FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Three suspects arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation bond out of jail
Reggie’s releases statement on Madison Brooks investigation
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody
Grand jury indicts man accused of raping child, officials say
Man arrested in second Denham Springs rape case
Accused Denham Springs rapist facing new charges; suspect linked to separate rapes weeks apart
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home
Shooting leaves at least one injured
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Man accused in murder of Baton Rouge rapper ‘Gee Money’ pleads as accessory
Four Arrested After LSU Student Is Fatally Struck By Car Following Alleged Rape
Bond set for suspects arrested in rape investigation following LSU student's death
Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning
15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools
'Horrific' - LSU student raped before fatally struck by car, deputies say
Four arrests made after investigation into LSU student's death; rape charges filed
I-TEAM: Parish tracked nearly 100 dog bite investigations in last year, records show
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0