ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

St. John Broken Arrow opened new intensive care unit

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tl5Q5_0kPm6MfD00

Ascension St. John Broken Arrow celebrated the opening of its new intensive care unit Monday. The hospital’s new ICU will be the first in the Tulsa metro outside the City of Tulsa.

Hospital officials and community leaders blessed the new $8 million intensive care unit Monday, with plans for it to begin serving patients Tuesday.

The ICU is housed on what was formerly unused shell space on the hospital’s sixth floor.

In total, the unit houses 18 beds. 4 will be used for intensive care, 14 for progressive care.

The hospital estimates the ICU will serve around 1500 patients each year.

Next week, Ascension St. John in Owasso will open an identical 18-bed intensive care unit of its own. Hospital officials say the plans for Ascension St. John Broken Arrow’s new ICU were already in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic, but seeing the effect it had on hospitals across the world, they knew it was time to get this unit up and running.

“As the pandemic hit, it was like… we’re making the decision… we’re moving forward with these beds,” Said Matt Adams, President of Ascension St. John Broken Arrow. “With these 18 beds here in Broken Arrow, as well as 18 additional beds that are coming on in broken arrow. That’s 36 additional patients who will be receiving care. Where before, they might’ve been stuck in the ER, they might’ve been stuck in a hallway bed.”

Not only is the ICU adding new healthcare capacity for the area, but it’s also adding new employment opportunities. The hospital says it added nearly 40 new jobs for the new unit. Economic leaders in Broken Arrow say the impact of the new ICU could be around $3.3 million dollars yearly for the city’s economy.

©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence

The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow family’s dog attacked by animal

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family is warning others after they said their dog was attacked by a coyote or something bigger. The Guy family said their dog Paco was carried off by an animal early Wednesday morning. Ronnie Guy described the attack as he witnessed it...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Police involved in standoff in a Broken Arrow neighborhood

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) confirmed Thursday evening that officers are working a standoff involving an individual in a neighborhood off of East 131st Street South. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on their way to the scene. Download the FOX23 News...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

18-year-old hospitalized after crash near Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is in the hospital after a rollover crash near Collinsville on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Krystal Hall, 18, of Owasso, was travelling northbound on Memorial Drive and departed the roadway for an unknown reason, troopers said. Hall was taken to the...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two people sentenced for double carjacking in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed a man and woman were sentenced in federal court for two carjacks from Tulsa apartment complexes, a third codefendant will be sentenced in February. Raul Hernandez-Moreno, 22, was sentenced to 225 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Cherokee Nation opens Harm Reduction Program in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is opening a new Harm Reduction Program to address the opioid epidemic within the reservation. The tribe received a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant to start a harm reduction program that offers syringe services to reduce drug use and prevent the transmission of blood-borne infections.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list

TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Camera gives rare look at eagle nest in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A research center is giving web users a special peek at a bald eagle nest in Bartlesville. The Sutton Avian Research Center, near U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 123, has an active camera showing the nest of two adult bald eagles. The research center said...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
118K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy