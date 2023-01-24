Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wtaq.com
Appleton Looks To Change Traffic Flow On Busy Street
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – College Avenue could be seeing some changes in the near future. Appleton city officials are proposing the street switch from four lanes to three from Richmond Street to Drew Street. There would be one lane on each side, then a turn lane in the middle.
wtaq.com
Trucking Company Sets Up Shop In Green Bay’s Rail Yard District
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Shipping Season Comes to a Close Amid Loose Ice Coverage
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Despite our mild winter weather lately, the Port of Green Bay will be closing for the season Wednesday. With the arrival of the Algocanada on Tuesday morning into the port, the end of this shipping season has arrived. The ice pack out on the...
wtaq.com
Kitchen Fire Damages Fond du Lac Apartments
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A kitchen fire caused damage to two apartments in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported house fire on E. Johnson Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Crews saw smoke and fire from...
wtaq.com
Lights on Green Bay Bridges to Remember Hit-and-Run Victim
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay’s bridges will light up in multiple colors to remember a man who died after he could not navigate his wheelchair on city-owned, snow-covered sidewalks. Wednesday marks 12 years since 20-year-old John Kennedy of Green Bay was hit and killed while operating...
wtaq.com
Green Bay’s Airport Expands Service to Meet Passenger Demand
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay’s airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said...
wtaq.com
Door County Approves Installation of Remotely Operated Beach Signs
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Door County will install remotely operated signs to update the public on the water conditions at five beaches. The County Board approved the pilot project on a 19-0 vote Tuesday afternoon, with two people absent. Door County Administrator, Ken Pabich, said the board’s discussion...
wtaq.com
NEW Zoo Mourns Loss of Matilda the Moose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The NEW Zoo has announced the passing of Matilda the moose. Matilda had been closely monitored and under veterinary care for age-related conditions, such as arthritis, for the past several years. Last week, her health seemed to decline rapidly. Despite zookeeping and veterinary staff...
wtaq.com
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh Gives Update on Construction Project
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A five-part construction plan for the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is moving along. The project will expand the club’s elementary and middle school age spaces, create a new teen center, add a new playground and multi-purpose field, a community center, and a second gym.
wtaq.com
A Community Rallies After Tragedy On The Road
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The community is in mourning as questions remain after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Golf Course Drive, just east of Taft Road. A memorial grows on the side...
wtaq.com
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
wtaq.com
Will Ryan Fired as Green Bay Basketball Head Coach
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has fired head men’s basketball coach Will Ryan, according to college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman of Stadium Sports. Ryan, son of former Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, was hired on June 6, 2020, to replace Linc Darner. The...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Investigate Suspicious Package of Narcotics Mailed to Police Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has opened an investigation after receiving a suspicious package on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, containing narcotics that was mailed through the United States Postal Service and addressed to Police Chief Chris Davis. The package was intercepted internally before reaching...
wtaq.com
U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Features 2,249 Entries
MADISON, WI – With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are ready for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion. Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the Contest, announced today that 197 makers of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients in 35 states submitted 2,249 products across 113 classes for evaluation.
wtaq.com
Community Outpouring Continues For Fond Du Lac County Crash Victims
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac County continues to support those affected by the deadly crash that took place early Saturday morning. Three teenagers were a part of that crash and one has been confirmed dead by authorities. According to an obituary, 16-year-old Nevins Zoch...
wtaq.com
Nonprofit to Help Mile of Music Reach Fundraising Goals as it Reaches 10th Anniversary
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As an Appleton music festival reaches a “mile-stone,” a nonprofit is working to ensure the event’s future. It will be a big year for Mile of Music as it marks its 10th year in August. The downtown Appleton music festival draws in...
wtaq.com
Will Ryan fired at GB
The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball program is looking for a head coach after Athletic Director Josh Moon fired Will Ryan after just two and a half seasons at the helm. The son of Hall of Fame former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan was let go, along with lead assistant Jared Swanson as the Phoenix are enduring the worst season in school history. The Phoenix have dropped 11 straight games and stand just 1-9 in the Horizon League and 2-19 overall. Ryan’s career record at GB was 15-61. He was hired in the summer of 2020 after Linc Darner was fired after five seasons. The program never got on track with the first time Division I Head Coach. Brought on board late in the recruiting year his first season which also coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, his initial team won 8 games. The NCAA transfer portal was relaxed in his second season and departures in each of the next two seasons resulted in declining success, going 5-24 a year ago before bottoming out this season with only two victories.
wtaq.com
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Gets One Step Closer to Naming New Elementary School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to naming its new elementary school. The board of education voted Wednesday night about the name of the new school, which will be replacing the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building. After an initial...
Comments / 0