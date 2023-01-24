ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

TAPinto.net

Bernards Girls Basketball Claims Divisional Championship Behind Reynolds (21 points), Dolan (18 points) In Victory Over Delaware Valley

FRENCHTOWN, NJ - A one-week layoff since its last game didn't have a negative effect on the Bernards High girls basketball team in the slightest. The Lady Mountaineers made the trek to Hunterdon County and, led by a game-high 21 points from Aletha Reynolds and 18 points from Maggie Dolan, earned a 50-35 victory over Delaware Valley Tuesday night in Frenchtown. Bernards' last game before Tuesday night was a 68-64 decision over South Hunterdon at home on Jan. 17. The win was the sixth straight for Bernards (12-3), which also clinched the outright Skyland Conference Mountain Divison championship with the decision. The Lady Mountaineers...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Iselin Kennedy tops Perth Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Sidney DeVoogd posted eight points and 16 rebounds to lead Iselin Kennedy as it defeated Perth Amboy 47-35 in Iselin. Ja’Nai Ebinim-Reaves also had 10 points with Kristinka Kuzar tallying six points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals. Mia Montanez added seven points and nine rebounds with Paula Antunes snagging down eight rebounds to go along with seven assists.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Varsity Basketball: Victory for Brearley on Senior Night

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Lady Bears won a thrilling game against Sayreville on Monday, Jan 23, and defeated the Bombers 37-34. That evening was also Senior Night and the Brearley Varsity Girls Basketball Team honored its senior captain Colleen Hannon. Highlights of the game from Head Coach Tim Ryan include: "Trailing by seven with just over one minute to play the Bears clawed their way to overtime, and made enough plays to win in the extra session. Bianca Sode led the Bears with 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Colleen Hannon had nine points, nine rebounds and two clutch steals in overtime to seal the win." The Bears are back in action today, Jan 26 at 4 p.m. to challenge Rahway in their final home game of the regular season.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills

Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26

NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Penns Grove defeats Gloucester Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Curtis Gould tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead Penns Grove past Gloucester Catholic 57-48 in Gloucester City. Despite trailing 31-27 at halftime, Penns Grove (7-10) came alive in the second half outscoring Gloucester Catholic 30-18. Giomar Conrad added 12 points and four steals. Gloucester Catholic fell...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Wall over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap

Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Wilkins’ double-double lifts Moorestown Friends over Burlington Twp.

Macey Wilkins scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Moorestown Friends to a 53-47 win over Burlington Township in Moorestown. Mikelle Smith scored a team-high of 17 points for Moorestown Friends (3-9), which trailed by six at halftime before outscoring Burlington Township 33-19 in the second half. Sophia Rutherford tallied 13 points, while Ava Blumberg contributed six points and seven rebounds in the win.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: DiMichele, Coltenback combine for 27 in win for Central Regional

Kelsey DiMichele and Riley Coltenback combined for more than half of Central Regional’s points as it defeated Brick Township 44-38, in Brick Township. DiMichele dropped 14 points while Coltenback finished with 13 in the win. Additionally, DiMichele leads Central Regional (11-6) in scoring this season with 179 points, and Coltenback is tied for second on the team with 126 points.
BRICK, NJ
