Howell, NJ

94.3 The Point

Cops: Monmouth County, NJ jail guard provided phone to inmate lover

A prison guard in Monmouth County was having a romantic relationship with an inmate and provided him with a cell phone so they could stay in touch, according to authorities. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced a criminal charge against 51-year-old Latonya Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, for knowingly providing an electronic communication device to an inmate.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Indicted In Monmouth County Shooting

FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against a Long Branch man in connection with a shooting that left one victim injured, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday. Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch, is charged with one count of first-degree Attempted...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Two kids hit by car crossing Atlantic City, NJ street

ATLANTIC CITY — Two children were seriously injured when they were struck by a car Wednesday morning. Atlantic City police said the 10- and 14-year-olds were crossing Maryland Avenue at Magellan Avenue around 8:14 a.m. They were struck by a vehicle heading south on Maryland Avenue driven by a 45-year-old Pleasantville man. The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene, according to police.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed.  Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire.  Authorities didn’t […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Howell Man Charged In Fatal DUI Crash

A Monmouth County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving alcohol, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township is charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the Influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide and other offenses in the death of a 22-year-old woman from Monroe Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Cousin Starts GoFundMe Page for Daughter of Slain Educator

The cousin of a teacher gunned down this week has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the daughter of the slain educator. According to radio reports and the Hudson County prosecutor, on Tuesday morning Lucas Cooper, 39, shot Temara King following an argument overheard by their daughter, 14-year-old Alaysia King. Her mother was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where she died a short time later. Cooper fled to Pennsylvania where he was arrested the same day.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Out-Of-Towners Seized After Paramus Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Englewood Crash

An Essex County quintet was arrested by Paramus police following the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger that crashed in Englewood. Officer Slavko Bajovic spotted the stolen muscle car on southbound Route 17 after hearing an alert that it was involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Ridgewood shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
PARAMUS, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ man crossing Atlantic City Expressway struck, killed by car

PLEASANTVILLE — A man was killed crossing the Atlantic City Expressway in Pleasantville late Tuesday afternoon. State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said Roland T. Marshall, 66, of Atlantic City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. near the former Welcome Center. Marshall was struck in the left lane by a Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

