The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire

The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
BRISTOL, TN
Autoweek.com

How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013

Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities

Dale Earnhardt Jr. called on NASCAR this week to consider making a dramatic change on the car that could potentially improve short track-racing in 2023 and would challenge the drivers and their abilities in the process. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Speedway Digest

Ferris® Partners with Ty Dillon and Richard Childress Racing for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races in 2023

Ferris Mowers, a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, will sponsor Ty Dillon for select NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023. Dillon, who returns to Richard Childress Racing for the first time since 2018, will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro SS on a limited basis this season, beginning with Darlington Raceway on May 13. The announcement was made today in Concord, N.C. at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Speedway Digest

General Motors President Mark Reuss Named Grand Marshal of Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

The 61-car field for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA will come to life under the command of General Motors president Mark Reuss, as Daytona International Speedway today announced he has been named the Grand Marshal for Saturday’s endurance race. The field will take the green flag under the watchful eye of Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board for BMW Group, in the flag stand as the honorary starter, the track also announced.
Speedway Digest

MHR Tabs Chase Elliott to Drive No. 35 Chevrolet at Daytona

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott, a five-time Most Popular Driver fan vote winner, has been tabbed by McAnally Hilgemann Racing (MHR) team owner Bill McAnally to race the No. 35 Gates Hydraulics / NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet Silverado RST at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17th. The season opener at the “World Center of Racing” not only marks Elliott’s 18th career start in NCTS competition, but it also begins the 33rd year of MHR’s partnership with NAPA and NAPA Auto Care.
GEORGIA STATE
Autoweek.com

Bobby Allison's Incredible 1988 Daytona 500 Win Was All in the Family

In the 1988 Daytona 500, 50-year-old Bobby Allison, and his son, 26-year-old Davey, put their NASCAR bloodlines to the test. It was the only father-son one-two finish in the history of NASCAR’s biggest race. Davey led only two laps—162 and 163—but was a force at the front most of...
FOX Sports

Jimmie Johnson readjusts to Cup car in testing at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson relished the chance to get back into a NASCAR Cup Series car even if it likely won't help him much when he attempts to qualify for the Daytona 500 in three weeks. Johnson turned some laps Tuesday in a Cup car at Phoenix Raceway,...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, results: A look at the full 36-race season for NASCAR's 75th anniversary

The 75th anniversary of NASCAR in 2023, an opportunity for stock car racing to celebrate its heritage and the way it has grown from its formation in 1948, comes at a time in which the sport is aggressively pushing into the future in ways that its founders and shapers could hardly have conceived. Given that, it's only fitting that the 2023 schedule reflects what is timeless about NASCAR while simultaneously bringing it up to -- and perhaps even a little beyond -- the times.
Racing News

2023 NASCAR Firesuits: First Look

The 2023 NASACR season is set to begin. The season opens with an exhibition race on February 5 via the Busch Light Clash. View the 2023 NASCAR Firesuits below.
NBC Sports

Cadillac, Acura battle for top speed as cars back on track for Rolex 24 at Daytona practice

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The new hybrid prototypes of Cadillac and Acura battled atop the speed chart as practice resumed Thursday for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Chip Ganassi Racing driver Richard Westbrook was fastest Thursday afternoon in the No. 02 Cadillac V-LMDh with a 1-minute, 35.185-second lap around the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway.
Cheddar News

NASCAR Revs Engine For 75th Anniversary

Jeff Gordon, NASCAR Hall of Famer, four-time Cup champion, and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, joined Cheddar News to celebrate the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, the evolution of racing and what lies ahead.
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott will run Truck race at Daytona

“I think there’s an incredible amount of potential for our team to make a lot of noise this year, and we have the people to make it happen,” McAnally said. Elliott owns three career wins in the Truck Series. MHR also announced Wednesday its crew chief lineup for...
NBC Sports

Trackhouse, RFK Racing, Front Row Motorsports sign sponsorship deals

Trackhouse Racing, RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports announced sponsorship deals Thursday morning. Trackhouse said WWEX, a Dallas-based global logistics group, will increase its sponsorship presence with the team this year, serving as the primary sponsor in 21 races for drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. WWEX will appear on...
KANSAS STATE
NBC Sports

Helio Castroneves rules out Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Helio Castroneves might be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but the four-time Indy 500 winner won’t be in a race car. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves confirmed in response to a question from NBC Sports that he essentially has ruled out attempting to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Feb. 19 season opener.

