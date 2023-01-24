From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County IL Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating Jessica L. Brown, W/F, 26 years of age. Jessica has a Failure to appear warrant out of Shelby Co IL and Effingham IL. She is believed to be in Macon Co IL or with her family in Indiana.

SHELBY COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO