Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Related
Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire
The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
Autoweek.com
How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013
Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities
Dale Earnhardt Jr. called on NASCAR this week to consider making a dramatic change on the car that could potentially improve short track-racing in 2023 and would challenge the drivers and their abilities in the process. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
This Legendary NASCAR Analyst Thinks That Hailie Deegan "Has Got To Step It Up"
With decades of experience as a crew chief followed by decades of experience as a broadcaster and analyst, Larry McReynolds knows a thing or two about NASCAR. So, when Hailie Deegan announced her big move to ThorSport Racing back in December, the 64-year-old Fox NASCAR was cautiously optimistic. On the...
Ferris® Partners with Ty Dillon and Richard Childress Racing for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races in 2023
Ferris Mowers, a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, will sponsor Ty Dillon for select NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023. Dillon, who returns to Richard Childress Racing for the first time since 2018, will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro SS on a limited basis this season, beginning with Darlington Raceway on May 13. The announcement was made today in Concord, N.C. at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
General Motors President Mark Reuss Named Grand Marshal of Rolex 24 At DAYTONA
The 61-car field for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA will come to life under the command of General Motors president Mark Reuss, as Daytona International Speedway today announced he has been named the Grand Marshal for Saturday’s endurance race. The field will take the green flag under the watchful eye of Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board for BMW Group, in the flag stand as the honorary starter, the track also announced.
Joey Logano’s 2023 NASCAR paint scheme has leaked
A photo of Team Penske’s Pennzoil car has found the internet. Joey Logano enters the 2023 as the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion. Though, the 32-year-old might look a little different this year thanks to a new batch of hair follicles following a treatment during the off-season. The #22...
MHR Tabs Chase Elliott to Drive No. 35 Chevrolet at Daytona
2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott, a five-time Most Popular Driver fan vote winner, has been tabbed by McAnally Hilgemann Racing (MHR) team owner Bill McAnally to race the No. 35 Gates Hydraulics / NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet Silverado RST at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17th. The season opener at the “World Center of Racing” not only marks Elliott’s 18th career start in NCTS competition, but it also begins the 33rd year of MHR’s partnership with NAPA and NAPA Auto Care.
Autoweek.com
Bobby Allison's Incredible 1988 Daytona 500 Win Was All in the Family
In the 1988 Daytona 500, 50-year-old Bobby Allison, and his son, 26-year-old Davey, put their NASCAR bloodlines to the test. It was the only father-son one-two finish in the history of NASCAR’s biggest race. Davey led only two laps—162 and 163—but was a force at the front most of...
FOX Sports
Jimmie Johnson readjusts to Cup car in testing at Phoenix
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson relished the chance to get back into a NASCAR Cup Series car even if it likely won't help him much when he attempts to qualify for the Daytona 500 in three weeks. Johnson turned some laps Tuesday in a Cup car at Phoenix Raceway,...
CBS Sports
2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, results: A look at the full 36-race season for NASCAR's 75th anniversary
The 75th anniversary of NASCAR in 2023, an opportunity for stock car racing to celebrate its heritage and the way it has grown from its formation in 1948, comes at a time in which the sport is aggressively pushing into the future in ways that its founders and shapers could hardly have conceived. Given that, it's only fitting that the 2023 schedule reflects what is timeless about NASCAR while simultaneously bringing it up to -- and perhaps even a little beyond -- the times.
2023 NASCAR Firesuits: First Look
The 2023 NASACR season is set to begin. The season opens with an exhibition race on February 5 via the Busch Light Clash. View the 2023 NASCAR Firesuits below.
Zeigler Auto Group, Live Fast Motorsports, and Josh Bilicki Launch #LiveZeiglerFast Fan Engagement Campaign
Zeigler Auto Group today announced its season-long #LiveZeiglerFast fan engagement initiative in partnership with Live Fast Motorsports and Josh Bilicki. The major giveaway for the campaign will be two VIP tickets to the highly coveted Chicago Street Race in July with details on how to enter to be released at a later date.
NBC Sports
Cadillac, Acura battle for top speed as cars back on track for Rolex 24 at Daytona practice
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The new hybrid prototypes of Cadillac and Acura battled atop the speed chart as practice resumed Thursday for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Chip Ganassi Racing driver Richard Westbrook was fastest Thursday afternoon in the No. 02 Cadillac V-LMDh with a 1-minute, 35.185-second lap around the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR wants to grow? We have some ideas that could help do just that
We've seen a number of changes in NASCAR in recent years. Here's a few more for the series - and fans - to consider
NASCAR Revs Engine For 75th Anniversary
Jeff Gordon, NASCAR Hall of Famer, four-time Cup champion, and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, joined Cheddar News to celebrate the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, the evolution of racing and what lies ahead.
NBC Sports
Chase Elliott will run Truck race at Daytona
“I think there’s an incredible amount of potential for our team to make a lot of noise this year, and we have the people to make it happen,” McAnally said. Elliott owns three career wins in the Truck Series. MHR also announced Wednesday its crew chief lineup for...
NBC Sports
Trackhouse, RFK Racing, Front Row Motorsports sign sponsorship deals
Trackhouse Racing, RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports announced sponsorship deals Thursday morning. Trackhouse said WWEX, a Dallas-based global logistics group, will increase its sponsorship presence with the team this year, serving as the primary sponsor in 21 races for drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. WWEX will appear on...
NBC Sports
Helio Castroneves rules out Daytona 500
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Helio Castroneves might be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but the four-time Indy 500 winner won’t be in a race car. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves confirmed in response to a question from NBC Sports that he essentially has ruled out attempting to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Feb. 19 season opener.
Comments / 0