Portland Thorns fire assistant coach, athletic trainer following NWSL investigation

By Hailey Dunn
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Following two more investigations into the Portland Thorns’ alleged misconduct, the National Women’s Soccer League announced on Tuesday that assistant coach Sophie Clough and head athletic trainer Pierre Soubrier were fired.

According to NWSL’s release, Clough was terminated after a player reported feeling uncomfortable when Clough allegedly kissed her neck during a championship celebration in Washington D.C. in Nov. 2022. Clough’s actions were determined to have violated the league’s policy.

During that investigation, the league was also tipped off of Clough’s alleged bullying, however, NWSL said those claims were not corroborated and “did not exceed the bounds of appropriate coaching,” according to the NWSL.

Meanwhile, Soubrier was investigated over claims he gave players codeine without a prescription at the Thorns’ semifinal in Oct. 2022. The league suspended him without pay until the 2023 season wraps.

The team’s physician, Dr. Breanne Brown, also reported herself for concerns related to the administering of controlled substances. Brown is required to report to the NWSL Chief Medical Officer who will assess her after three months.

This all comes following a tumultuous few months where the Thorns management has been under scrutiny over a sexual misconduct report that forced two executives to step down.

Since that report was released in Oct. 2022, Merrit Paulson announced he was selling the Portland Thorns FC and head coach Rhian Wilkinson resigned due to a relationship with a player.

