Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
ABC6.com
McKee announces multi-million dollar proposal for pre-K education
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee stopped by Children’s Workshop in Central Falls with other state leaders to discuss a $7 million proposal for pre-school education. He said investing in the states youngest learners paves the future of Rhode Island. The $7 million would go towards...
Turnto10.com
McKee touts proposed investments in prekindergarten
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday announced a multimillion-dollar investment plan into Rhode Island prekindergarten. He stopped at The Children's Workshop in Central Falls, where he announced a $7 million investment from his proposed budget. The money will secure 800 pre-K seats. The governor said...
Buonanno resigns from RI Convention Center after daughter ran against McKee
The president of the AFL-CIO relayed the governor's request, according to the outgoing chairman.
Parents protest Providence school closures; briefly shut down education meeting
"Keep our schools open. Keep our schools open," parents were chanting during the meeting.
GoLocalProv
McKee Makes Case for Investing $7M for 800 Pre-K Seats, As Existing Federal Funding Expires
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee on Thursday morning made a push for his proposed investments in Pre-K in his FY24 budget. McKee spoke at the The Children’s Workshop, an early education child care facility in Central Falls, where he discussed how Rhode Island Pre-K "builds on the strength of the existing early learning landscape, while supporting small businesses and minimizing transitions for children and families."
johnstonsunrise.net
Hospital work begins on Hartford Avenue in Johnston
Johnston’s healthcare sector is booming. Although construction is clogging one of the town’s central arteries, the temporary pain may be worth it down the road, according to local elected officials. A Johnston police cruiser was parked in the center of Hartford Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police kept an eye...
Turnto10.com
Lawmaker wants to ban smoking in Rhode Island casinos
A Rhode Island lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban smoking inside the state's two casinos. Bally's Twin River Lincoln and Bally's Tiverton are exempt from the 2004 Public Health and Workplace Safety Act, which bans smoking in workplaces. Rep. Teresa Tanzi's bill would do away with that exemption.
Turnto10.com
Mass welcomes Coadjutor Bishop of Providence Richard Henning
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An emotional day on Thursday as Bishop Richard Henning displayed a letter in church sent by the pope. The letter names Henning as coadjutor bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Providence. Hundreds of people and priests were in attendance. Henning said he heard the news...
Turnto10.com
Former Providence City Council candidate accused of failing to file campaign reports
The Rhode Island State Police and the state Attorney General's Office said Thursday that a former candidate for Providence City Council is accused of violating state campaign finance laws. Gerard Catala, 44, was arraigned at the state police barracks on charges of failing to file campaign finance reports. He'll be...
Turnto10.com
Advocates push to make naloxone publicly available at Kennedy Plaza
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's busy at Kennedy Plaza, every day. And it's a place of real concern for those fighting the war on opioids. "Year after year, Kennedy Plaza has the most concentrated rates of overdoses in the whole state," said Haley McKee. McKee knows this all too...
GoLocalProv
Time to Change #TheRhodeIslandWay to #TheRightWay - Raymond Two Hawks Watson
“New year, new me.” I’ve always found the phrase peculiar. Not because I’m averse to choosing a particular time of year to turn over a new leaf. Rather because so often, such passionate proclamations result in nothing more than temporary showmanship that eventually reverts to the same bad habits.
Turnto10.com
Long COVID Initiative at Brown University addresses misinformation
"Some people still don't believe that it's real," said Dr. Francesca Beaudoin, the director of the Long COVID Initiative at the Brown University School of Public Health. She is also an emergency department physician at Lifespan. The initiative, funded a year and a half ago by the Hassenfeld Foundation, was...
iheart.com
State Rep Says Pawtuxet River Should Be Protected
Several bills were introduced on Tuesday which target a controversial industrial site in Warwick. The owners of the former Hammel Dahl valve factory property on Post Road want to build storage units, but a group of neighbors who use the nearby Pawtuxet River Trail have opposed the effort. While the trail land is private, state Representative Joseph McNamara is proposing a bill that would permit the Department of Environmental Management to recognize and identify public rights-of-way to shoreline and water access for land owned by a private party.
Turnto10.com
Barrington teenager donates 200 bags full of necessities to Providence homeless
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Barrington High School senior recently made it her mission to help the homeless and those who are going through a tough time by creating 200 bags full of necessities and hygiene products. At the age of 10, now 17-year-old Lily DaPonte was introduced to...
tourcounsel.com
Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
Turnto10.com
Former Westerly teacher files lawsuit claiming he was fired for his beliefs
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A former teacher in Westerly is suing local school leaders, claiming he was wrongfully let go for expressing unpopular political views. NBC 10 has learned it's the third time he's taken a school district to court in the last decade. Patrick Cloutier, a former high...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island lawmakers show solidarity with Missouri counterparts over dress code
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A newly-elected Rhode Island lawmaker is standing in solidarity with female legislators in Missouri, in the wake a controversial dress code requirement adopted. "I just thought it was ridiculous, quite frankly," said State Rep. Jennifer Boylan, who's in her first term representing parts of Barrington...
Valley Breeze
Iannotti elected council vice president
SMITHFIELD – Republican Michael Iannotti was elected Town Council vice president at the Jan. 17 council meeting after Councilor Sean Kilduff, a Democrat, nominated the newcomer. Council President Mike Lawton, also a Democrat, joined Kilduff in the decision to appoint Iannotti as vice president, as well as Iannotti himself...
ABC6.com
Colonel Hugh Clements reflects on long-time career in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –Providence’s longtime police chief, Colonel Hugh Clements, was tapped by the Department of Justice to head their COPS Program in Washington D.C. “It’s a awesome opportunity to make an impact in policing in cities, towns, suburban areas, tribal policing around the country,” the Colonel said.
Turnto10.com
Attleboro middle school class wins snowplow nickname contest
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Snowplows will certainly be busy this winter season in Southern New England, and some in Massachusetts are getting nicknames. A Wamsutta Middle School seventh grade class in Attleboro is one of a dozen statewide winners of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation's "Name A Snowplow" contest.
