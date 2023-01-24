Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Grand jury charges officers in viral video
Prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday against two former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies in the Aug. 21 arrest in the small town of Mulberry. The video showed two of the officers beating the man while a third held him on the ground. Crawford County’s sheriff has said the man attacked one of the deputies. Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force. Their attorney said they deny the allegations.
Crawford County deputies arrested by FBI for excessive force during violent arrest
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crawford County deputies who were seen on video hitting a man outside a Mulberry gas station in August 2022 have been arrested by the FBI. According to the FBI spokesperson, US Marshals took Levi White and Zachary King into custody Tuesday morning and went to their first appearance at the federal courthouse in Fort Smith.
Next court date set for NWA doctor accused of raping unconscious woman
A motion hearing has been scheduled for a Northwest Arkansas doctor accused of raping an unconscious woman.
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
hstoday.us
Arkansas Man Who Put His Feet on Pelosi’s Desk in Capitol Breach Found Guilty on Felony and Misdemeanor Charges
An Arkansas man was found guilty in the District of Columbia on Monday of felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Fayetteville courthouse stabbing trial delayed again
Washington County District Court, stabbing, attempted murder, trial, continuance,
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/15
Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Megan Nicole Billy of Waldron was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 19 at 4:51 p.m. and remains at the SCADC. Billy was charged with failure to appear – class C felony. Carlton Deshane Mathews of Waldron...
Congressman Womack’s son arrested, facing over a dozen charges after Tontitown police pursuit
The son of Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack was arrested and is facing 13 charges after attempting to flee from police in Tontitown.
Fort Smith police investigating rash of restaurant burglaries
The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating after officers responded to several recent burglaries of local restaurants.
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
OHP: Missing man identified as victim in deadly crash
Officials say a man who was reported missing has been identified as as the victim in a deadly car accident.
Benton County man reported missing 36 years after disappearance
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it received a recent report of a man who family members say has been missing since around 1987.
FireRescue1
4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
1 dead after Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened on Jan. 20 on I-40 about 3 miles west of Muldrow. According to OHP, a truck headed west rear-ended another car on I-40....
talkbusiness.net
Hotel property sale the top Sebastian County property deal in December
A $2.45 million sale of the Rodeway Hotel at 2123 Burnham Road was the top Sebastian County property deals in December, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. The hotel, located near the McDonald’s restaurant on Rogers Avenue near Interstate 540, was sold by Sunny...
Elderly Sallisaw man dies in fiery crash
A Sallisaw man died on Jan. 20 in a firey crash three miles west of Muldrow in Sequoyah County, Okla.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas restaurant could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas chef is in the running for a James Beard Award. Rafael Rios at Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South. Yeyo's is a family-run restaurant that has a brick-and-mortar location as well as...
KHBS
Arkansas Department of Transportation and county officials working to clear roads
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road crews have worked through the night to clear roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that roads are in, "Pretty good shape," Wednesday morning. He said road crews have had success plowing major roads and at daybreak they should be able to move on to secondary roads.
anadisgoi.com
Florida resident hits life-changing $1.29M jackpot at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland
ROLAND, Okla. – A Floridian truck driver named Wayne is $1.29 million richer after hitting a large jackpot during a stop at Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland while on his route on Friday, Jan. 20. Wayne won the jackpot with a $3 bet on Aristocrat Gaming™’s Buffalo Grand™ progressive slot game.
KHBS
Arkansas drivers should watch for potential refreeze this morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drivers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley should watch out for icy patches on the roads Thursday morning. Between 2 and 10 inches of snow fell across the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Some of that snow began to slowly melt on Wednesday as...
