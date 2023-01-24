ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Middletown South

Four games into the 2022-23 high school basketball season, the Middletown South boys squad was winless and wondering if the ball was ever going to bounce its way. The Eagles took each of those first four games down to the wire, but seemingly found a way to lose all of them: none of the games were decided by more than six points and Middletown South's average margin of defeat was 3.5 points in those four losses.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Cinnaminson over Delran - Wrestling recap

Cinnaminson extended its winning streak to four after defeating Delran, 39-24, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (13-4) got pins by Dominic Marino (106 pounds), Max Frey (113), Eoin Toryk (144) and Evan Reed (190). Patrick Ghegan won his 138 pound bout by an injury default. Delran (8-8) got pins from Drew Roskos...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills

Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
WARREN, NJ
Summit defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap

Myles Blackley scored 24 points to help lift Summit past Cranford 52-44 in Summit. Summit (10-5) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 31-18 lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-21 in the second half, it was not enough as Summit held on for the win. David...
CRANFORD, NJ
Rancocas Valley rallies to edge Cinnaminson - Wrestling recap

Yasin Carter put Rancocas Valley ahead with a technical fall at 113 pounds and James Lutes followed with a decision at 120 to complete the comeback as the Red Devils defeated Cinnaminson 36-31 in Cinnaminson. Alberto Sandino (215) and Hunter Matthews (285) started the late rally with pins to help...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
Allentown tops Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap

Caitlin Landgraf posted a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals to lead Allentown as it defeated Bishop Eustace 42-22 in Allentown. Allentown (12-3) trailed 12-10 at the half, but went on a 15-1 run in the third quarter to take a 25-13 lead and outscored Bishop Eustace 17-9 in the fourth to seal the win.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Hawthorne tops Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Pablo Gonzalez led Hawthorne with 20 points as it defeated Pompton Lakes 68-44 in Hawthorne. Hawthorne (4-9) held a 36-17 lead at the half after an 18-7 run in the first quarter and an 18-9 run in the second. It outscored Pompton Lakes 32-28 in the second half. Dylan Cambian...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Week-3 Vote For Girls Basketball Player of the Week

Here are the Week-3 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week. Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card. Vote in the poll at the end of the post once per hour...
Boys basketball: 2023 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

Phillipsburg boys basketball received the No. 1 seed in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. Defending champion Hackettstown is the second seed. Both received double byes to the quarterfinal round. Hunterdon Central, Delaware Valley, Sparta, Vernon, Warren Hills and Lenape Valley filled the top eight spots, all of which receive byes to the second round. First-round games must...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap

Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
PASSAIC, NJ
