Crawford County, AR

Grand jury charges officers in viral video

Prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday against two former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies in the Aug. 21 arrest in the small town of Mulberry. The video showed two of the officers beating the man while a third held him on the ground. Crawford County’s sheriff has said the man attacked one of the deputies. Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force. Their attorney said they deny the allegations.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR
Arrest Reports 1/15

Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Megan Nicole Billy of Waldron was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 19 at 4:51 p.m. and remains at the SCADC. Billy was charged with failure to appear – class C felony. Carlton Deshane Mathews of Waldron...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
1 dead after Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened on Jan. 20 on I-40 about 3 miles west of Muldrow. According to OHP, a truck headed west rear-ended another car on I-40....
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK

