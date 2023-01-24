ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton Looks To Change Traffic Flow On Busy Street

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – College Avenue could be seeing some changes in the near future. Appleton city officials are proposing the street switch from four lanes to three from Richmond Street to Drew Street. There would be one lane on each side, then a turn lane in the middle.
Trucking Company Sets Up Shop In Green Bay’s Rail Yard District

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI...
Kitchen Fire Damages Fond du Lac Apartments

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A kitchen fire caused damage to two apartments in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported house fire on E. Johnson Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Crews saw smoke and fire from...
Lights on Green Bay Bridges to Remember Hit-and-Run Victim

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay’s bridges will light up in multiple colors to remember a man who died after he could not navigate his wheelchair on city-owned, snow-covered sidewalks. Wednesday marks 12 years since 20-year-old John Kennedy of Green Bay was hit and killed while operating...
Green Bay’s Airport Expands Service to Meet Passenger Demand

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay’s airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said...
Door County Approves Installation of Remotely Operated Beach Signs

STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Door County will install remotely operated signs to update the public on the water conditions at five beaches. The County Board approved the pilot project on a 19-0 vote Tuesday afternoon, with two people absent. Door County Administrator, Ken Pabich, said the board’s discussion...
NEW Zoo Mourns Loss of Matilda the Moose

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The NEW Zoo has announced the passing of Matilda the moose. Matilda had been closely monitored and under veterinary care for age-related conditions, such as arthritis, for the past several years. Last week, her health seemed to decline rapidly. Despite zookeeping and veterinary staff...
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh Gives Update on Construction Project

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A five-part construction plan for the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is moving along. The project will expand the club’s elementary and middle school age spaces, create a new teen center, add a new playground and multi-purpose field, a community center, and a second gym.
A Community Rallies After Tragedy On The Road

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The community is in mourning as questions remain after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Golf Course Drive, just east of Taft Road. A memorial grows on the side...
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
Will Ryan Fired as Green Bay Basketball Head Coach

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has fired head men’s basketball coach Will Ryan, according to college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman of Stadium Sports. Ryan, son of former Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, was hired on June 6, 2020, to replace Linc Darner. The...
U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Features 2,249 Entries

MADISON, WI – With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are ready for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion. Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the Contest, announced today that 197 makers of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients in 35 states submitted 2,249 products across 113 classes for evaluation.
Will Ryan fired at GB

The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball program is looking for a head coach after Athletic Director Josh Moon fired Will Ryan after just two and a half seasons at the helm. The son of Hall of Fame former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan was let go, along with lead assistant Jared Swanson as the Phoenix are enduring the worst season in school history. The Phoenix have dropped 11 straight games and stand just 1-9 in the Horizon League and 2-19 overall. Ryan’s career record at GB was 15-61. He was hired in the summer of 2020 after Linc Darner was fired after five seasons. The program never got on track with the first time Division I Head Coach. Brought on board late in the recruiting year his first season which also coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, his initial team won 8 games. The NCAA transfer portal was relaxed in his second season and departures in each of the next two seasons resulted in declining success, going 5-24 a year ago before bottoming out this season with only two victories.
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
Oshkosh Gets One Step Closer to Naming New Elementary School

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to naming its new elementary school. The board of education voted Wednesday night about the name of the new school, which will be replacing the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building. After an initial...
