ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 The Point

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Week-3 Vote For Girls Basketball Player of the Week

Here are the Week-3 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week. Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card. Vote in the poll at the end of the post once per hour...
94.3 The Point

Shore Conference Girls Basketball Matchups of the Week 1/23 to 1/28

Over the next several days there are some key girls basketball matchups, ones that will impact division races and Shore & State rankings. Red Bank Regional (10-5) at #6 Rumson (10-6) 5:30 - Both teams are playing very good basketball, RBR has won 4 in a row while Rumson has won 5 in a row. Rumson won the first matchup and will look to stay within one game of RBC in B North.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Middletown South

Four games into the 2022-23 high school basketball season, the Middletown South boys squad was winless and wondering if the ball was ever going to bounce its way. The Eagles took each of those first four games down to the wire, but seemingly found a way to lose all of them: none of the games were decided by more than six points and Middletown South's average margin of defeat was 3.5 points in those four losses.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap

Erin Fahy went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line on the way to a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cresskill to a victory on the road over Park Ridge, 43-31. Angelina Doto tallied eight points and six rebounds while Julia Hasenstab added seven points and seven rebounds for Cresskill (12-4), which held a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
CRESSKILL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bernards Girls Basketball Claims Divisional Championship Behind Reynolds (21 points), Dolan (18 points) In Victory Over Delaware Valley

FRENCHTOWN, NJ - A one-week layoff since its last game didn't have a negative effect on the Bernards High girls basketball team in the slightest. The Lady Mountaineers made the trek to Hunterdon County and, led by a game-high 21 points from Aletha Reynolds and 18 points from Maggie Dolan, earned a 50-35 victory over Delaware Valley Tuesday night in Frenchtown. Bernards' last game before Tuesday night was a 68-64 decision over South Hunterdon at home on Jan. 17. The win was the sixth straight for Bernards (12-3), which also clinched the outright Skyland Conference Mountain Divison championship with the decision. The Lady Mountaineers...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills

Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Allentown tops Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap

Caitlin Landgraf posted a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals to lead Allentown as it defeated Bishop Eustace 42-22 in Allentown. Allentown (12-3) trailed 12-10 at the half, but went on a 15-1 run in the third quarter to take a 25-13 lead and outscored Bishop Eustace 17-9 in the fourth to seal the win.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Delran - Wrestling recap

Cinnaminson extended its winning streak to four after defeating Delran, 39-24, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (13-4) got pins by Dominic Marino (106 pounds), Max Frey (113), Eoin Toryk (144) and Evan Reed (190). Patrick Ghegan won his 138 pound bout by an injury default. Delran (8-8) got pins from Drew Roskos...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26

NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy