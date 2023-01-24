ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

newschannel20.com

1 dead after two vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says they responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 67 and Woodson Winchester Road, Morgan County at 7:30 a.m. ISP says Johnathan Price, 28, of Pittsfield, IL,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in Macon County crash identified

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City

MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
MACON, IL
25newsnow.com

Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield

Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office: Man dead in Macon Co. crash

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A single-vehicle crash outside of Macon left one person dead Wednesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on Andrews Street Road near the intersection with Riley Road. Officials said passing drivers discovered a wrecked SUV in a field around 8:15 a.m. and reported it to the Sheriff’s […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
foxillinois.com

Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Medora Man Convicted in 2018 Chesterfield Murder Case

A Macoupin County jury convicted a Medora man on all counts in a 2018 murder case on Thursday. 39 year old David W. Buck, Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder, possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, and Felon in Possession of a Weapon after a Macoupin County jury deliberated for a little less than three hours on Thursday afternoon.
MEDORA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Decatur man identified after death in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

2 Springfield men arrested for burglary

Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglary. Kincaid Police Department on Monday said they started investigating several burglaries after receiving multiple reports. Their investigation lead to two arrests:. Jahquel D Pearsall, 20 , of Springfield was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. Mysean D Burden ,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wgel.com

Sentenced On Substance Related Offences

Tamara N. Morgan, age 36 of Greenville, was sentenced to prison earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court on controlled substance related offenses. She pleaded guilty to controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
GREENVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Union: 'Graham isn't an isolated incident'

HILLSBORO, Ill. (KHQA) — Union reps are being left with more questions than answers following the mass exposure to an unknown substance last Wednesday at a central Illinois Prison. Last Wednesday, over 20 people became sick at Graham Correctional Facility after being exposed to an unknown substance, and union...
HILLSBORO, IL
wgel.com

Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Monday

Greenville and Mulberry Grove firefighters as well as Rural Med EMS responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on Green Street in Greenville Monday. The call came in around 1:15 PM. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise told WGEL the occupant of the home stepped out briefly and returned...
GREENVILLE, IL

