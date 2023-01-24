Read full article on original website
A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.
This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
Essence
New Study Shares How Black Americans See Overcoming Racial Inequality
Aspects include allyship, business and social change. Black History Month is around the corner, and significant work still needs to be done to see change as a society. Since the 2020 pandemic, the racial reckoning has been at the forefront of the conversation, not just on the front lines but through social media.
Black College Professor Develops Online Program That Helps Students Drastically Improve Reading, Cultural Awareness
Meet Dr. Chike Akua, the creator of Reading Revolution Online, a web-based reading support program that helps children build reading skills, confidence and cultural identity development in less than 15 minutes a day, equipping them for success in school and in life. With these brief, daily lessons, children learn about...
Mic
Gender-inclusive bathroom signs are linked to positive attitudes about trans people
When it comes to gender inclusivity in the United States, a little can go a long way. In fact, according to a new study, something as small as seeing gender-inclusive signs in public spaces can help people develop more positive outlooks on trans and nonbinary people — particularly among kids.
Diversity of US workplaces is growing in terms of race, ethnicity and age – forcing more employers to be flexible
Employers need good strategies to hire and retain more workers of color and older workers. The mandatory diversity training and requisite skills tests many of them now rely on don’t measure up.
Frozen eggs and 16 weeks parental leave: How companies at Davos are adjusting for a gender-balanced workplace
For many junior and mid-career employees, the reality of gender roles at work and at home is rapidly changing.
Understanding the Mind of a Narcissist
Despite having a seemingly strong personality, narcissists lack a core self. Their self-image and thinking and behavior are other-oriented in order to stabilize and validate their impaired self-esteem and fragile, fragmented self.
Daily Northwestern
‘The value of collective action’: diversity in Northwestern’s film curriculum
Communication freshman Verónica Silvosa said she knew about the “white guy in film” stereotypes through memes — but at Northwestern, she sees the trope in full form. “They’re real, and they’re out there,” Silvosa said. “Pretentious, think they know everything. Men who explain movies to you even though you might know more than them.”
Washington Examiner
School choice can break gender ideology's chokehold on the public education system
No issue better demonstrates the need for school choice than gender ideology, which has swept the public education system over the past few years, roping in thousands of vulnerable and impressionable children and stripping their parents of their rights. Gender ideology is not only taught as fact in public school...
Understanding the impact of generational thinking on men
Understanding the impact of generational thinking on men. Generational thinking refers to the way in which people view and understand the world based on the era in which they were born and raised. This perspective can shape an individual's beliefs, attitudes, and behaviours, and can also influence how they interact with others from different generations.
In Style
Remembering Dorothy Pitman Hughes, an Icon of Black Feminism
On December 1, 2022, the world lost an icon. Dorothy Pitman Hughes passed away at the age of 84 after a long, active life spent advocating for equality and human rights for all people. Known as a pioneering feminist activist, Hughes devoted her time and resources to serving people with the greatest needs. From providing safe havens for survivors of domestic violence to communities in developing sustainable food options, Hughes helped to make the world a better place and hers should be a household name.
Biden admin. proposes major changes to race, ethnicity categories on census
The Biden administration is proposing major changes to its demographic data collecting practices that will affect how Latinos and those of North African and Middle Eastern descent fill out government surveys.
psychologytoday.com
Restorative Embodiment and the Art of Body Mapping
Restorative embodiment focuses on the body as a resource to support and reinforce the internal sense of self-agency and resilience. Body mapping is a form of expressive arts therapy that capitalizes on the body as a theme for narratives of lived experiences. Body mapping is a multilayered, embodied process that...
From School Dropout to CEO: Advice for Creative Entrepreneurs
The path to entrepreneurship success is often a rocky one, yet incredibly fulfilling all the same. Here are three lessons I've learned on my journey.
Washington Examiner
In the Left's merit-less society, there's no difference between excellence and incompetence
Harvard Medical School’s decision to withdraw from US News & World Report’s rankings — on which it previously held the No. 1 slot — is lamentable, though not because the system is flawless or even notably good. There have long been valid criticisms of college and...
techaiapp.com
Podcast 145: Nine beauty boundaries of planetary care
Would you like to hear a single, simple definition of sustainability that you can apply to your daily life in the beauty industry, whether as an indie business founder or consumer? The beauty industry media is clamouring to provide one and at Formula Botanica, we’ve had journalists approach us for short sound-bites on what sustainable beauty means.
Opportunity emerges for white privilege discussions: Census reforms improve representation of multiculturalism
DEARBORN, MI. - The Biden administration has proposed significant changes to the forms used for the 2030 census and federal government surveys, which are intended to reflect better how Latinos and people of Middle Eastern or North African descent are counted in statistics across the United States.
verywellmind.com
What Is Intersectionality?
This article will review the term's history, examples of intersectionality, why it is important, and how you can use this knowledge to create change. The term ''intersectionality" was first coined by civil rights scholar and the founding voice behind critical race theory Kimberlé Crenshaw. The Term Intersectionality Was Coined...
