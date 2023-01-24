Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
1 dead after two vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says they responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 67 and Woodson Winchester Road, Morgan County at 7:30 a.m. ISP says Johnathan Price, 28, of Pittsfield, IL,...
WAND TV
Man killed in Macon County crash identified
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
WAND TV
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
25newsnow.com
Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
wmay.com
Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield
Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
Sheriff’s Office: Man dead in Macon Co. crash
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A single-vehicle crash outside of Macon left one person dead Wednesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on Andrews Street Road near the intersection with Riley Road. Officials said passing drivers discovered a wrecked SUV in a field around 8:15 a.m. and reported it to the Sheriff’s […]
WAND TV
Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
foxillinois.com
Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
wlds.com
Medora Man Convicted in 2018 Chesterfield Murder Case
A Macoupin County jury convicted a Medora man on all counts in a 2018 murder case on Thursday. 39 year old David W. Buck, Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder, possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, and Felon in Possession of a Weapon after a Macoupin County jury deliberated for a little less than three hours on Thursday afternoon.
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
WAND TV
Abandoned dog found dead in crate on Sawyer Road in Macon County
(WAND) — On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a crate containing a dead dog that had been dumped on Sawyer Road south of the intersection at Sawyer and Illiniwick near Forsyth. The dog is a larger breed with brindle coloring and appears to have been severely malnourished. The...
Drunk driver linked to damaged cemetery, stop sign in Moweaqua
Shelby County deputies said a driver in Moweaqua damaged 15 headstones at Tolly Cemetery last Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man identified after death in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
KYTV
Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require flags bought with taxpayer money to be made in America?. Kids of all ages took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day across the Ozarks.
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Asking For Public’s Help Finding Wanted Individual
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County IL Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating Jessica L. Brown, W/F, 26 years of age. Jessica has a Failure to appear warrant out of Shelby Co IL and Effingham IL. She is believed to be in Macon Co IL or with her family in Indiana.
newschannel20.com
2 Springfield men arrested for burglary
Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglary. Kincaid Police Department on Monday said they started investigating several burglaries after receiving multiple reports. Their investigation lead to two arrests:. Jahquel D Pearsall, 20 , of Springfield was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. Mysean D Burden ,...
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Miss Macoupin County competes, places in Final 15 at Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
Miss Macoupin County Fair Queen MacKenzie Moyer recently joined her 72 fellow County Fair Queens on Stage at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant held in Springfield over the weekend. The 2023 Pageant was the 63rd County Fair Queen Pageant. The winner of the Pageant is the official hostess...
wgel.com
Sentenced On Substance Related Offences
Tamara N. Morgan, age 36 of Greenville, was sentenced to prison earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court on controlled substance related offenses. She pleaded guilty to controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
newschannel20.com
Union: 'Graham isn't an isolated incident'
HILLSBORO, Ill. (KHQA) — Union reps are being left with more questions than answers following the mass exposure to an unknown substance last Wednesday at a central Illinois Prison. Last Wednesday, over 20 people became sick at Graham Correctional Facility after being exposed to an unknown substance, and union...
wgel.com
Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Monday
Greenville and Mulberry Grove firefighters as well as Rural Med EMS responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on Green Street in Greenville Monday. The call came in around 1:15 PM. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise told WGEL the occupant of the home stepped out briefly and returned...
Comments / 0