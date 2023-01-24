Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
‘I killed those people.’ Woman overhears accused gunman’s call to mom, WA cops say
Three people were shot dead at a Circle K in Yakima, police said.
KIMA TV
Yakima man shot 7 times 2 years ago tells his story of violence in the community
A Yakima man shot seven times two years ago says these violent attacks happening in the streets of Yakima hits close to home. "I was shot 7 times for just hanging outside of my car." This is Esteban Leon, a man who from the outside doesn't look like what he's...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect in Circle K shooting is dead
YAKIMA – The man suspected in Tuesday morning’s convenience store shooting that took the lives of three people is dead, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. Jarid Haddock, 21, a resident of Yakima County, is believed to have taken his own life. “It appears to be a...
Prosser Police Warn NOT to Approach Suspect Wanted in Shooting
Prosser Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Police are searching for Emmanuel Munoz. The suspect has a warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting on January 18th which left another man injured. Munoz was last seen driving a 2017 blue Subaru WRX...
WA officials say Fred Meyer shooter is now mentally competent. His lawyers disagree
He’s been taking court-ordered schizophrenia medication for months.
Details Emerge After 3 Killed in Yakima Convenience Store Shooting
A tragic day in Yakima ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspect in an early morning triple homicide shot himself in the head, according to police. Jarid Haddock, 21, was believed to have been the man who shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, which resulted in a daylong search involving SWAT and other area police agencies.
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
The suspect, accused of shooting three people to death at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he was taken into custody, police say.
Police say gunman is on the loose after 3 killed in Washington state
Three people are dead and police are searching for the gunman after a shooting at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash.
AOL Corp
Suspect found dead after 'random' shooting that killed 3 in Washington state
A suspect was found dead Tuesday hours after three people were killed in a "random" shooting in Yakima, Washington, authorities said. The triple homicide happened about 3:30 a.m. at a Circle K market, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties," he said. "The...
Watch Your Speed Yakima Officers Watching Your Driving
If you don't speed and follow all traffic laws it's likely you haven't been stopped by a Yakima Police Officer during the ongoing emphasis patrol in the city. During the past 6 months Yakima police have made more than 4,000 traffic stops and issued more than 2,000 citations and the emphasis patrols continue.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
FOX 11 and 41
3 dead after shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to Yakima Police 3 people are dead after an early morning shooting on Nob Hill Blvd and a fourth person has been injured. YPD Officers responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and found three gunshot victims. According to YPD’s initial investigation the suspect fired inside the...
FOX 11 and 41
Suspicious object closes parts of N. 1st St in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to Yakima Police Department, officers were called to N. 1st Street between Oak Street and I Street for reports of a suspicious object. When officers arrived they say they located the object and it was wrapped in tape. YPD says it called the Army Firing Center Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team to remove the object. Police say N. 1st Street between Oak Street and I Street is closed and to use alternate routes.
KIMA TV
SWAT, sheriffs, police in area of closed roads, standoff with suspected Circle K shooter
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Department is closing some roads in the East Valley area for an "undetermined amount of time." They do not say whether it is connected to the Circle K shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Roads closed include:. All of University Parkway between...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima fire district asks for community comment on Naches annex
NACHES, Wash. – As it considers annexing Naches into its district, the Yakima County Fire District 3 Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing at its fire station on February 6 to hear community comments. The fire station is at 101 W 2nd St in Naches. Anyone who...
FOX 11 and 41
Man in the hospital after being shot in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police responded to a shooting around 12:35 p.m. on January 26 near 1st and H Streets. According to the YPD a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. The victim is currently undergoing surgery at the hospital. 4 juvenile suspects between the ages of 12 and 16...
FOX 11 and 41
Part of Nob Hill Blvd closed as YPD investigates shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate a shooting. According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story, which...
Yakima Authorities Say Victim Dies From Crash Not Gunshot
Authorities now say a man involved in a head on crash near Toppenish Saturday did not die from a gunshot wound before the crash. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the man wasn't shot but rather died of blunt-force trauma to his head in the crash Saturday morning on State Route 22.
FOX 11 and 41
Probable cause documents reveal timeline, texts, details from Circle K shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. – Probable cause documents from Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic regarding the suspected Circle K shooter, Jarid Haddock, reveal more information about what happened January 24 at the Nob Hill Blvd gas station. The documents were released before Haddock was located and pronounced dead. NonStop Local has obtained...
Comments / 0