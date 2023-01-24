Read full article on original website
NJWWA wrestling poll shows key Hunterdon/Warren rumbles coming up
Upcoming action in the Hunterdon/Warren region could have a major impact on the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll. Five Hunterdon/Warren teams are ranked in this week’s poll, and all five ranked teams will meet at least one of the others, and some more, this week. Phillipsburg remains...
Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Middletown South
Four games into the 2022-23 high school basketball season, the Middletown South boys squad was winless and wondering if the ball was ever going to bounce its way. The Eagles took each of those first four games down to the wire, but seemingly found a way to lose all of them: none of the games were decided by more than six points and Middletown South's average margin of defeat was 3.5 points in those four losses.
Wrestling notebooks: N.J.’s duals to watch, top storylines & region rankings for Week 7
February is nearing and cutoff day is Saturday, which means it’s only a matter of time before we’re in the midst of postseason scrapping. Action across all three regions was eventful last week and the stage is setting for more of the same in Week 7. It started...
Cinnaminson over Delran - Wrestling recap
Cinnaminson extended its winning streak to four after defeating Delran, 39-24, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (13-4) got pins by Dominic Marino (106 pounds), Max Frey (113), Eoin Toryk (144) and Evan Reed (190). Patrick Ghegan won his 138 pound bout by an injury default. Delran (8-8) got pins from Drew Roskos...
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills
Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
Summit defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap
Myles Blackley scored 24 points to help lift Summit past Cranford 52-44 in Summit. Summit (10-5) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 31-18 lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-21 in the second half, it was not enough as Summit held on for the win. David...
Rancocas Valley rallies to edge Cinnaminson - Wrestling recap
Yasin Carter put Rancocas Valley ahead with a technical fall at 113 pounds and James Lutes followed with a decision at 120 to complete the comeback as the Red Devils defeated Cinnaminson 36-31 in Cinnaminson. Alberto Sandino (215) and Hunter Matthews (285) started the late rally with pins to help...
Girls Basketball: Results, photos, featured coverage and links for Tuesday, Jan. 24
Essex County Girls Basketball Tournament, Preliminary Round 2. Hopewell Valley 49, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 47 - Box Score. Perth Amboy Magnet 39, Mother Seton 27 - Box Score. Spotswood 70, Somerset Tech 42 - Box Score. Edison 56, Middlesex 34 - Box Score. Monroe 56, Piscataway 44 - Box Score.
Freehold Township over Manalapan - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Holmes-Cotter led with 22 points while Nick Cardone sank three 3-pointers in his 13 points as Freehold Township won on the road, 62-36, over Manalapan. Freehold Township (12-3) led 32-25 at the half and put the game out of reach with a 13-5 run in the third quarter. Anthony...
Atlantic city defeats Jackson Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Quanirah Cherry-Montague led Atlantic City with 25 points as it defeated Jackson Memorial 60-49 in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (10-4) trailed 30-27 at the half, but went on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to take a 47-38 lead, closing the game out with a 13-11 fourth quarter. Taison...
Allentown tops Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap
Caitlin Landgraf posted a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals to lead Allentown as it defeated Bishop Eustace 42-22 in Allentown. Allentown (12-3) trailed 12-10 at the half, but went on a 15-1 run in the third quarter to take a 25-13 lead and outscored Bishop Eustace 17-9 in the fourth to seal the win.
Fourth-quarter surge helps Oratory defeats Rahway - Boys basketball recap
Asher Bradley and Michael Pirone posted 13 points apiece to lead Oratory to a 57-41 victory over Rahway in Rahway. John Pirone and Patrick Conniff each tallied 11 points apiece for Oratory (8-7), who held a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Oratory went on an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Holy Cross Prep tops Pennsauken - Boys basketball recap
Latrell Bullock scored 21 points to lead Holy Cross Prep as it defeated Pennsauken 54-34 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (10-6) held a 28-22 lead at the half and outscored Pennsauken 26-12 in the second half, including a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Luke...
Hawthorne tops Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Pablo Gonzalez led Hawthorne with 20 points as it defeated Pompton Lakes 68-44 in Hawthorne. Hawthorne (4-9) held a 36-17 lead at the half after an 18-7 run in the first quarter and an 18-9 run in the second. It outscored Pompton Lakes 32-28 in the second half. Dylan Cambian...
Week-3 Vote For Girls Basketball Player of the Week
Here are the Week-3 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week. Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card. Vote in the poll at the end of the post once per hour...
Donte Dubose-Carter leads Nutley over Shabazz - Boys basketball recap
Donte Dubose-Carter nailed five 3-pointers in his 22 points as Nutley held on to an early lead to win at home, 56-54, over Shabazz. Erik Thompson sank three 3-pointers in his 13 points for Nutley (5-12), which opened with a 17-12 run and held on. Eugene Crossland put in a...
Hopewell Valley defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
John Michael Vlasac scored 14 points to lead Hopewell Valley past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 54-27 in Plainsboro. Hopewell Valley (7-8) took control early as it led 29-6 at halftime before outscoring West Windsor-Plainsboro North 25-21 in the second half. Milan Desai and Kevin Ellis added 11 points. Jahan Kulkarni and...
Boys basketball: 2023 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament bracket, scores, schedule
Phillipsburg boys basketball received the No. 1 seed in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. Defending champion Hackettstown is the second seed. Both received double byes to the quarterfinal round. Hunterdon Central, Delaware Valley, Sparta, Vernon, Warren Hills and Lenape Valley filled the top eight spots, all of which receive byes to the second round. First-round games must...
Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
