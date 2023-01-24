Read full article on original website
For the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Shore Sports Network will recognize the top boys basketball players in the Shore Conference each week. We will recognize the top player in each of the eight Shore Conference divisions, as well as two wild cards for 10 contestants per week. This week's...
The girls basketball state tournament will be seeded in a matter of weeks, so it’s time to offer up our midseason analysis of all 20 sectional tournament brackets. Below, we’ll be highlighting the favorites and contenders within all 20 state tournament sections. There are two key power-point related...
Tami Adedeji brought 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and seven steals as 13th-seeded DePaul downed 12th-seeded Eastern Christian, 44-18, in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament in North Haledon. DePaul (4-14) will play at fifth-seeded Lakeland in the opening round on Saturday at 4 p.m. Sydney Jacobs...
Paramus, Glen Rock, Lodi and Dwight Morrow are No. 1 seeds in their brackets for the 12th Bergen Invitational Tournament. The 16-team boys’ basketball event tips off with eight games Saturday at Garfield. The four-round tournament culminates with the final Feb. 18 at St. Joseph. The BIT is open...
FRENCHTOWN, NJ - A one-week layoff since its last game didn't have a negative effect on the Bernards High girls basketball team in the slightest. The Lady Mountaineers made the trek to Hunterdon County and, led by a game-high 21 points from Aletha Reynolds and 18 points from Maggie Dolan, earned a 50-35 victory over Delaware Valley Tuesday night in Frenchtown. Bernards' last game before Tuesday night was a 68-64 decision over South Hunterdon at home on Jan. 17. The win was the sixth straight for Bernards (12-3), which also clinched the outright Skyland Conference Mountain Divison championship with the decision. The Lady Mountaineers...
Upcoming action in the Hunterdon/Warren region could have a major impact on the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll. Five Hunterdon/Warren teams are ranked in this week’s poll, and all five ranked teams will meet at least one of the others, and some more, this week. Phillipsburg remains...
Sidney DeVoogd posted eight points and 16 rebounds to lead Iselin Kennedy as it defeated Perth Amboy 47-35 in Iselin. Ja’Nai Ebinim-Reaves also had 10 points with Kristinka Kuzar tallying six points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals. Mia Montanez added seven points and nine rebounds with Paula Antunes snagging down eight rebounds to go along with seven assists.
2023 Shore Conference Wrestling Tournament, at Middletown South. Quarterfinals, wrestlebacks - 10 a.m. on five mats. Finals, and placement matches - 3:30 p.m. on three mats. 1-Brady Klinsky (Middletown North) vs. 16-Daniel Bryant (Manchester) 8-Josh Renna (Long Branch) vs. 9-Ethan Michaels (Colts Neck) 5-Joey DeAngelo (Point Boro) vs. 12-Josiah Sweeney...
Alec Stein led with 23 points, including four 3-pointers and going three of four from the line, as Golda Och won in overtime, 50-46, over Weequahic in Newark. Ari Jacob added 10 points for Golda Och (5-7), which trailed 10-2 in the first quarter but bounced back to make it a 42-42 tie to end regulation.
Freehold Township at CBA, 5:30 p.m. Marlboro at Middletown South, 5:30 p.m. Freehold at Howell, 6 p.m. Raritan at Red Bank Catholic, 6 p.m. Rumson-Fair Haven at St. John Vianney, 7 p.m. Class A South. Brick Memorial at Toms River East, 6 p.m. Brick at Central, 6 p.m. Toms river...
KENILWORTH, NJ - The Lady Bears won a thrilling game against Sayreville on Monday, Jan 23, and defeated the Bombers 37-34. That evening was also Senior Night and the Brearley Varsity Girls Basketball Team honored its senior captain Colleen Hannon. Highlights of the game from Head Coach Tim Ryan include: "Trailing by seven with just over one minute to play the Bears clawed their way to overtime, and made enough plays to win in the extra session. Bianca Sode led the Bears with 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Colleen Hannon had nine points, nine rebounds and two clutch steals in overtime to seal the win." The Bears are back in action today, Jan 26 at 4 p.m. to challenge Rahway in their final home game of the regular season. Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
Donte Dubose-Carter nailed five 3-pointers in his 22 points as Nutley held on to an early lead to win at home, 56-54, over Shabazz. Erik Thompson sank three 3-pointers in his 13 points for Nutley (5-12), which opened with a 17-12 run and held on. Eugene Crossland put in a...
NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
Curtis Gould tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead Penns Grove past Gloucester Catholic 57-48 in Gloucester City. Despite trailing 31-27 at halftime, Penns Grove (7-10) came alive in the second half outscoring Gloucester Catholic 30-18. Giomar Conrad added 12 points and four steals. Gloucester Catholic fell...
Asher Bradley and Michael Pirone posted 13 points apiece to lead Oratory to a 57-41 victory over Rahway in Rahway. John Pirone and Patrick Conniff each tallied 11 points apiece for Oratory (8-7), who held a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Oratory went on an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
Macey Wilkins scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Moorestown Friends to a 53-47 win over Burlington Township in Moorestown. Mikelle Smith scored a team-high of 17 points for Moorestown Friends (3-9), which trailed by six at halftime before outscoring Burlington Township 33-19 in the second half. Sophia Rutherford tallied 13 points, while Ava Blumberg contributed six points and seven rebounds in the win.
Quanirah Cherry-Montague led Atlantic City with 25 points as it defeated Jackson Memorial 60-49 in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (10-4) trailed 30-27 at the half, but went on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to take a 47-38 lead, closing the game out with a 13-11 fourth quarter. Taison...
Kelsey DiMichele and Riley Coltenback combined for more than half of Central Regional’s points as it defeated Brick Township 44-38, in Brick Township. DiMichele dropped 14 points while Coltenback finished with 13 in the win. Additionally, DiMichele leads Central Regional (11-6) in scoring this season with 179 points, and Coltenback is tied for second on the team with 126 points.
