ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
Essence

New Study Shares How Black Americans See Overcoming Racial Inequality

Aspects include allyship, business and social change. Black History Month is around the corner, and significant work still needs to be done to see change as a society. Since the 2020 pandemic, the racial reckoning has been at the forefront of the conversation, not just on the front lines but through social media.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Understanding the Mind of a Narcissist

Despite having a seemingly strong personality, narcissists lack a core self. Their self-image and thinking and behavior are other-oriented in order to stabilize and validate their impaired self-esteem and fragile, fragmented self.
Daily Northwestern

‘The value of collective action’: diversity in Northwestern’s film curriculum

Communication freshman Verónica Silvosa said she knew about the “white guy in film” stereotypes through memes — but at Northwestern, she sees the trope in full form. “They’re real, and they’re out there,” Silvosa said. “Pretentious, think they know everything. Men who explain movies to you even though you might know more than them.”
A. U. IGNATIUS

Understanding the impact of generational thinking on men

Understanding the impact of generational thinking on men. Generational thinking refers to the way in which people view and understand the world based on the era in which they were born and raised. This perspective can shape an individual's beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours, and can also influence how they interact with others from different generations.
In Style

Remembering Dorothy Pitman Hughes, an Icon of Black Feminism

On December 1, 2022, the world lost an icon. Dorothy Pitman Hughes passed away at the age of 84 after a long, active life spent advocating for equality and human rights for all people. Known as a pioneering feminist activist, Hughes devoted her time and resources to serving people with the greatest needs. From providing safe havens for survivors of domestic violence to communities in developing sustainable food options, Hughes helped to make the world a better place and hers should be a household name.
GEORGIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Restorative Embodiment and the Art of Body Mapping

Restorative embodiment focuses on the body as a resource to support and reinforce the internal sense of self-agency and resilience. Body mapping is a form of expressive arts therapy that capitalizes on the body as a theme for narratives of lived experiences. Body mapping is a multilayered, embodied process that...
techaiapp.com

Podcast 145: Nine beauty boundaries of planetary care

Would you like to hear a single, simple definition of sustainability that you can apply to your daily life in the beauty industry, whether as an indie business founder or consumer? The beauty industry media is clamouring to provide one and at Formula Botanica, we’ve had journalists approach us for short sound-bites on what sustainable beauty means.
verywellmind.com

What Is Intersectionality?

This article will review the term's history, examples of intersectionality, why it is important, and how you can use this knowledge to create change. The term ''intersectionality" was first coined by civil rights scholar and the founding voice behind critical race theory Kimberlé Crenshaw. The Term Intersectionality Was Coined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy