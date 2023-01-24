Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement
Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond. His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month. "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...
NHL
Carter's son has priceless reaction after receiving dad's hockey card
There is nothing better for a young fan than receiving their favorite hockey player's card, especially if it's their dad's. Jeff Carter's son, Caden, had a priceless reaction to getting his dad's hockey card in his new deck. Caden waited until the Pittsburgh Penguins forward got home from his game...
hubpages.com
Harold Ballard: The Curmudgeonly National Hockey League Team Owner
He became the majority owner of the storied Toronto Maple Leafs in 1972 and presided over a spectacular decline in the National Hockey League (NHL) team's fortunes. Ballard seemed to put a lot of effort into portraying himself as a cantankerous, sexist, bully. But, there was more to this enigmatic man than just being a pantomime villain. Writer William Houston described him as “loud, bombastic, and profane ... Miserly with staff, he sometimes helped out the poor and disadvantaged.”
NHL
Wish Upon an Ice Rink
Right down to notching a 6-1 win over a division rival, the Kraken and Make-a-Wish Alaska & Washington skated a nine-year-old Jackson Boboth's hockey dream into reality. When Everett Boboth looked across the family dinner table one November night in 2020, his eyes focused on the complexions of sons Owen and Jackson. The boys are identical twins but at this meal, Owen's face was "pink and healthy while Jackson looked like a ghost next to him."
The Hockey Writers
6 Players to Watch at the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
The CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game is a chance for the best and brightest draft-eligible players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to show scouts and fans what they bring to the table. This year’s group, headlined by Connor Bedard, features plenty of talent and prospects that have the potential to be franchise-changing. Here is a look at six players to watch during the event.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings open Fathers and Mentors Trip in Montreal on Thursday
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings players, coaches and training staff will welcome their respective fathers and mentors on the club's upcoming back-to-back road set, which starts on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Puck drop between Detroit (20-18-8; 48 points) and Original Six-rival Montreal (20-25-3; 43...
Detroit News
'That was a goalie win': Fabbri, Husso star in OT as Wings edge Montreal, 4-3
Montreal − The Red Wings have been talking much recently about stringing some victories together. To get into the playoffs, to stay within distance of the playoffs, they're going to have to pile victories together post-All-Star break. No better way to begin a streak like that this week, on the Fathers' Trip, and go into a lengthy break on a positive note.
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
WTOP
PHOTOS: Capitals unveil new uniform for NHL Stadium Series Game
The Washington Capitals are showing off their style with new uniforms in time for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game. The uniforms are a partnership between the Caps, the National Hockey League and Adidas. “We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front-and-center,” said...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
chatsports.com
Comrie Starts as Sabres Jet to Winnipeg
Record: 31-17-1 Last Game: 2-1 loss to Nashville. The Sabres’ power play is firing at 25.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 1/26/23
With their 5-3 defeat at the hands of former-Blues great Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres, the St. Louis Blues wrapped up their season-longest, seven-game homestand with a record of 3-4-0. The Blues have been fairly disappointing on home ice, as that record now slips to 10-12-2. They surrendered three goals in the first and another less than two minutes into the second period before Ivan Barbashev (8) and Brayden Schenn (12) found the net to make it 4-2. A power-play goal by Jordan Kyrou (23) just 47 seconds into the third period made it a 4-3 game until an empty-net goal by Dylan Cozens sealed the game with one minute remaining.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Gameday Preview: Minnesota Wild – 1/26/23
The Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) will visit the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, tonight to take on the Minnesota Wild (25-17-7). They are coming off a difficult loss, 4-3, in overtime, on Jan. 24 to the Los Angeles Kings, a contest in which they never trailed until their opponent tallied the winning goal during the extra frame.
Comments / 0