NJWWA wrestling poll shows key Hunterdon/Warren rumbles coming up
Upcoming action in the Hunterdon/Warren region could have a major impact on the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll. Five Hunterdon/Warren teams are ranked in this week’s poll, and all five ranked teams will meet at least one of the others, and some more, this week. Phillipsburg remains...
Over the next several days there are some key girls basketball matchups, ones that will impact division races and Shore & State rankings. Red Bank Regional (10-5) at #6 Rumson (10-6) 5:30 - Both teams are playing very good basketball, RBR has won 4 in a row while Rumson has won 5 in a row. Rumson won the first matchup and will look to stay within one game of RBC in B North.
Freehold Township at CBA, 5:30 p.m. Marlboro at Middletown South, 5:30 p.m. Freehold at Howell, 6 p.m. Raritan at Red Bank Catholic, 6 p.m. Rumson-Fair Haven at St. John Vianney, 7 p.m. Class A South. Brick Memorial at Toms River East, 6 p.m. Brick at Central, 6 p.m. Toms river...
DePaul over Eastern Christian - Girls basketball - Passaic Tourney - Preliminary
Tami Adedeji brought 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and seven steals as 13th-seeded DePaul downed 12th-seeded Eastern Christian, 44-18, in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament in North Haledon. DePaul (4-14) will play at fifth-seeded Lakeland in the opening round on Saturday at 4 p.m. Sydney Jacobs...
No. 13 Rutgers Prep defeats Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Rutgers Prep, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, had a trio of players record 20 points as Jadin Collins, Myles Parker, and Cameron Piggee helped lift it past Bridgewater-Raritan 90-49 in Somerset. Rutgers Prep (13-6) took a 58-29 lead into halftime before continuing to roll in the second half...
2023 Shore Conference Wrestling Tournament Seeds, Pairings, & Schedule
2023 Shore Conference Wrestling Tournament, at Middletown South. Quarterfinals, wrestlebacks - 10 a.m. on five mats. Finals, and placement matches - 3:30 p.m. on three mats. 1-Brady Klinsky (Middletown North) vs. 16-Daniel Bryant (Manchester) 8-Josh Renna (Long Branch) vs. 9-Ethan Michaels (Colts Neck) 5-Joey DeAngelo (Point Boro) vs. 12-Josiah Sweeney...
Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Middletown South
Four games into the 2022-23 high school basketball season, the Middletown South boys squad was winless and wondering if the ball was ever going to bounce its way. The Eagles took each of those first four games down to the wire, but seemingly found a way to lose all of them: none of the games were decided by more than six points and Middletown South's average margin of defeat was 3.5 points in those four losses.
Alec Stein rallies Golda Och over Weequahic in OT - Boys basketball recap
Alec Stein led with 23 points, including four 3-pointers and going three of four from the line, as Golda Och won in overtime, 50-46, over Weequahic in Newark. Ari Jacob added 10 points for Golda Och (5-7), which trailed 10-2 in the first quarter but bounced back to make it a 42-42 tie to end regulation.
Cresskill over Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Erin Fahy went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line on the way to a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cresskill to a victory on the road over Park Ridge, 43-31. Angelina Doto tallied eight points and six rebounds while Julia Hasenstab added seven points and seven rebounds for Cresskill (12-4), which held a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Bernards Girls Basketball Claims Divisional Championship Behind Reynolds (21 points), Dolan (18 points) In Victory Over Delaware Valley
FRENCHTOWN, NJ - A one-week layoff since its last game didn't have a negative effect on the Bernards High girls basketball team in the slightest. The Lady Mountaineers made the trek to Hunterdon County and, led by a game-high 21 points from Aletha Reynolds and 18 points from Maggie Dolan, earned a 50-35 victory over Delaware Valley Tuesday night in Frenchtown. Bernards' last game before Tuesday night was a 68-64 decision over South Hunterdon at home on Jan. 17. The win was the sixth straight for Bernards (12-3), which also clinched the outright Skyland Conference Mountain Divison championship with the decision. The Lady Mountaineers...
Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills
Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
Macie McCracken puts Wildwood over Penns Grove - Girls basketball recap
Macie McCracken sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 23 points and nine rebounds as Wildwood won, 58-44, over Penns Grove in Carneys Point. Sophia Wilber added 12 points, four boards, eight assists and six steals while Angela Wilber put in 10 points for Wildwood (9-5), which opened with a 21-8 run and never looked back.
Holy Cross Prep tops Pennsauken - Boys basketball recap
Latrell Bullock scored 21 points to lead Holy Cross Prep as it defeated Pennsauken 54-34 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (10-6) held a 28-22 lead at the half and outscored Pennsauken 26-12 in the second half, including a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Luke...
Allentown tops Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap
Caitlin Landgraf posted a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals to lead Allentown as it defeated Bishop Eustace 42-22 in Allentown. Allentown (12-3) trailed 12-10 at the half, but went on a 15-1 run in the third quarter to take a 25-13 lead and outscored Bishop Eustace 17-9 in the fourth to seal the win.
Girls Basketball: Immaculata fends off North Hunterdon in dramatic win
Abby Lawrence hit a three-pointer with under a minute left to give Immaculata the lead in an eventual 55-51 win over North Hunterdon, in Somerville. Lawrence’s three gave Immaculata a two point, 53-51 lead. Just a few seconds later Maddie Babula would ice the game with two free throws.
Cinnaminson over Delran - Wrestling recap
Cinnaminson extended its winning streak to four after defeating Delran, 39-24, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (13-4) got pins by Dominic Marino (106 pounds), Max Frey (113), Eoin Toryk (144) and Evan Reed (190). Patrick Ghegan won his 138 pound bout by an injury default. Delran (8-8) got pins from Drew Roskos...
Fourth-quarter surge helps Oratory defeats Rahway - Boys basketball recap
Asher Bradley and Michael Pirone posted 13 points apiece to lead Oratory to a 57-41 victory over Rahway in Rahway. John Pirone and Patrick Conniff each tallied 11 points apiece for Oratory (8-7), who held a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Oratory went on an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26
NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
