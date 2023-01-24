ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

McKee announces multi-million dollar proposal for pre-K education

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee stopped by Children’s Workshop in Central Falls with other state leaders to discuss a $7 million proposal for pre-school education. He said investing in the states youngest learners paves the future of Rhode Island. The $7 million would go towards...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

McKee touts proposed investments in prekindergarten

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday announced a multimillion-dollar investment plan into Rhode Island prekindergarten. He stopped at The Children's Workshop in Central Falls, where he announced a $7 million investment from his proposed budget. The money will secure 800 pre-K seats. The governor said...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
GoLocalProv

McKee Makes Case for Investing $7M for 800 Pre-K Seats, As Existing Federal Funding Expires

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee on Thursday morning made a push for his proposed investments in Pre-K in his FY24 budget. McKee spoke at the The Children’s Workshop, an early education child care facility in Central Falls, where he discussed how Rhode Island Pre-K "builds on the strength of the existing early learning landscape, while supporting small businesses and minimizing transitions for children and families."
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Hospital work begins on Hartford Avenue in Johnston

Johnston’s healthcare sector is booming. Although construction is clogging one of the town’s central arteries, the temporary pain may be worth it down the road, according to local elected officials. A Johnston police cruiser was parked in the center of Hartford Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police kept an eye...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Lawmaker wants to ban smoking in Rhode Island casinos

A Rhode Island lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban smoking inside the state's two casinos. Bally's Twin River Lincoln and Bally's Tiverton are exempt from the 2004 Public Health and Workplace Safety Act, which bans smoking in workplaces. Rep. Teresa Tanzi's bill would do away with that exemption.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Mass welcomes Coadjutor Bishop of Providence Richard Henning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An emotional day on Thursday as Bishop Richard Henning displayed a letter in church sent by the pope. The letter names Henning as coadjutor bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Providence. Hundreds of people and priests were in attendance. Henning said he heard the news...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Long COVID Initiative at Brown University addresses misinformation

"Some people still don't believe that it's real," said Dr. Francesca Beaudoin, the director of the Long COVID Initiative at the Brown University School of Public Health. She is also an emergency department physician at Lifespan. The initiative, funded a year and a half ago by the Hassenfeld Foundation, was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

State Rep Says Pawtuxet River Should Be Protected

Several bills were introduced on Tuesday which target a controversial industrial site in Warwick. The owners of the former Hammel Dahl valve factory property on Post Road want to build storage units, but a group of neighbors who use the nearby Pawtuxet River Trail have opposed the effort. While the trail land is private, state Representative Joseph McNamara is proposing a bill that would permit the Department of Environmental Management to recognize and identify public rights-of-way to shoreline and water access for land owned by a private party.
WARWICK, RI
tourcounsel.com

Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Iannotti elected council vice president

SMITHFIELD – Republican Michael Iannotti was elected Town Council vice president at the Jan. 17 council meeting after Councilor Sean Kilduff, a Democrat, nominated the newcomer. Council President Mike Lawton, also a Democrat, joined Kilduff in the decision to appoint Iannotti as vice president, as well as Iannotti himself...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Colonel Hugh Clements reflects on long-time career in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –Providence’s longtime police chief, Colonel Hugh Clements, was tapped by the Department of Justice to head their COPS Program in Washington D.C. “It’s a awesome opportunity to make an impact in policing in cities, towns, suburban areas, tribal policing around the country,” the Colonel said.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Attleboro middle school class wins snowplow nickname contest

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Snowplows will certainly be busy this winter season in Southern New England, and some in Massachusetts are getting nicknames. A Wamsutta Middle School seventh grade class in Attleboro is one of a dozen statewide winners of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation's "Name A Snowplow" contest.
ATTLEBORO, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy