Trenton, NJ

94.3 The Point

Dave Matthews Band coming to NJ for 3 shows in 5 days

The space between Dave Matthews Band's summer shows in New Jersey this year will be pretty tight. The Grammy-winning rock group announced three Garden State dates as part of its upcoming 2023 summer tour — and all will occur over a five-day span in July. DMB on Tuesday announced...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Brick announces its Summerfest entertainment

Yes, it’s January, yes, it’s nasty out, so that makes it a perfect time to dream about summer fun. To that end, the Brick township council approved the contract for the 2023 Summerfest bands. Summerfest will again be four separate events, each held at Windward Beach Park, with...
BRICK, NJ
94.3 The Point

They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery

Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
FORT LEE, NJ
94.3 The Point

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
94.3 The Point

Woman caught attending New Brunswick, NJ High as ‘fake’ student

NEW BRUNSWICK – It could be a remake of the 80s teen comedy "Hiding Out" gone bad. In the 1987 movie, Jon Cryer plays a stockbroker-turned-government witness who enrolls as a student in a Delaware high school to escape hitmen trying to permanently silence him from testifying in a court case. He takes on the identity of "Maxwell Hauser" when he first shows up at the school to register for classes.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

NJ man crossing Atlantic City Expressway struck, killed by car

PLEASANTVILLE — A man was killed crossing the Atlantic City Expressway in Pleasantville late Tuesday afternoon. State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said Roland T. Marshall, 66, of Atlantic City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. near the former Welcome Center. Marshall was struck in the left lane by a Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
94.3 The Point

Two New York Giants legends, New York Yankees manager coming to Monmouth County

What a weekend it'll be to be a New York sports fan!. Two former New York Giants and legends of the game -- Lawrence "LT" Taylor, arguably the greatest Linebacker of all time, not just the Giants, but NFL and his pass rushing teammate on a loaded defensive front, Leonard Marshall -- will both be together at the same time meeting with fans and signing autographs.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning

A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Two kids hit by car crossing Atlantic City, NJ street

ATLANTIC CITY — Two children were seriously injured when they were struck by a car Wednesday morning. Atlantic City police said the 10- and 14-year-olds were crossing Maryland Avenue at Magellan Avenue around 8:14 a.m. They were struck by a vehicle heading south on Maryland Avenue driven by a 45-year-old Pleasantville man. The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene, according to police.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

