrolls as a student in a Delaware high school to escape hitmen trying to permanently silence him from testifying in a court case. He takes on the identity of "Maxwell Hauser" when he first shows up at the school to register for classes.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Monmouth County, NJ Grand Jury lays down the hammer in heinous case of Long Branch shooter
🚔 Long Branch man arrested for West Long Branch shooting is indicted. 🚔 Donte Gibson faces significant charges, while the victim recovered. 🚔 Two other shootings that occurred on the same day, October 10, remain under investigation. A man responsible for one of three shootings in a...
Whoa! This Is Where To Get The Tallest Ice Cream Cone In New Jersey
Raise your hand if you’ve ever had a foot-long sub sandwich and polished off the whole thing. Everyone has at some point right? Keeping that in mind, why can’t we do the exact same thing with dessert? There’s a place in New Jersey that serves up a foot-tall ice cream cone. Come on sport, I know you have it in ya.
Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
New Jersey Woman Caught Posing as a High School Student
In the 1987 film, Hiding Out, Jon Cryer played a stockbroker who fled the mob and enrolled in a high school using the identity of another teen in order to hide from the mob. In the 1995 Adam Sandler movie, Billy Madison, Sandler plays the title role of an heir to his father's hotel company. However, the only way he could inherit the company is if he goes back and completes all 12 grades of school.
NJ Lehigh University student still missing, chopper joins search
🔴 A PA state police helicopter searched the Lehigh River on Tuesday. 🔴 There is concern Daniel Lee may harm himself based on behavior before he disappeared. 🔴 Anyone with information about Lee should contact Campus Safety at 610-758-4200. BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania — A helicopter was used as...
NJ man crossing Atlantic City Expressway struck, killed by car
PLEASANTVILLE — A man was killed crossing the Atlantic City Expressway in Pleasantville late Tuesday afternoon. State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said Roland T. Marshall, 66, of Atlantic City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. near the former Welcome Center. Marshall was struck in the left lane by a Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan.
Two New York Giants legends, New York Yankees manager coming to Monmouth County
What a weekend it'll be to be a New York sports fan!. Two former New York Giants and legends of the game -- Lawrence "LT" Taylor, arguably the greatest Linebacker of all time, not just the Giants, but NFL and his pass rushing teammate on a loaded defensive front, Leonard Marshall -- will both be together at the same time meeting with fans and signing autographs.
NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning
A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Two kids hit by car crossing Atlantic City, NJ street
ATLANTIC CITY — Two children were seriously injured when they were struck by a car Wednesday morning. Atlantic City police said the 10- and 14-year-olds were crossing Maryland Avenue at Magellan Avenue around 8:14 a.m. They were struck by a vehicle heading south on Maryland Avenue driven by a 45-year-old Pleasantville man. The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene, according to police.
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
OUCH! Baby Is 2 Feet Tall, 16 lbs At Birth Almost Beating New Jersey’s Biggest
This Brazilian baby came into the world and almost made history. Mama Cleidine Santos deserves the best Mother’s Day present money can buy after carrying a 16-pound baby that was 2 feet tall at birth! If you can believe it, we grew an even bigger one in New Jersey right in Toms River!
A Must Visit Fantastic Restaurant with a Waterfall View in New Jersey
There is nothing better when it comes to restaurants than combining a fantastic menu with breathtaking sights. That's exactly what you have at this location in Clinton, New Jersey. Great food and fabulous views. According to a recent article by Only In Your State, you get both the food and...
