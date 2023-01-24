ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Examiner

Top Republicans wade into Pence classified documents scandal

Top Republicans in the House are voicing they feel that a review into former Vice President Mike Pence’s handling of classified information should be conducted in the wake of reports documents were found at his Indiana home on Tuesday. The news of Pence having improperly stored classified documents at...
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.

