Baby, baby—whoa, that's a lot of cash.
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Justin Bieber Sells Music Rights for More Than $200 Million
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music catalog for $200 million to Hipgnosis Songs Capital. The sale—which includes more than 290 tracks Bieber released before Dec. 31, 2021—comes as Bieber has faced health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The pop singer recently postponed several dates for the Justice World Tour, which began in 2022 despite initial plans to tour in 2020, citing his health issues. The sale comes on the heels of several other music industry titans selling their catalogs, including Phil Collins and Genesis, who sold theirs for $300 million. Hipgnosis bought the rights to Justin Timberlake’s catalog for $100 million last May, with the company also snagging Leonard Cohen’s catalog a year ago.Read it at Variety
Justin Bieber Sells Publishing and Recorded Catalog for Reported $200 Million
Justin Bieber has sold his publishing and recorded music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, marking yet another blockbuster music catalog acquisition. The deal, announced on Jan. 24, covers Bieber’s entire back catalog — 290 songs released before Dec. 31, 2021. Hipgnosis Songs Capital scooped up a 100% interest in Bieber’s publishing copyrights (including his writer’s share), the musician’s share of the royalties from his master recordings (which are still owned by Universal Music Group), and even a more nitty-gritty royalty known as neighboring rights (any time a song is played publicly — like at a coffee shop — “neighboring...
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Strikes $200M-Plus Deal To Sell Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre stands to make over $200 million by selling a piece of his decorated catalog. According to Billboard, the legendary producer is closing in on two separate deals to offload a share of music income streams and other assets to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group. The deals, which...
Selena Gomez responds to dating rumors; Flo Rida wins $82M lawsuit; more: Buzz
Selena Gomez is not dating Syracuse University alumnus Drew Taggart, responding to the romance rumors with an Instagram Story showing a lonely hill in a black-and-white photo. “I like being alone too much,” Gomez wrote Thursday, along with the hashtag #iamsingle. Multiple publications said Gomez, 30, was in a relationship with Taggart, one-half of the DJ duo The Chainsmokers, after they were spotted bowling together in New York City on Sunday. An eyewitness claimed they were “making out” and sources said they were in a “casual and very low-key” relationship, but it doesn’t look like they’re getting any “Closer.” Taggart, who graduated from SU’s Visual and Performing Arts school in 2012, has previously been linked to models including Chantel Jeffries and Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.
Justin Bieber’s Song Catalog Sells to Hipgnosis
Hipgnosis Song Management has bought up a song catalogue from superstar music artist and songwriter Justin Bieber. Terms of the catalog deal with Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun were not disclosed, but the transaction gives the song investment company all publishing copyrights and master recordings for Bieber’s entire back catalog and career to date, or around 290 titles previously released.More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrity Promoters Sued Over Bored Ape NFT EndorsementsMigos Rapper Takeoff Remembered at Atlanta Memorial Attended by Justin Bieber, DrakeJustin Bieber Postpones Tour Dates Again: "I Need to Make My Health a Priority" Artists like Bieber, Bob Dylan, David Bowie’s estate and Stevie Nicks have...
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Ultra International Music Publishing signs Zaytoven to publishing deal in exchange for rights to his music catalogue. The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Grillz” (Feat. Paul Wall, Ali, & Gipp)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. There’s no practical reason to put diamonds all over your teeth. There are, in fact,...
Taylor Swift Finally Released Her “Lavender Haze” Music Video and We’re in a Love Spiral
Watch: Taylor Swift References Dropped During Ticketmaster Senate Hearing. No, we can't calm down—even in the midst of a lavender haze. Taylor Swift just dropped the highly-anticipated music video for the second single from her album, Midnights—and as expected, it already has fans on cloud nine. The surrealist...
Viral ‘M to the B’ Rapper Millie B Just Dropped a New Song and It’s Kind of a Banger: LISTEN
Viral rap sensation Millie B is back at it. The U.K.-based grime artist dropped her new single, "Meant to Bee," Wednesday (Jan. 25). The track chronicles the viral success of the rapper's previous song "Soph Aspin Send," a.k.a. "M to the B," as well as blowing up on social media platform TikTok and how she really feels about being called a "chav."
Fans React to Lawmakers Quoting Taylor Swift Songs During Ticketmaster Hearing
The Senate hearing discussing Ticketmaster and Live Nation's practices has officially begun, and fans are reacting online. Through a live stream, fans were able to watch it all go down and were delighted by the clever Taylor Swift references used by actual government officials. "'Ticketmaster ought to look in the...
MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation Star The Situation is New Daddy Again
It's a baby girl for MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Mike (The Situation) and Lauren Sorrentino. The happy news was announced on the couples' Instagram accounts. The Situation's caption was so cute saying, "We've got an amazing Situation!! We are beyond overjoyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4."
1053rnb.com
That’s My Beat: Snoop Dogg Shares Insight On 2Pac’s Classic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Album
When it comes to beloved and revered rappers, Snoop Dogg is close to the top of the list. Officially stepping into the game in 1992 with his feature on Dr. Dre’s ‘Deep Cover,’ The Doggfather has seen it all. In a clip that has recently resurfaced, The Doggfather shares a fact that many of his fans or fans of the late 2Pac might not have known. Click inside to get the scoop.
Farewell, Netflix password sharing. Never again will an ex feel the sting of being locked out of your account | Ammar Kalia
A small act of intimacy between people living apart is ending, says Ammar Kalia, the Guardian’s global music critic
