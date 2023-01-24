Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation TripAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Bicyclist killed following collision with car along Jersey Shore, cops say
A 52-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Monmouth County on Tuesday night, authorities said. The man was riding south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township just before 10 p.m. when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Jury convicts burglar for raping elderly NJ woman in her home
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A Bronx man faces up to 20 years in prison for slipping into an older woman's home and then sexually assaulting her. After three weeks at trial, Richard Darby, 37, was found guilty of several charges on Friday for the July 2020 attack. A jury...
Cops: Monmouth County, NJ jail guard provided phone to inmate lover
A prison guard in Monmouth County was having a romantic relationship with an inmate and provided him with a cell phone so they could stay in touch, according to authorities. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced a criminal charge against 51-year-old Latonya Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, for knowingly providing an electronic communication device to an inmate.
Monmouth County, NJ Grand Jury lays down the hammer in heinous case of Long Branch shooter
🚔 Long Branch man arrested for West Long Branch shooting is indicted. 🚔 Donte Gibson faces significant charges, while the victim recovered. 🚔 Two other shootings that occurred on the same day, October 10, remain under investigation. A man responsible for one of three shootings in a...
Woman Caught Posing As High School Student In NJ
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after posing as a teenager and going to high school in New Jersey.
Scooter Rider Killed In Neptune Crash, Public's Help Sought
Law enforcement officials seek help from anyone who may have witnessed a fatal electric scooter crash on Route 66 in Neptune Township. At 9:56 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Neptune Township police responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 66 and Neptune Boulevard, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Elmwood Park 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Employees Call 911 From Locked Bathroom
A gunman robbed $650 in cash from a 7-Eleven in Elmwood Park as two employees locked themselves in the bathroom and called police, authorities said. Responding officers got them and several patrons to safety after getting the call from the Broadway (Route 4) convenience store around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
Prosecutor: Drunk Howell man was speeding in Route 9 crash that killed NJ woman
A 59-year-old Howell man has been accused of speeding and driving drunk in a luxury SUV at the time of a Marlboro crash that killed a 22-year-old Middlesex County woman nearly a year ago. Walter Decanio has now been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter while driving under the influence of...
Ocean County, NJ, Police Department Issues Girl Scout Cookie ‘Warning’
It's Girl Scout cookie time - just in case you didn't know. A local Ocean County Police Department has issued a warning that many should certainly heed. With tongue firmly in cheek, the Stafford Township Police Department has issued a statement "warning" about the highly addictive nature of the Girl Scout cookie.
Man Indicted In Monmouth County Shooting
FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against a Long Branch man in connection with a shooting that left one victim injured, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday. Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch, is charged with one count of first-degree Attempted...
91-year-old woman in nursing home dies after assault by another resident, family says
Just like she did every other day, Rose Taylor visited her 91-year-old Aunt Clara at the nursing home across the street in South Plainfield, N.J., at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 16. After bathing, changing her clothes and feeding her, Taylor tucked her aunt into bed and assured her she would return later.
Two kids hit by car crossing Atlantic City, NJ street
ATLANTIC CITY — Two children were seriously injured when they were struck by a car Wednesday morning. Atlantic City police said the 10- and 14-year-olds were crossing Maryland Avenue at Magellan Avenue around 8:14 a.m. They were struck by a vehicle heading south on Maryland Avenue driven by a 45-year-old Pleasantville man. The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene, according to police.
Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire. Authorities didn’t […]
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howell Man Charged In Fatal DUI Crash
A Monmouth County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving alcohol, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township is charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the Influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide and other offenses in the death of a 22-year-old woman from Monroe Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
jcitytimes.com
Cousin Starts GoFundMe Page for Daughter of Slain Educator
The cousin of a teacher gunned down this week has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the daughter of the slain educator. According to radio reports and the Hudson County prosecutor, on Tuesday morning Lucas Cooper, 39, shot Temara King following an argument overheard by their daughter, 14-year-old Alaysia King. Her mother was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where she died a short time later. Cooper fled to Pennsylvania where he was arrested the same day.
NJ man arrested in Pennsylvania for wife's 'violent' killing
A New Jersey man has been arrested out of state hours after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in Jersey City on Tuesday morning.
Five Out-Of-Towners Seized After Paramus Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Englewood Crash
An Essex County quintet was arrested by Paramus police following the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger that crashed in Englewood. Officer Slavko Bajovic spotted the stolen muscle car on southbound Route 17 after hearing an alert that it was involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Ridgewood shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
NJ man crossing Atlantic City Expressway struck, killed by car
PLEASANTVILLE — A man was killed crossing the Atlantic City Expressway in Pleasantville late Tuesday afternoon. State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said Roland T. Marshall, 66, of Atlantic City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. near the former Welcome Center. Marshall was struck in the left lane by a Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan.
Pleasantville woman’s conviction overturned in deadly stabbing of Atlantic City couple
A Pleasantville woman’s conviction in the deadly 2018 stabbing of an Atlantic City couple was overturned last week when an appellate panel ruled her Miranda rights were violated. Rollie Ellis, now 33, pleaded guilty in January 2020, after a judge denied the defense’s motion to suppress her confession in...
