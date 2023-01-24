Read full article on original website
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
American Pickers fans shocked after show shares new post featuring Mike Wolfe and fired co-host Frank Fritz
AMERICAN Pickers fans have discovered a shocking revelation about the show from a recently shared clip. Post-firing, co-host Frank Fritz, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 and has been recovering in an Iowa nursing facility. The American Pickers Facebook account posted a video from a season 10...
Jenny McCarthy Gives Fans a Glimpse of Bedroom Makeover for Donnie Wahlberg
The TV personality surprised her husband with a bold bedroom renovation.
talentrecap.com
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is Reportedly Moving Production to The East Coast
The original American Idol winner’s hit talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show is reportedly in talks to move production to the east coast. Kelly Clarkson is quickly becoming known as a famous talk show host just as much as she is known as a singer with her show already airing its fourth season.
TV insiders buzz that Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show is ending
Rachael Ray’s eponymous daytime talk show may be on the chopping block after 17 seasons, according to TV insiders. “Her show is ending. This will be the last season,” one industry source speculated. Another TV source told us they wouldn’t be surprised if the show went away because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.” Ray’s show kicked off this year with the host making chicken with champagne and garlic with guest chef Emeril Lagasse — and dishing on topics like “new bras for the new year.” On Friday, she’ll have...
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
Former Talk show host Jenny Jones reinvents herself with a successful cooking show; Sharing her most popular recipe
Jenny Jones is back, and it's not what you think. Former talk show host and comedian Jenny Jones made her big break happen during the 90’s “Trash Talk Show craze”. In the 1960’s the likes of Les Crane and Joe Pyne were the first to have confrontational radio and television respectively.
